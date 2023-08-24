King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September

You are here

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. (AP/File)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

  • The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their debut on the world stage as monarch and queen consort
  • Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

LONDON: King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.
The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their debut on the world stage as monarch and queen consort. But the trip was shelved after violent nationwide protests rocked France, and Germany, which was originally intended to be the second leg of the journey, became the royals’ first destination instead.
Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22.
“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Macron said he had asked for the March state visit to be delayed out of “common sense and friendship” because of the risks of violent protests.
While Charles and Camilla still made it to Germany, decoupling the two visits diluted one of the original goals of the trip — highlighting the British government’s efforts to improve relations with the European Union after six years of squabbling over Brexit.
The program for the September state visit is expected to remain broadly similar to events planned for the original trip, with Macron expected to host a state banquet in honor of his guests.
Charles, 74, ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He was crowned king in a lavish ceremony in May.

Updated 24 sec ago

  • Launch of platform aims to increase number of visitors to Makkah, Madinah and beyond
  • KSA, Bangladeshi civil aviation authorities sign agreement to enhance connectivity
Updated 24 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia launched its flagship Nusuk initiative in Dhaka on Thursday to streamline the Umrah journey for Bangladeshis.

The South Asian nation is the fourth-largest Muslim-majority country, and more than 150 million people profess Islam. Every year, tens of thousands of them visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages.

Nusuk, an e-visa, planning and booking platform that allows travelers to create pilgrimage itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond, is aimed to help them organize their visit.

The platform was launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority and Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, on his first official visit to Dhaka.

“It is our holy responsibility and we are committed to do everything possible to make the spiritual journey of the pilgrims safe, accessible, hassle-free and comfortable. We are constantly working on enriching your pilgrimage experience,” the minister said during the launching ceremony of the service at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, which was attended by Bangladeshi officials, tour operators and travel organizations.

“We welcome you to Makkah, we welcome you to Madinah, we welcome you to Saudi Arabia. You can come anytime. You are always welcome.”

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of the Asia-Pacific markets at STA, told reporters that the introduction of Nusuk aimed to “increase the ease and accessibility for Bangladeshi travelers, especially with the growing numbers of Umrah pilgrims.”

Fahd Hamidaddin, managing director of Nusuk, said that Bangladesh was a “key strategic market” under Saudi Vision 2030, and in this year alone 332,000 Bangladeshi travelers had already visited the Kingdom.

“We look forward to growing this number to 3 million by 2030,” he said. “We are excited about working together with our key trade partners and collaborating more closely with them to facilitate fulfilling our brothers’ and sisters’ Umrah dream and spiritual and cultural enrichment. I cannot wait to welcome everyone to Saudi very soon.”

The Saudi delegation’s two-day trip to Bangladesh followed a similar visit to Pakistan this week, as part of efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s progress in transforming the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

The most recent changes to the Kingdom’s policies allow those performing Umrah to stay longer, as Umrah visas have been extended from 30 to 90 days.

The Hajj minister on Wednesday also announced free four-day visas for Bangladeshis transiting via Saudi Arabia, and the civil aviation authorities of both countries signed an agreement to enhance connectivity.

“Having more direct flights will make it more convenient, also reduce the cost, and there are low-cost carriers being introduced to take travelers between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rabiah said.

“The visa process now is much faster, much more efficient ... I am still working to enhance the visa facilities more. It’s a continuing process.” 

Bangladeshis welcomed the moves, and the minister’s visit. Al-Rabiah is the first Hajj minister to pay an official visit to Dhaka.

“We are delighted to see him here, and the whole country was waiting to see him, to receive him, to give him a warm reception,” said Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh.

“Today they have a roadshow here for Nusuk ... This is a wonderful platform to book an Umrah visa, ground service and transportation, and other facilities.”

an Afghan pilot stands next to a line of US-made MD-530 Helicopters in Kabul. (AFP Filephoto)
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

  • Described as a ‘patriot’ by colleagues, pilot was threatened with removal to Rwanda having entered UK illegally
  • Home Office admits he has ‘well-founded fear of persecution’ but his family remains trapped in Afghanistan
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan military pilot locked in a battle to remain in the UK as a refugee has been granted asylum.

The pilot, who flew numerous missions against the Taliban and was described as a “patriot” by coalition allies who worked with him, traveled to Britain illegally through several safe countries and across the English Channel in a small boat, having found it “impossible” to find legal means of reaching the UK.

His asylum application was initially rejected, and he was threatened with deportation to Rwanda, but following a long campaign led by UK newspaper The Independent, supported by numerous politicians and military figures and which even posed questions directly to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the case, that decision has been overturned.

The UK Home Office accepted the pilot’s claim that he had a “well-founded fear of persecution, and therefore cannot return to (his) country of origin.”

The pilot told The Independent: “I am really happy, completely happy. When they sent me the Rwanda letter I was in shock at how they could send me this kind of letter, but this morning I was equally shocked to see that they had granted me asylum. I couldn’t believe it.

“I want to say thank you very much to every one of you who has supported me,” he added.

“I read the letter and I thought, maybe I’m not understanding it, but really it was clear. I can stay in the UK and I have been given a life here. When I realized it fully, I became really, really happy at the result. And I am also really surprised.

“I have told my wife I have some important news for her. I hope she will be able to join me here soon.”

The pilot’s fight, though, is not yet over. He has still to bring his family, who are in hiding in Afghanistan, over to the UK in a process that can take years, with the waiting list at more than 11,000 for people seeking to relocate to join relatives in the UK. Having been living in a hotel on a grant of just £9 ($11.42) per week, he will also lose all government financial support within a month, and will need to find a job to support himself.

The decision to grant the pilot asylum was welcomed by those who supported his campaign.

Former head of the British Army Gen. Sir Richard Dannatt said he was “delighted,” while Lord Hutton, the former defense secretary, said that “justice has been done.”

Many, though, also voiced frustration that the process had taken so long, and said others were still stuck in similar situations.

Former UK naval staff chief Admiral Lord West said it was “unfortunate that it took so long to look at his case properly,” while Sir Laurie Bristow, the former British ambassador to Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I’m glad for him — it’s very good news. The underlying principle is that we should be fulfilling our obligation to the people who worked for us and with us, and whose lives are at risk as a result.”

Gen. Sir John McColl, the former deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, told The Independent: “The unfortunate thing is that there are many still marooned in Afghanistan and Pakistan, accepted as deserving support after fighting alongside us, waiting to get permission to come here. We’re still waiting for a coherent, focused plan. They are being treated as out of sight and out of mind.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, said: “I hope we help as many people as possible who have reason to be here. It seems very difficult to get the process going any faster, but for the people over there it’s a nightmare.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “I’m glad that things have been made right in this case, but it’s hard to keep something similar from happening again without real change.”

The pilot was supported through his ordeal by refugee charity Care4Calais. Its CEO, Steve Smith MBE, a former army colonel, said: “The pilot is an incredible person. We are proud of how he has conducted himself throughout this ordeal, and are honored to have supported him.

“This is a great outcome for the pilot, but it’s not the end. His young family remain in danger in Afghanistan, and steps should be taken to reunite them in the UK as soon as possible.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government provides a safe and legal route through its family reunion policy which enables individuals with protection status in the UK to sponsor their partner or children to stay with or join them here, provided they formed part of the family unit before the sponsor fled their country of origin to seek protection.”

Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

  • Defense minister Kang Sun Nam: US has ‘no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field’
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of driving the Ukraine crisis toward a global nuclear disaster by supplying F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv’s forces, saying Washington had no right to criticize Pyongyang’s military cooperation with Russia.
North Korea has previously condemned Washington for supplying arms including cluster munitions to Ukraine and denied that it had provided artillery, rockets and missiles to Russia despite its support of Moscow over its war with Ukraine.
The United States has “no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field,” the North’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
Pyongyang has sought to deepen relations with Russia and last month invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to events marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
“The United States is responsible for driving the Ukraine crisis to the brink of a global nuclear war by supplying F-16 fighter jets to the Zelensky puppet regime,” Kang said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We once again send full support and solidarity to the Russian people’s fight of justice waged to defend its sovereign rights and achieve international justice and will increase by hundredfold the military friendship with Russia,” he said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats arising from Kyiv’s deepening ties with the West. Kyiv and its Western supporters call Russia’s actions an unprovoked war of conquest.
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to help Kyiv in its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

  • Landslides in the Indian state killed more than 50 people earlier this month, flattening several houses
  • TV channels showed several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A massive landslide in India’s Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.

Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state’s Kullu region.

The state’s chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

  • Malka Leifer was in April found guilty of 18 sexual offenses including rape, indecent assault and penetration of a child aged 16 or 17
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: An Australian court on Thursday sentenced the former principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish School to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two students, media reported.
Malka Leifer was in April found guilty of 18 sexual offenses including rape, indecent assault and penetration of a child aged 16 or 17. A jury cleared her of nine other charges.
Leifer, 56, former principal of the Adass Israel School, had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Leifer, who also holds Israeli citizenship, was extradited to Australia from Israel in 2021 after fleeing in 2008 when the accusations surfaced.
Victoria county court judge Mark Gamble set a non-parole period of 11 years and six months but said he would take the 2,069 days she already served into account, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
Three sisters accused Leifer of sexually abusing them on the grounds of the school in Melbourne, in locked staff offices, on school camps and at Leifer’s home between 2003 and 2007, when they were teenagers.
The court found Leifer guilty of offenses against two of them.
“Our expectations were so low because female perpetrators are so under reported and we have nothing to base it on and we just felt very grateful that we actually felt validated in that exact moment,” one of the complainants told reporters outside the court after the verdict.

