You are here

  • Home
  • Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot
Karim Benzema celebrates scoring against Al-Riyadh. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9rtx

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot
  • Al-Ahli beat Al-Okhdood 1-0 to stay in second place on goal difference
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Ittihad maintained their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League after defeating Al-Riyadh 4-0 on Thursday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium. The reigning champions have collected a maximum nine points from their opening three matches of the season.

Al-Ittihad’s goals came from Karim Benzema, a double from Abderrazak Hamdallah in the first half, and a stoppage time strike from Saleh Al-Jammaan.

 

 

Newly promoted Al-Ahli also maintained their perfect start to the season by beating Al-Okhdood 1-0 to stay in second place on goal difference.

Meanwhile Al-Ettifaq, the only other club to go into matchday three with a 100 percent record, could only manage a 1-1 draw with Khaleej and dropped to fourth behind Al-Hilal, who returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win at Al-Raed.

Goals from new signings Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari with two, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan, secured victory in a match which saw red cards for Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Al-Raed’s Oumar Gonzalez.

In the day’s other match, Al-Wehda defeated Al-Tai 3-0 to go into fifth place in the SPL table.

Topics: Karim Benzema Al Ittihad

Related

Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Benzema performs Umrah
Update Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City
  • Aymeric Laporte is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli
  • Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Aymeric Laporte joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the Manchester City defender moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($29 million).
Spain center-back Laporte won 12 major honors during his successful spell with City.
However, he fell out of favor at times during City’s treble-winning campaign and the close-season signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol further restricted his chances of regular action.
The 29-year-old is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli.
Laporte made 180 appearances for City after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for a then club record £57 million in January 2018.
“I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons,” Laporte said.
“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.
“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.
“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”
Laporte won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Now he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
They are one of four Saudi clubs to be taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, sparking a spending spree on star names from the Premier League and across the rest of Europe’s top divisions.
Brazil forward Neymar and French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are among the leading names snapped up by Saudi clubs.
Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alex Telles and Ruben Neves have also moved to the Gulf State.

Topics: Al-Nassr Spain Manchester city Aymeric Laporte

Related

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Sport
Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
  • On Friday, Swedish goalkeeper comes up against a wounded Al-Nassr looking for first SPL win of the season
  • “Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

RIYADH: Jacob Rinne moved to Al-Fateh from Danish side Aalborg BK last summer for a new challenge and a welcome escape from the harsh Scandinavian climate.
Seven months later the Swedish goalkeeper was facing down Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming to shut out the world’s greatest international goalscorer.
On that February evening, Ronaldo bested Rinne from the penalty spot as Al-Nassr snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw in injury-time at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. This Friday, the pair will meet again in the Saudi Pro League.
“Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February. “Before the game we discussed penalties and where Ronaldo would shoot. We agreed that I’d just stay in the middle but we also looked at some patterns in his run that seemed to show which corner he would choose to put it in.
“When I saw he was taking the penalty I was saying to myself, ‘just stay, stay in the middle.’ But when he was running to the ball, I saw something and just had an immediate feeling that he would go for a corner so I dived … and he basically chipped it down the middle.
“Honestly, I was so angry with myself. It would have been great to save that one!”
Ronaldo’s high-profile transfer to Al-Nassr has been followed by the summer arrival of some of the world’s best attacking talent to the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez all among Rinne’s opponents this season.
Rinne could be forgiven for being a little nervous at the prospect of facing such accomplished strikers, but instead he is relishing the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world.
“It started with Cristiano and he gave such a such a boost to the whole league,” Rinne said. “Now there are so many great players coming and most of them are in the offensive part of the pitch.
“I know I’m going to have a lot to do but it’s just fun to be able to be a part of that era right now in Saudi Arabia. It would be nice to save a one-on-one against Benzema, of course, but I’m looking forward to playing against any of those guys who have pretty much won everything individually.”
Rinne insists that whether Al-Fateh come up against Neymar at Al-Hilal or Benzema at Al-Ittihad, they will approach each game the same way.
“We don’t prepare differently. Before every game we analyze the most dangerous players they have offensively and of course this week we’re going to look at Cristiano and Sadio for example, and what they do specifically.
“But in another team, that can be a Saudi guy and we will treat him the same — there is nothing specifically that we do just because they are great players,” he added.
“The main difference is that usually if they get the chance, these big players pretty much take it. They punish you when you make a mistake much more than the other ones.”
Ronaldo netted 14 times in 16 Saudi Pro League matches last season but Rinne feels the Portugal forward has not been given an easy ride by opponents since moving to Saudi Arabia and expects other new arrivals to experience the same treatment.
“It must be pretty hard for Cristiano because when you step up against those players, immediately you sharpen yourself up and you are really on him because you don’t want him to beat you. For some players, this is almost the game of their lives to play against Ronaldo, so if you get that every time, it must be hard.
“I do think just because some of these clubs have some great players, it doesn’t mean they are going to immediately jump ahead. It’s still a tough league.”
Al-Fateh finished sixth in 2022-23 but despite a solid showing, the club replaced Greek boss Georgios Donis with ex-Croatia and West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic. While Rinne enjoyed playing for Donis, he insists the intensity of training has been taken up a notch by Bilic.
“It started in preseason in Austria,” Rinne recalled. “He (Bilic) started off saying that preseason is not fun and the main goal is to improve our conditioning and train harder.
“I was so happy when I heard this because honestly I missed this last season. It has been the biggest change. He’s always there and involved in everything and his assistants are really great guys and great coaches also. I think the whole squad is round him and it has improved.”
Part of that improvement has been thanks to Al-Fateh’s new signings, with Armenia midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Belgium center-back Jason Denayer joining this summer. Ex-Barcelona forward Christian Tello and Spanish defender Fran Velez make up the other European players in the squad, and Rinne has been happy with the reinforcements.
“We have sharpened up the squad and had some great guys coming in with Jason and Lucas. They are really great players so of course our goal is to play for the Asian Champions League positions this season.
“I really liked Donis, but since Slaven came in you feel like the whole squad is stepping up. We were missing that intensity before. Now it is like someone is always hunting the players — it doesn’t matter if you are someone like Cristian Tello or not, the aim is always to try to improve.”
The improvements Rinne has seen at Al-Fateh over the summer have made him feel more settled at the club, and while he admits that there were some difficult times adjusting to life in the Gulf last season, he believes the strength of the Saudi Pro League shows he made the right choice to move.
“It was difficult at the start,” he said. “There were times when I wondered if I had made the right decision to come to Saudi because it seemed training wasn’t as intense or serious. I actually told my agent after a couple of months that I didn’t know if I could stand this because I still have ambitions to improve myself and achieve something.
“I thought maybe it would kill my chance to go for the top five leagues in Europe in the future but now the league has developed here in Saudi Arabia, there is more publicity and a little bit more hype,” said Rinne.
“Now I am enjoying it here. I was playing in the north of Denmark for five years and was used to heavy, strong wind, blowing from side to side, and the facilities were not at the top level. Here, we have great weather, the football pitches and the facilities are great. I am really focused right now on doing as well as I can in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Saudi Pro League Jacob Rinne Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Fateh Aalborg BK Neymar Al Nassr

Related

Ronaldo scores first goal for Al-Nassr to salvage a late point against Al-Fateh
Football
Ronaldo scores first goal for Al-Nassr to salvage a late point against Al-Fateh
Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw
Sport
Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw

Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo filmed shouting at match referee, shoving Shabab Al-Ahli staff member at half-time

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo filmed shouting at match referee, shoving Shabab Al-Ahli staff member at half-time

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
  • Saudi club defeated Emirati rivals 4-2 to secure spot in AFC Champions League group stages
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The night may have ended in relief for Al-Nassr as they secured a spot in the AFC Champions League group stages, but frustration had riddled the Saudi club’s 4-2 win against the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli as shown by Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction at half-time.

The Riyadh club had taken an 11th-minute lead through Talisca before Yahya Al-Ghassani equalized for Shabab Al-Ahli seven minutes later.

As a tense and niggly match went into the break, Ronaldo was seen shouting in the face of the referee as he walked off the pitch, before shoving a member of Shabab Al-Ahli’s staff who was attempting to take a selfie with the Portuguese star.

Things did not improve for long periods of the second half and Al-Nassr came within two minutes of elimination before late goals by Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca, and Marcelo Brozovic saved the day.

It was not the first time that Ronaldo had let his frustrations get the better of him since joining Al-Nassr at the end of last year.

In April, he was criticized for his reaction toward Al-Hilal fans at the end of the Riyadh derby, which Al-Nassr lost 2-0.

As he walked off the pitch at the final whistle, Ronaldo was taunted by gleeful home fans who chanted the name of long-time rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo then grabbed his crotch in a gesture that many saw as obscene toward the blue-clad supporters.

The incident even led to a Saudi lawyer calling for Ronaldo to be deported, but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation did not punish Al-Nassr’s captain after finding no evidence of wrong-doing.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League

Related

Update Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Saudi Football
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot
Updated 22 August 2023
John Duerden

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot
  • The Riyadh club came within minutes of elimination before a late, three-goal rally gave them a 4-2 victory over Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli
  • Three late, late goals, from Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic, sealed a win that had appeared so unlikely just moments before
Updated 22 August 2023
John Duerden

Saudi side Al-Nassr claimed a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League in sensational style on Tuesday with a 4-2, come-from-behind win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the final moments of their play-off match.

With just two minutes remaining on the clock, the Emirati team were 2-1 ahead and looked to be going through, only for three late goals to put the hosts through. As a result, Saudi Arabia will have four representatives in the tournament when the group stage begins in September, with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Fayha having already claimed their spots.

The game also marked the first win of the season for Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of their domestic league campaign. A third defeat in a row, and missing out on the Champions League, would have put new coach Luis Castro under some early pressure. As it is, the Portuguese boss will, for a while at least, be able to bask in the glory of such a dramatic end to an exciting clash.

Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the early lead but Yahya Al-Ghassani struck twice, either side of half time, to give the Dubai side the edge. Then those three late, late goals, from Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic, sealed a win that had appeared so unlikely just moments before.

Had the nine-time Saudi champions failed to fight back, there would have been plenty of controversy to ponder. Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of the UEFA Champions League no fewer than five times, felt he should have been awarded not one but two penalties at the end of the first half. Many would agree that he was right about at least one of them. The referee might therefore be relieved that the late comeback played out the way it did.

The start of the game was almost as perfectly entertaining as the ending. After 11 minutes, Brozovic floated the ball over from a left-side corner and Talisca rose highest to direct a powerful header into the top of the net, giving the goalkeeper little chance.

The hosts continued to push forward but were pegged back just after the half-hour mark. There was some good work from Munas Dabbur on the right side of the area, and after getting to the byline the Israeli midfielder pulled the ball back to Al-Ghassani, who slotted home from close range.

The half ended with Ronaldo attempting a spectacular scissors kick and then appealing for a penalty after the ball appeared to hit the raised hand of a defender. The Portuguese star seemed to have a decent case but the referee was not interested and, with no video assistant referee to consult, the game continued.

There was still time before the break for Ronaldo to go down in the box. Once again, the question of whether or not it was a penalty is a legitimate one but, once again, the referee’s hands remained by his sides.

The Al-Nassr frustration only got worse immediately after the restart, when the visitors took the lead. Al-Ghassani broke free down the left, outpaced the Al-Nassr back line, cut inside and then lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. It showed once again that for all the attacking talent that coach Luis Castro has to call upon, his team remains defensively vulnerable.

Within seconds of his team falling behind, Talisca shot just over from the edge of the area. The pressure from Al-Nassr kept coming, with the likes of Brozovic, Ronaldo and Sadio Mane doing all they could to get that all-important equalizer.

It very nearly came just after the hour and would have been spectacular. A shot from outside the left side of the area from Ghislane Konan beat the goalkeeper but rebounded off the inside of the post. It was starting to look like it just was not going to happen for the nine-time Saudi champions.

But happen it did, with just two minutes of regulation time remaining and from an unlikely source: the head of Al-Ghannam. The right-back was loitering on the right side of the area and had time to prepare for a looping cross from the left. His header took a deflection that helped the ball on its way past veteran goalkeeper Majed Naser.

In the sixth minute of added time, Al-Nassr effectively won the game when Talisca headed his second and his team’s third. To rub salt in the wound, there was still time for Ronaldo to find Brozovic two minutes later at the edge of the area, and the midfielder fired home his first goal for the club since arriving from Inter Milan.

The draw for the group stage of the AFC Champions League will take place on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, and Al-Nassr will be mighty relieved to be in it.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al-Nassr Shabab Al-Ahli Talisca

Related

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Sport
Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Update Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Saudi Football
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
  • Al-Nassr: We have officially signed the Portuguese Star Otavio. Huge Welcome to The Best Player in Liga Portugal
  • Otavio joins an Al-Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al-Nassr from Portuguese side Porto, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but local media reported it was 60 million euros ($65.08 million).

Otavio, 28, scored 31 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Porto after joining the team in 2014.

“We have officially signed the Portuguese Star Otavio. Huge Welcome to The Best Player in Liga Portugal,” Al-Nassr posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Otavio joins an Al-Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.

Luis Castro’s team have made a poor start to the Pro League season, losing both their opening matches.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75 percent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 percent of each.

Topics: Al-Nassr Otavio Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Ronaldo

Related

Update Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Saudi Football
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final of King Salman Club Cup
Sport
Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final of King Salman Club Cup

Latest updates

Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
Algerian asylum-seeker hailed as hero after saving Belgian woman from railway line
Algerian asylum-seeker hailed as hero after saving Belgian woman from railway line
Lebanon’s central bank will not print money to lend state, cover deficit – acting governor
Lebanon’s central bank will not print money to lend state, cover deficit – acting governor
Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships
Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships
Saudi delegation explores industry cooperation with German firms 
Saudi delegation explores industry cooperation with German firms 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.