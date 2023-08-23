MWL chief meets with Muslim Horn of Africa scholars

DHAKA: Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah held meetings with officials in Dhaka on Wednesday to introduce new measures facilitating the arrival of Bangladeshi pilgrims for Umrah.
The Saudi minister arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday night on a two-day trip that is part of efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s progress in transforming the pilgrimage system.
He reached Bangladesh from Pakistan, where the Saudi Tourism Authority launched Nusuk, the e-visa, planning and booking platform that allows travelers to create pilgrimage itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond, and organize their visit to Saudi Arabia.
The platform will also be launched in Bangladesh during Al-Rabiah’s visit.
“It is the first-ever visit by a Hajj minister to Bangladesh ... we are here to facilitate the coming of Bangladeshis to Makkah and Madinah. It’s our role to make it easier for them to come and make it a memorable experience,” Al-Rabiah told reporters after meetings with Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.
Almost 3 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia. They are the largest expat group in the Kingdom and also the biggest Bangladeshi community outside Bangladesh.
Changes to the Kingdom’s policies allow those performing Umrah to stay longer.
“We did so many changes to make it easier for Bangladeshis to come to the two holy sites and also visit any part of Saudi Arabia. The Umrah visa is extended now from 30 to 90 days,” Al-Rabiah said.
“Anyone coming for Umrah, visiting Makkah and Madinah can go and visit any city in Saudi Arabia — Riyadh, Dammam and other cities — and visit their loved ones, their relatives, their friends in Saudi Arabia.”
He also announced new visas for those transiting via Saudi Arabia. Bangladeshi nationals traveling with Saudi airlines can now obtain the visas directly at airports.
“We initiated the transit visa which allows anyone traveling to stop over for up to four days and go to Makkah and Madinah without any fees,” the minister said. “It’s all to make it easier for Bangladeshis to come to the two holy sites.”
Exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka.
In the coming weeks, the Kingdom’s investment minister, Khalid Al-Falih, is also expected to visit the country.
“We see opportunities. The relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia is always a very strong relation and it will continue in that way. And we are working to make it even stronger,” Al-Rabiah said.
“The sky is the limit. The ties are very strong, and we have lots of opportunities that we are working on.”