RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library recently organized a private screening of the documentary “The Last Bedouin” for the elderly at the library’s Riyadh headquarters.
“The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences.
The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula, shedding light on their existence in the Al-Dahna desert, Al-Summan plateau, the Empty Quarter desert and Bisha desert.
It also explains why the Kingdom’s various Bedouin groups prefer desert over city life.
Citizens and residents, through the documentary’s dramatic scenes, were able to watch and read about one of the formative aspects of the Kingdom’s rich history.
They enjoyed learning about the Bedouin camel culture, as well as the tribal affection for the earth and tents, along with the Saudi relationship with the desert, despite the urban, economic and cultural renaissance that the Kingdom has witnessed in various fields.
The library seeks to promote social and cultural interactions, and care for all of society’s segments and age groups through library, movies and events.
KAPL also opens up the halls and libraries of all its branches to meet the demands of schools and universities, along with national and private institutions, while also providing audiences with cinematic and theatrical shows.
The library is also keen to care for people with disabilities and special needs by organizing accessible programs and events.
King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
https://arab.news/zhva5
King Abdulaziz Public Library organizes movie screening for the elderly
- “The Last Bedouin,” produced by KAPL, was screened several times in recent months, recording a significant turnout and garnering praise from audiences
- The documentary tells stories and highlights the daily experiences of the last Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library recently organized a private screening of the documentary “The Last Bedouin” for the elderly at the library’s Riyadh headquarters.