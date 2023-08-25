You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India

Update Saudi Arabia’s minister of commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi held 12 meetings with ministers and officials of the G20 countries in India over the past two days. (Twitter/@malkassabi)
Saudi Arabia’s minister of commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi held 12 meetings with ministers and officials of the G20 countries in India over the past two days. (Twitter/@malkassabi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zndcm

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, held meetings with ministers and officials of G20 countries in India over the past two days, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi, who is also chairman of the board of directors at the General Authority of Foreign Trade, held 12 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ meeting, which ended on Friday.

The meetings touched on developing relations, and enhancing trade and economic cooperation and investment opportunities, SPA said.

Al-Qasabi met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Korean Minister of Trade Dukgeun Ahn, Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, and Bangladeshi Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi.

He also held talks with British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Argentinian Secretary for International Economic Relations Cecilia Todesca, and Executive Secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Development and Industry Marcio Rosa.

During the session on “Trade for Growth and Prosperity and WTO Reforms,” Al-Qasabi reviewed the impact of Vision 2030 reforms on the Saudi economy.

He said the Kingdom’s foreign trade grew by $172 billion in the past year, while the volume of non-oil exports rose by 40 percent between 2018-2022, amounting to $28.7 billion. The value of loans provided by the Saudi Export-Import Bank stood at $4.6 billion.

The minister added that there are now 1.2 million small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, and that annual growth of e-commerce reached 33 percent between 2016-2022.

Al-Qasabi said the Kingdom has enhanced its competitiveness, as shown by its ranking of second among G20 countries in digital competitiveness, according to the Digital Riser 2021 report. It also ranked sixth among 50 emerging countries in the “Agility” index for emerging markets for 2022.

This year’s G20 meeting will be hosted in India next month under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Topics: G20 g20 2023 G20 India Saudi Arabia Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi

Related

India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting
World
India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting
Commerce Ministry clarifies financial statement procedures for joint-stock firms 
Business & Economy
Commerce Ministry clarifies financial statement procedures for joint-stock firms 

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage
  • Region’s poetry, traditions on UNESCO intangible heritage list
  • Home of King Abdulaziz Historical Palace built after unification
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Northern Border of the Kingdom, covering an area of more than 133,000 square kilometers, is dotted with more than 285 archaeological sites, that are indicative of the region’s rich history.

These are all registered with the National Archaeological Register. There are 61 in Arar, 50 in Rafha, 119 in Al-Turaif, 55 in Al-Uwayqilah, with others in several cities and towns.

Rafha also houses the King Abdulaziz Historical Palace in the small town of Linah, which has the Linah Heritage Village with its popular market and ancient mosques.

King Abdulaziz commissioned the palace in this town soon after the country’s unification, to serve as the headquarters of the region’s emirate, with building taking place from 1354 to 1355 A.H. (1934 to 1935). The restoration of the palace began in June last year, and it is expected to be completed this year.

Al-Turaif has the Dawqara palace, and the Agran Mountain which is home to several archaeological sites.

Arar has the Umm Khansar Heritage Village, and Al-Uwaiqilah houses the Old Market building and mosque in Ad-Duwaid.

The Northern Border region has several traditions, poetry and social practices listed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is also known for its Arabic calligraphers, traditional handicrafts, hunting and the generosity of its residents.

The Northern Border region also had the country’s longest oil pipeline, known as Tapline, extending 1,648 km, which was built to connect the oilfields of eastern Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean Sea.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Northern Borders Province archaeology

Related

AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’
Saudi Arabia
AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’
Special AlUla archaeological discoveries reveal influence of starry canopy on ancient civilizations
Saudi Arabia
AlUla archaeological discoveries reveal influence of starry canopy on ancient civilizations

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly

King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
  • “The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences
  • The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library recently organized a private screening of the documentary “The Last Bedouin” for the elderly at the library’s Riyadh headquarters.
“The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences.
The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula, shedding light on their existence in the Al-Dahna desert, Al-Summan plateau, the Empty Quarter desert and Bisha desert.
It also explains why the Kingdom’s various Bedouin groups prefer desert over city life.
Citizens and residents, through the documentary’s dramatic scenes, were able to watch and read about one of the formative aspects of the Kingdom’s rich history.
They enjoyed learning about the Bedouin camel culture, as well as the tribal affection for the earth and tents, along with the Saudi relationship with the desert, despite the urban, economic and cultural renaissance that the Kingdom has witnessed in various fields.
The library seeks to promote social and cultural interactions, and care for all of society’s segments and age groups through library, movies and events.
KAPL also opens up the halls and libraries of all its branches to meet the demands of schools and universities, along with national and private institutions, while also providing audiences with cinematic and theatrical shows.
The library is also keen to care for people with disabilities and special needs by organizing accessible programs and events. 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Public Library screening The Last Bedouin

Related

Arab News hosts London screening of documentary on Saudi battle against Captagon
Media
Arab News hosts London screening of documentary on Saudi battle against Captagon
Special How Saudi Arabia’s filmmakers hit their stride since the resumption of movie screening photos
Lifestyle
How Saudi Arabia’s filmmakers hit their stride since the resumption of movie screening

Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024

Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024

Jeddah gears up for Nation of Gold exhibition in January 2024
  • The organizing committee has invited local factories and companies to display their distinctive collections
  • The annual event opens its doors to promote gold and jewelry exhibitions from various parts of the Kingdom
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Nation of Gold exhibition is anticipated to get a local boost when it returns for its fourth round from Jan. 25 to 27 next year at the Jeddah Hilton.
The organizing committee has invited local factories and companies to display their distinctive collections, and all yellow metal lovers who are fond of the luster of diamonds and luxury watches, to participate in the biggest annual event and see the latest contemporary fashion lines.
The committee revealed the accompanying activities to be held over three days at the exhibition, represented by the “Nation of Gold” competition for designers of gold and stones, and the platform for pioneers and entrepreneurs. This is in addition to workshops specializing in photographing jewelry and testing diamonds as the exhibition this time is devoted to supporting local industries and brands.
The annual event opens its doors to promote gold and jewelry exhibitions from various parts of the Kingdom. It plays an important role in stimulating economic development as is a leading destination for attracting visitors from various cities to become acquainted with the most prominent exhibits.
The exhibition was launched for the first time in 2019, and held the second time in 2021. The third event took place in February 2023 and saw the unveiling of the largest piece of gold in the world, which was nominated to enter Guinness World Records.
Winners of the “Poems from My Country” competition will also be crowned during the exhibition, with the participation of a number of officials, businessmen and those interested in investing in the gold and jewelry sector.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nation of Gold exhibition Diamonds luxury watches

Related

Special How a luxury boutique hotel in Saudi Arabia’s ancient Hegra is blending the old with the new photos
Saudi Arabia
How a luxury boutique hotel in Saudi Arabia’s ancient Hegra is blending the old with the new
Saudi gold investments poised to grow 20% to SR14bn in 2015
Business & Economy
Saudi gold investments poised to grow 20% to SR14bn in 2015

King Abdulaziz competition for Qur’an memorization begins

King Abdulaziz competition for Qur’an memorization begins
Updated 25 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

King Abdulaziz competition for Qur’an memorization begins

King Abdulaziz competition for Qur’an memorization begins
  • The competition is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance
  • Contestants from 117 countries are participating in the competition, which runs until Sept. 6
Updated 25 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Qur’an began on Friday at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, under the patronage of King Salman.
The competition is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the Local and International Holy Qur’an Competition.
Contestants from 117 countries are participating in the competition, which runs until Sept. 6. A total of SR4 million ($1.07 million) will be awarded to the winners of its five categories.
Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, who is also the general supervisor of the competition, commended King Salman for his support of the competition, which, he said, “motivates Muslims all over the world to compete in memorizing and reciting the Qur’an.”
Maldivian Minister of State for Islamic Affairs Elias Jamal told Arab News that the contest is “one of the greatest international competitions ever.”
He said: “It is distinguished from other competitions by being located in the holiest part of the planet, in the heart of Makkah and right next to the Holy Kaaba.” He added that the contest is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Islam and its rituals.
“The competition is one of the greatest ways to memorize the Holy Book,” he continued. “The Maldives attaches great importance to this competition and nominates its elite memorizers to participate every year. Last year, we nominated a memorizer with special needs to participate in the competition. Despite having speaking difficulties, the contestant recited the Qur’an fluently.” Two Maldivian contestants will be participating this year.
“I am honored by this opportunity allowing me to highlight the importance of this competition, which touches the hearts of all Muslims, given the impact it has on Muslims all across the world, who show great interest in competing for a spot. The competition’s most significant impact is to introduce readers and memorizers from various countries to each other and to revive solidarity and synergy among Muslims,” Jamal said in a speech he delivered to the contestants, in which he asked them to thank God for being chosen to visit and perform their rituals in Makkah and Madinah.
Dr. Khaled Troudi, head of the Laboratory of Islamic Thought of Tunisia, told Arab News, “The Kingdom has attributed great importance to memorizing, reciting, and interpreting the Holy Qur’an (for decades), which has made teaching the Qur’an more common around the world.
“The competition is a continuous motivation. It is also a great opportunity to select the elite in the field to study at institutions established by the Kingdom (so they can) become global preachers,” he added.

Topics: Grand Mosque Makkah Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Related

13 winners honored at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdelaziz Qur’an competition
Saudi Arabia
13 winners honored at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdelaziz Qur’an competition
Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world
Saudi Arabia
Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world

ZATCA documentary ‘Fatoora’ on positive impact of e-invoicing

ZATCA documentary ‘Fatoora’ on positive impact of e-invoicing
ZATCA releases Fatoora documentary film shedding light on e-invoicing positive impact. (Supplied)
Updated 25 August 2023
Rashid Hassan

ZATCA documentary ‘Fatoora’ on positive impact of e-invoicing

ZATCA documentary ‘Fatoora’ on positive impact of e-invoicing
  • In a special screening at the AMC Cinemas at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, ZATCA Gov
  • The documentary illuminates e-invoicing’s positive impact on supporting the Kingdom’s economic development
Updated 25 August 2023
Rashid Hassan

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority released a documentary film, “Fatoora,” on Thursday highlighting e-invoicing’s positive impact on supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic development, promoting fair competition, protecting consumer rights, combating commercial concealment, eliminating shadow economy, and enhancing tax compliance.

In a special screening at the AMC Cinemas at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, ZATCA Gov. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi presented the documentary to an audience including an array of government agency leaders and representatives of the partners of this national project.

“The documentary film sheds light on the endeavors made to implement (the) e-invoicing project after (the) success in implementing (the) phase of integration with the taxpayers’ systems without obstacles, making the Kingdom one of the world’s fastest countries in implementing such a project. This was made possible thanks to the Kingdom’s advanced digital infrastructure and readiness of the Saudi private sector to absorb technology developments,” he said.

“This success comes after completion of phase one with outstanding results, and (the) launch of phase two — the integration phase — in which establishments’ e-invoicing systems will be integrated with ZATCA’s Fatoora system. There are over 14,000 e-invoicing systems integrated with (the) Fatoora platform, as well as over 400 million invoices (that) have been shared via the platform since Jan. 1, 2023,” he added.

The substantial support provided by the Saudi leadership to ZATCA contributed to realizing positive results in the project, he said, emphasizing that e-invoicing supports Saudi Vision 2030 by achieving digital transformation, consolidating efforts of all parties to combat commercial concealment, and streamlining procedures for taxpayers, helping them to comply with laws and regulations.

The documentary illuminates e-invoicing’s positive impact on supporting the Kingdom’s economic development, promoting fair competition, protecting consumer rights, eliminating the shadow economy, and enhancing tax compliance.

It focuses also on implementation of e-invoicing as one of the National Anti-Commercial Concealment Program’s initiatives and the great success ZATCA has had in digital transformation and promotion of electronic transactions to increase efficiency of businesses, improve CX and streamline procedures through digitization and automation.

Audience member Mohamed Abdulrahim told Arab News: “I found it very informative. The documentary presents a very good message about the e-invoice system and its positive impact on the economy of Saudi Arabia and the fight against commercial concealment and the hidden economy. It also explained well how the success of applying this system has been one of the main pillars of supporting the national economy and economic development in the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s e-invoicing project is one of the world’s fastest in applying the system to all establishments liable to pay VAT, as over 300,000 establishments succeeded in utilizing e-invoicing in phase one, according to ZATCA.

Topics: ZATCA Fatoorah

Related

ZATCA introduces new option to calculate VAT on used cars
Business & Economy
ZATCA introduces new option to calculate VAT on used cars
Update Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom

Latest updates

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
Israeli spy cell held at Beirut Airport
Lebanese authorities on Friday announced the arrest at Beirut Airport of “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy.” (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage
Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border has 285 archaeological sites showcasing rich heritage
Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal
Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal
King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.