You are here

  • Home
  • Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Mountains overlook the village of Hiror near the Turkish border in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, where firefights occur between the Turkish army and fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vszmk

Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
  • Announcement came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was visiting the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Irbil
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

IRBIL: Three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed Thursday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, authorities said, as Ankara’s top diplomat visited the northern region.
“A Turkish army drone struck a PKK vehicle, killing an official and two fighters” of the group — considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye and Western countries — in the Sidakan district, the Kurdish counter-terrorism services said.
It came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was visiting the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Irbil after he began on Tuesday his first official trip to Iraq.
Fidan met with the Kurdistan region’s president Nechirvan Barzani and prime minister Masrour Barzani, amid calls by Ankara for Baghdad to label the PKK a terrorist organization.
“We have settled this question in Turkiye once and for all. Now the PKK is hiding in Iraqi territory. We are working with Baghdad and Irbil to protect Iraq from the PKK,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with Masrour Barzani.
On Tuesday Fidan had urged the federal government in Baghdad to brand the PKK a “terrorist” organization.
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region has long been a target of Turkish air and ground operations against the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Ankara.
The Turkish military rarely comments on individual strikes in northern Iraq.
Both the Kurdish authorities in Irbil and the federal government in Baghdad have long been accused of not doing enough to stop Turkiye’s frequent resort to military action on Iraqi soil in its nearly four-decade struggle against the PKK.
Statements condemning the violation of Iraqi sovereignty are periodically issued, particularly when there are civilian casualties.
But critics say both Irbil and Baghdad are more concerned with protecting trade and investment ties with Ankara.
On July 25, the office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani announced a forthcoming visit to Iraq by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but a date has yet to be set.

Topics: Iraq Turkey Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) PKK

Related

Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit
Middle-East
Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit
Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption
Middle-East
Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption

Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking

Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking

Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking
  • The Ukrainian mission said in comments to Reuters that the Finikia was transporting 6,000 metric tons of corn, which it considered stolen, from the Black Sea port of Sevastopol
  • Lebanon’s ministers of transportation and finance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Ukrainian officials on Thursday asked Lebanon to bar a Syrian state-owned cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain from docking in Lebanon’s Tripoli port, according to the Ukrainian embassy and a diplomatic note seen by Reuters.
The Ukrainian mission said in comments to Reuters that the Finikia was transporting 6,000 metric tons of corn, which it considered stolen, from the Black Sea port of Sevastopol.
In the note to Lebanon’s ministries of transport, finance and economy, as well as the customs directorate, the embassy said the corn had been “stolen from storage units in the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.”
It said the ship was “in violation of international law” and expressed its hope that Lebanon “does not allow the entry of the aforementioned cargo ship FINIKIA to Lebanese ports to sell stolen Ukrainian grain.”
Lebanon’s ministers of transportation and finance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Syria’s government and the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport, which owns the Finikia, did not immediately respond to written questions.
Lebanon’s economy minister said he had not received a formal note but that the embassy had sent similar notes in the past.
Moscow has previously denied stealing Ukraine’s grain.
According to MarineTraffic and a source at the Tripoli port, the ship had not yet docked there.
Last year, Ukraine raised the alarm when the Syrian-flagged Laodicea docked in Beirut carrying what Ukraine said was 10,000 metric tons of stolen flour and barley. Lebanon seized the ship but ultimately allowed it to leave. It sailed on to Syria.
Both the Finikia and the Laodicea are owned by the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport. The authority and the ships it owns have been sanctioned since 2015 by the United States for their alleged role in Syria’s war.
Ukraine has estimated that 500,000 metric tons of what it calls plundered Ukrainian grain had arrived in Syria in 2022 since the February 2022 invasion, shipped from several ports.
A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine’s grain expired in July.

Topics: Lebanon Ukraine Syria CORN cargo ship

Related

Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen Ukrainian barley, flour’ docks in Lebanon
Middle-East
Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen Ukrainian barley, flour’ docks in Lebanon
Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain
Middle-East
Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain

Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages

Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages

Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages
  • The airport is supposed to have a staff of 87 air traffic controllers
  • The Beirut airport has faced power cuts and equipment shortages for months during the busy tourism season
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport announced on Thursday they would go on strike next month over severe staffing shortages, partially closing the Beirut hub.
The announcement by the team of 13 air traffic controllers at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport follows a report last week by the European Union’s aviation safety watchdog that raised concerns after inspecting the airport, just south of the Lebanese capital.
The airport is supposed to have a staff of 87 air traffic controllers, the controllers said.
Lebanon’s has been in the grip of a devastating economic crisis since late 2019 after decades of corruption and mismanagement. Public sector and state institutions have steadily deteriorated as the cash-strapped government struggles to provide adequate funding.
The Beirut airport has faced power cuts and equipment shortages for months during the busy tourism season. Over 4 million people flew into Lebanon since the beginning of the year.
The strike would begin Sept. 5 and the controllers would not work overnight, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and International Civil Aviation Organization said in a report carried by Lebanese media last week that its inspection of Beirut’s airport earlier this summer detailed multiple safety concerns, including a severe shortage of air traffic controllers.
The controllers said in their statement that the government has ignored their repeated proposals to resolve the issue, including bringing in experts from abroad to help, and dismissed their safety concerns. They said that they work roughly 300 hours a month, and “most of us are above 50 years old.”
Government officials have not responded to the announcement. The country’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation last week said that the airport staff shortage is part of a global issue impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. It said authorities were training new staff with ICAO’s support.

Topics: Lebanon Rafik Hariri International Airport Beirut air traffic controllers

Related

Beirut airport booming despite some departments on strike
Middle-East
Beirut airport booming despite some departments on strike
A view of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts

UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts

UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
  • UN’s top court requested to provide advisory opinion following General Assembly vote
  • Outcome of case seen as critical by Israel, Palestine
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has been accused by international law experts and Palestinian rights activists of attempting to block the International Court of Justice from making a fair appraisal on the Israeli occupation of Palestine, The Guardian reported.

A 43-page legal opinion submitted by the UK to the UN’s top court opposes an expected ICJ advisory ruling on the legal consequences of the “occupation, settlement and annexation” of Palestinian land.

So far, 57 opinions have been sent to the court ahead of the advisory ruling, which is viewed as critical to the future prospects of both Israel and Palestine.

But the UK’s stance is firmly in the minority, with legal experts and rights activists warning that the country’s opinion ignores Israel’s activities and is a “complete endorsement of Israeli talking points.”

Victor Kattan, an assistant professor in public international law at the University of Nottingham, said: “This is a rather weak and uninformed document that portrays Israel’s longstanding occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, and its annexation of East Jerusalem, as a bilateral dispute between two states.”

Though the ICJ lacks the power to enforce any decisions, its rulings are legally binding according to international law.

Since the occupation began in 1967, no legal judgment has classified the Israeli strategy as a whole as unlawful, though various aspects have been deemed illegal.

Last December, a UN General Assembly resolution urged the ICJ to reach an advisory opinion, but the UK, Israel and several other Western countries voted against the move, claiming that it would push the two sides away from peace.

In its submission, the UK argues that any ICJ opinion would settle Israel’s “bilateral dispute” without consent, and that the court itself is ill-equipped to resolve the “complex factual issues” at play between both sides.

It adds that an advisory opinion could undermine existing peace arrangements between the two sides, and claims that the request is flawed on the grounds that it “assumes unlawful conduct on the part of Israel.”

Daniel Machover, of Hickman & Rose solicitors in London, said: “It is a matter of concern that the UK is seeking to block the court from addressing such important matters, something I am sure it would not do were the court asked to address comparable issues … such as Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory.”

The UK submission also ignores pertinent UN findings since 2016 that highlight Israel’s failure to uphold the rights of Palestinians.

One senior Palestinian source said: “The UK submission is a complete endorsement of Israeli talking points.

“They are not arguing that this is not the right time to go to the ICJ, because the peace process is working. They are saying the Israeli violations Palestinians point out are not as important as negotiation frameworks from decades ago.”

Submissions to the court will remain open until Oct. 25, with deliberations expected to last a year if the ICJ accepts the UN request to provide an advisory opinion.

Israel has criticized the move, with UN envoy Gilad Erdan labeling the General Assembly vote a “moral stain” that undermines his country.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “The UK is committed to working with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to advance a peaceful two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital.

“We are deeply concerned by instability in the West Bank and call on all sides to work together to urgently de-escalate the situation.”

Topics: UK Israel Palestine ICJ

Related

Israeli occupation has turned Palestine into an ‘open-air prison,’ says UN expert
Middle-East
Israeli occupation has turned Palestine into an ‘open-air prison,’ says UN expert
Israeli government has made annexation of Palestinian territories a legal reality, experts say
Middle-East
Israeli government has made annexation of Palestinian territories a legal reality, experts say

A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children

A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children

A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children
  • Israeli medics say an avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea, injuring at least seven people, including children
  • Israel’s rescue service said Thursday that the victims ranged from 4 to 40 years old, with a 5-year-old boy in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: An avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea on Thursday, Israeli medics said, injuring at least seven people, including children.
Israel’s rescue service said the victims ranged from 4 to 40 years old, including a 5-year-old boy in critical condition. A 4-year-old girl was in moderate condition and others were less seriously injured after layers of mud and rocks slammed into the hiking trail.
It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a rocky hillside.
The Israel-based volunteer emergency medical service United Hatzalah said numerous others were still trapped under the rubble and rescue teams were trying to reach them. Military helicopters were flown in for the evacuation.
The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.

Topics: Dead sea Israel

Related

Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160
Middle-East
Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160
Special How Israel, Jordan and Palestine can cooperate to slow Dead Sea’s demise  video
Middle-East
How Israel, Jordan and Palestine can cooperate to slow Dead Sea’s demise 

Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time

Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time

Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time
  • Army has been fighting paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for control of capital and several major cities since April 15
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, appeared in a video circulated by the army on Thursday outside of the army command compound in Khartoum for the first time since the beginning of a war more than four months ago.
The army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for control of the capital and several major cities since April 15. Attempts to mediate have proven fruitless as diplomats say both sides still believe they can win.
While the RSF has dominated Khartoum and its sister cities on the ground, the army has used air power to try to dislodge the paramilitary forces from key areas.
The fighting, during which neither side has gained a clear advantage, has inflicted high civilian casualties and displaced more than 4.5 million according to the United Nations.
In the video, which the army said was taken in the Wadi Sayidna air force base in Omdurman, across the Nile from the capital, Burhan greeted cheering soldiers.


“The work you are doing should reassure people that the army has men and that Sudan is being protected by the army,” he said in the video.
The video appearance comes as the RSF is pressing a multi-day attack on the Armored Corps base in southern Khartoum, the army’s only other major base in the capital apart from army command, which the RSF says it is blockading.
It was not clear how Burhan was able to leave Khartoum.
The army also controls bases in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, including the Wadi Sayidna air force base, which the RSF has tried to attack but it remains well protected.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, has often mocked Burhan for what he termed hiding in a bunker, although Dagalo has only been seen in video once since the beginning of the war, speaking to soldiers outside a house in an unidentified location last month.
While the fighting has already created a humanitarian crisis, with hospitals shut, electricity and water outages, and food shortages, the rainy season, which began last month, threatens to make the situation worse.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that a measles outbreak has been reported, as well as growing cases of acute watery diarrhea, malaria, and dengue fever.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Sudan paramilitaries press assault on key army base
Middle-East
Sudan paramilitaries press assault on key army base
Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity
Middle-East
Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity

Latest updates

Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift
Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift
Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday
Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday
Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father
Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Saudi Arabia denies allegations regarding assaults on Ethiopian migrants crossing border
Saudi Arabia denies allegations regarding assaults on Ethiopian migrants crossing border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.