You are here

  • Home
  • MWL chief meets with Muslim Horn of Africa scholars

MWL chief meets with Muslim Horn of Africa scholars

The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
1 / 3
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
2 / 3
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
3 / 3
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v82vc

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

MWL chief meets with Muslim Horn of Africa scholars

The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in Addis Ababa.
  • Al-Issa highlighted the importance of strengthening Islamic work with the national system, including humanitarian work that presents a true picture of Islam
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, which came within the framework of Al-Issa’s official visit to Ethiopia, he stressed the importance of adhering to Islamic values and promoting joint Islamic action, noting the pivotal role that scholars play in promoting coexistence and mutual respect among diverse peoples.

Al-Issa highlighted in a public meeting in the presence of the president of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Sheikh Haji Ibrahim, the importance of strengthening Islamic work with the national system, including humanitarian work that presents a true picture of Islam.

During his visit, the MWL chief was briefed on the efforts and programs of a number of local and international humanitarian organizations that are partnered with the league. They provide support and care to large segments of refugees, the displaced and the needy. He reaffirmed the commitment of the league to supporting their charitable work and humanitarian programs.

Al-Issa also praised charity and association workers and wished them success.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Ethiopia

Related

MWL chief Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is welcomed to Addis Ababa by the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde. (SPA)
World
Ethiopian leaders meet with MWL chief
MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech
Saudi Arabia
MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech

Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die

Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die

Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
  • Six children and two adults were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR: Schoolchildren who were rescued from a broken cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan said Wednesday they repeatedly feared they were about to die during the 16-hour ordeal despite attempts by their parents to reassure them over cellphones.
They also appealed for a school and bridge be built in their village so they wouldn't have to ride the cable car in the future.
Six children and two adults were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday. One of the youngest was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope, while others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift constructed from a wooden bed frame and ropes.
“I had heard stories about miracles, but I saw a miraculous rescue happening with my own eyes,” said 15-year-old Osama Sharif, one of those rescued.
Osama was headed to school on Tuesday to receive the results of his final exam when one of the cables snapped.
“We suddenly felt a jolt, and it all happened so suddenly that we thought all of us are going to die,” he said in a telephone interview.
Some of those aboard had cellphones and started making calls. Worried parents tried to reassure the children.
“They were telling us don’t worry, help is coming,” he said. After several hours, the passengers saw helicopters flying in the air.
Locally made cable cars are a widely used form of transportation in the mountainous Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Gliding across steep valleys, they cut down travel time to schools, workplaces and businesses. But they often are poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while using them.
On Wednesday, police arrested Gul Zarin, the owner of the cable car, on charges of ignoring safety measures. Local authorities in the northwestern mountainous regions said they would close all cable cars believed to be unsafe.
Thousands of people turned out to watch the risky operation on Tuesday. At one stage, a rope lowered from a helicopter swayed wildly as a child, secured by a harness, was pulled up.
In fact, the choppers added an element of danger. The air currents churned up by the whirling blades risked weakening the only cable preventing the cable car from crashing to the bottom of the river canyon.
“We cried, and tears were in our eyes, as we feared the cable car will go down,” Osama said.
After sunset, with the helicopters no longer able to fly, rescuers shifted tactics. They used a makeshift chairlift to approach the cable car using the one cable that was still intact, local police chief Nazir Ahmed said.
Shouts of “God is great” erupted as the chairlift was lowered to the ground in the final stage of the operation just before midnight.
Ahmed said the children received oxygen as a precaution before being handed over to their parents, many of whom burst into tears of joy.
Two other children who survived, Rizwan Ullah and Gul Faraz, told The Associated Press that they would not forget the ordeal for years.
Gul said he feared while waiting for rescue that the cable car would crash to the ground and “we would die soon.” He appealed to the government to build a school in the area and link their village to nearby towns with a bridge and a road “so our elders and young people don’t face such things.”
Rizwan, 11, said he doesn't want to use the cable car again, but that would only be possible if a school is built nearby.
Ata Ullah, another rescued student, said he would try to be brave the next time he has to ride one.
“I feel fear in my mind about using the cable car, but I have no other option. I will go to my school again when the cable car is repaired,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Rescuers evacuate over 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan’s Punjab province in 3 weeks
World
Rescuers evacuate over 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan’s Punjab province in 3 weeks
Special Pakistan announces safety audit after cable car breakdown prompts risky rescue operation video
Pakistan
Pakistan announces safety audit after cable car breakdown prompts risky rescue operation

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse
  • Incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 km northwest of Mizoram state capital Aizawl — an outlying pocket of the country near the border with Myanmar
  • Building and construction collapses are common during India’s monsoon season, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: At least 22 laborers were killed on Wednesday when the railway bridge they were building across a ravine in India’s remote northeast collapsed, with four others feared dead.
The incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Mizoram state capital Aizawl — an outlying pocket of the country near the border with Myanmar.
Video footage shared by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga showed a metal frame that had toppled off towering columns into a wooded valley below.
“Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Zoramthanga, who uses one name, added that he was grateful that people had “come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”
Forty laborers had been working at the site, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway.
An employee of the agency, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media, said 22 bodies had been recovered from the wreckage.
Another four people were still missing, he added.
A committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident.
“Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Modi was “pained” by the accident and offered his “condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” his office added.
The government will pay around $2,400 to the next of kin of those killed, it said.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced separate compensation for those killed or injured in the accident.
Building and construction collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon season, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain.
At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India this month when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai.
Last year, at least 137 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Gujarat state, sending hundreds of people tumbling into a river or clinging to the wreckage while screaming for help in the dark.
The collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata killed at least 26 people in 2016.
In 2011, at least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed near the hill town and popular tourist destination of Darjeeling.
And less than a week later, around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.

Topics: India Mizoram Sairang

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse
India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn
World
India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn

Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says

Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says
Updated 24 min 44 sec ago
AP

Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says

Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says
  • Taliban promised moderate but imposed harsh measures since taking over Afghanistan in 2021
  • Group barred women from attending school beyond sixth grade, prohibited them from doing jobs
Updated 24 min 44 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban have prevented scores of female Afghan students from traveling to the United Arab Emirates for education, according to the chairman of a group that offered them scholarships.
“I am unable to express the disappointment I feel now as the Afghan female students, whom I had provided an educational scholarship ... were unfortunately unable to reach Dubai airport,” Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, chairman of the Al Habtoor group, said Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Al Habtoor said he had provided an opportunity for the women to study in collaboration with the University of Dubai. But despite securing “university admissions, accommodations, transportation, health insurance, and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students, our aspirations were crushed.”

Although the Taliban promised a more moderate rule than during their previous period in power in the 1990s, they have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out after two decades of war.
They have barred women from most areas of public life and work and cracked down on media freedoms. They have banned girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade, and prohibited Afghan women from working at local and non-governmental organizations. The ban was extended to employees of the United Nations in April.
The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed and worsening a humanitarian crisis.
Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available for comment. Al Habtoor urged all involved parties to quickly assist the struggling students.
“This stands as a profound tragedy, a blow against the principles of humanity, education, equality, and justice,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan women Education Taliban

Zelensky says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea

Zelensky says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea
Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Zelensky says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea

Zelensky says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea
  • “Crimea will be de-occupied like all other parts of Ukraine that are unfortunately still under the occupier,” Zelensky told an international conference on Crimea
  • He set no time frame for Ukraine to regain control of CrimeaCrimea
Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Wednesday to end Russia’s occupation of the Crimea peninsula and all other areas that Moscow controls in his country.
Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move not recognized by most other countries, and has occupied other parts of Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Kyiv has begun a counteroffensive to try to regain the lost land.
“Crimea will be de-occupied like all other parts of Ukraine that are unfortunately still under the occupier,” Zelensky told an international conference on Crimea in which he said representatives of more than 60 countries and international organizations were participating.
He said Ukrainian troops were moving ahead in the counteroffensive launched by Kyiv in early June, but gave no details. He set no time frame for Ukraine to regain control of Crimea.
Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, which it has used as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets. Moscow says a referendum held after Russian forces seized the peninsula showed Crimeans genuinely want to be part of Russia. The referendum is not recognized by most countries.
Participants at the Crimea Platform conference heard speeches delivered by video by foreign leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Francois Macron.
Erdogan reiterated that Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He said Turkiye was working hard to keep communication lines open in the hope that a “fair and durable” peace could be agreed.
Zelensky said that when Crimea was back under Ukrainian control, it would be part of Ukraine’s economy and therefore part of the global economy.
“Today we are taking the first such economic step. We are signing the first document with companies that are ready to enter Crimea following Ukraine,” he said.
He gave no details of the document but named several companies that he said were ready to invest in Crimea following after the end of Russian control, including Ryanair, Vodafone, Nokia and EPAM.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge
World
Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge
Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea
World
Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Saudi minister introduces new measures easing Umrah travel for Bangladeshis

Saudi Arabia’s delegation led by Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah meets Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka on Aug. 23, 2023.
Saudi Arabia’s delegation led by Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah meets Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka on Aug. 23, 2023.
Updated 8 sec ago

Saudi minister introduces new measures easing Umrah travel for Bangladeshis

Saudi Arabia’s delegation led by Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah meets Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka on Aug. 23, 2023.
  • Tawfiq Al-Rabiah becomes first Hajj minister to visit country
  • New transit visas to be issued to Bangladeshis traveling via Kingdom
Updated 8 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah held meetings with officials in Dhaka on Wednesday to introduce new measures facilitating the arrival of Bangladeshi pilgrims for Umrah.

The Saudi minister arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday night on a two-day trip that is part of efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s progress in transforming the pilgrimage system.

He reached Bangladesh from Pakistan, where the Saudi Tourism Authority launched Nusuk, the e-visa, planning and booking platform that allows travelers to create pilgrimage itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond, and organize their visit to Saudi Arabia.

The platform will also be launched in Bangladesh during Al-Rabiah’s visit.

“It is the first-ever visit by a Hajj minister to Bangladesh ... we are here to facilitate the coming of Bangladeshis to Makkah and Madinah. It’s our role to make it easier for them to come and make it a memorable experience,” Al-Rabiah told reporters after meetings with Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

Almost 3 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia. They are the largest expat group in the Kingdom and also the biggest Bangladeshi community outside Bangladesh.

Changes to the Kingdom’s policies allow those performing Umrah to stay longer.

“We did so many changes to make it easier for Bangladeshis to come to the two holy sites and also visit any part of Saudi Arabia. The Umrah visa is extended now from 30 to 90 days,” Al-Rabiah said.

“Anyone coming for Umrah, visiting Makkah and Madinah can go and visit any city in Saudi Arabia — Riyadh, Dammam and other cities — and visit their loved ones, their relatives, their friends in Saudi Arabia.”

He also announced new visas for those transiting via Saudi Arabia. Bangladeshi nationals traveling with Saudi airlines can now obtain the visas directly at airports.

“We initiated the transit visa which allows anyone traveling to stop over for up to four days and go to Makkah and Madinah without any fees,” the minister said. “It’s all to make it easier for Bangladeshis to come to the two holy sites.”

Exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka.

In the coming weeks, the Kingdom’s investment minister, Khalid Al-Falih, is also expected to visit the country.

“We see opportunities. The relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia is always a very strong relation and it will continue in that way. And we are working to make it even stronger,” Al-Rabiah said.

“The sky is the limit. The ties are very strong, and we have lots of opportunities that we are working on.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh Umrah pilgrims visa

Related

Special Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry
World
Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry
Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh

Latest updates

MWL chief meets with Muslim Horn of Africa scholars
The head of the MWL meets with a group of senior scholars and muftis from the Horn of Africa, in Addis Ababa.
Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160
Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160
Egypt's World Cup squad given major boost with US-based Gardner, Moussa
Patrick Yousef Gardner. Credit: @patyousef99
Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
Could medal-winning Qatari high jumper raise bar again to take 4th world title?
Could medal-winning Qatari high jumper raise bar again to take 4th world title?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.