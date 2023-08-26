You are here

  • Home
  • Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’

Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’

Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’
An anti-American poster is seen at the former US Embassy, which has been turned into an anti-American museum in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 19, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfc7x

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’

Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’
  • Last year, relatives of those killed in the coup filed a legal petition with Iran’s International Court demanding damages
  • The court ruled in their favor, ordering “the American government to pay the plaintiffs 30 million dollars in material and moral damages, and 300 million dollars in punitive damages”
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: A court in Tehran has ordered the US government to pay $330 million in damages for “planning a coup” against the newly established Islamic republic in 1980, the judiciary said Saturday.
A year after the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed shah, a group of mostly army officers tried to overthrow the new government.
State news agency IRNA said the “insurgents” were led by Saeed Mahdiyoun, a former Iranian air force commander, and had their headquarters in Nojeh, an air base in the western Hamedan province.
Several people were killed in clashes between the coup plotters and government forces, and scores of others were arrested.
“Their objective was to seize control of military bases across the country and target strategic centers and residences of the revolution’s leaders. However, their efforts were thwarted,” IRNA said.
Last year, relatives of those killed in the coup filed a legal petition with Iran’s International Court demanding damages, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.
They specifically accused the United States of “planning and executing” the coup, Mizan said.
The court ruled in their favor, ordering “the American government to pay the plaintiffs 30 million dollars in material and moral damages, and 300 million dollars in punitive damages,” it added.
Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since the aftermath of the 1979 revolution.
In 1953, the British and US intelligence services orchestrated the overthrow of prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh who had nationalized Iran’s lucrative oil industry.
In 2016, the US Supreme Court ordered that Iranian assets frozen in the United States should be paid to victims of attacks Washington has blamed on Tehran, including the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut and a 1996 blast in Saudi Arabia.
In March this year, the International Court of Justice ruled that Washington’s freezing of funds belonging to several Iranian individuals and companies was “manifestly unreasonable.”
But it ruled it had no jurisdiction to unblock nearly $2 billion in Iranian central bank assets frozen by the United States.
Tehran, which denies all responsibility for the attacks blamed on it by the United States, says that a series of US court judgments have awarded victims a total of $56 billion in damages.

Topics: Iran US 1979 Islamic revolution Coup

Related

Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones
Middle-East
Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones
US envoy meets family of Iranian-German imprisoned in Iran
World
US envoy meets family of Iranian-German imprisoned in Iran

An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say

An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
AP

An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say

An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
  • The attack came days after Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the last major rebel stronghold in Idlib and parts of Aleppo killing several insurgents
  • The Observatory said the attack killed 11 soldiers and wounded 20 others
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday killing and wounding more than 30 troops, opposition activists said.
The attack came days after Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the last major rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib and parts of Aleppo killing several insurgents.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Ansar Al-Tawhid group, which is allied with Al-Qaeda, carried out the attack with its members first detonating a massive bomb and then storming the position manned by government troops.
The Observatory said the attack killed 11 soldiers and wounded 20 others.
Other activist collectives, including Amjad News, also reported the attack saying it killed and wounded dozens of soldiers without giving a breakdown.
There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government or state media.
A truce reached between Russia and Turkiye in March 2020 that ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province has been repeatedly violated resulting in scores of people getting killed and wounded.
Russia has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in his favor. Turkiye is a main backer of the armed opposition.
Syria’s 12-year conflict that started with anti-government protests then morphed into a civil war killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. More than 5 million Syrians are now refugees, most in neighboring countries.

Topics: Syria Al-Qaeda Russia Ansar al-Tawhid Idlib

Related

Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
Middle-East
Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
Syrians mourn the victims in Maarat Al-Naasan, in the rebel-held Idlib province. (AFP)
Middle-East
Two women, two children among six killed in Syria regime shelling on Idlib

On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail

On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail
Updated 26 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail

On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail
  • As stall owner Naim Mohammed Saleh put it: “The street’s identity has changed. Its inhabitants have deserted it, and its visitors have vanished”
  • With the outbreak of civil war in 1975, Hamra Street was associated with the struggle for the Palestinian cause and other Arab issues
Updated 26 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Five stalls selling newspapers and books on the sidewalks of Beirut’s Hamra Street are all that remain of a series of similar stalls that had defined this historic commercial street for decades.
Lebanon’s years-long economic crisis has brought chaos, destitution, and begging to Hamra Street, once frequented by renowned international artists during its golden years. It used to host the latest global films in its cinemas, and its cafés buzzed with discussions that covered topics ranging from Beirut to Vietnam.
As stall owner Naim Mohammed Saleh put it: “The street’s identity has changed. Its inhabitants have deserted it, and its visitors have vanished.”
He paused briefly to sell a newspaper to a man in his sixties. “These are the ones who read print newspapers: the generation of the Fifties and Sixties,” he continued. “But the youth? No. They have moved on to the screens of their phones, flipping through websites, with all the news at their fingertips. As for the books I arrange daily next to this café — my corner since I decided in 1978 to follow in my father’s footsteps — no one buys them.”
Saleh, who comes from the southern town of Tebnine, moved to Beirut with his relatives — as so many young people from the villages in the south did — in the 1960s, seeking a better life in the city.
He and his brothers used to help their father distribute newspapers in residential buildings along Hamra Street. When he got married in the 1970s, Saleh took a corner on the street adjacent to Café de Paris and continued as a vendor, earning money to educate his children at the American University of Beirut. He himself had attended the Lebanese University, gaining a degree in business administration.
Saleh said: “The most famous street in Lebanon, the Arab world, and the entire globe, Hamra Street was frequented by tourists, politicians, artists, and intellectuals from every corner. Presidents Amine Gemayel and Bashir Gemayel practiced law in Amine Sinno’s law firm here and engaged in discussions at the Horse Shoe Café that lasted for hours. During the premiere of “Gone with the Wind,” the audience stayed in the cinema until 2:15 a.m., leaving utterly amazed. They were dressed in clothes from the most prestigious fashion houses, purchased from this very street. Fayrouz showcased her plays here, as did Adel Imam, and Dalida performed her songs right here. People walked shoulder-to-shoulder; such was the bustling nature of the street.”
With the outbreak of civil war in 1975, Hamra Street was associated with the struggle for the Palestinian cause and other Arab issues. A trace of intellectual and sectarian diversity endured.
“As the shelling intensified, the street emptied of its patrons, but with each cease-fire it returned to its crowded state. Those who left the commercial center in Downtown Beirut, which had turned into the frontline, shifted to Hamra Street,” Saleh explained.
He noted that “more than one book printed in Beirut and sold at our stands caused upheavals, from books about the Gulf War to (Egyptian spy) Raafat Al-Haggan’s book, and even the books of (Algerian writer) Ahlam Mosteghanemi and (celebrity chef) Chef Ramzi’s cookbook.”
He continued: “On the day when the German chief investigator Detlev Mehlis published his report on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, I sold around 4,000 copies of the newspaper in less than an hour. Today, if I sell 10 copies of a print newspaper in a day, it’s an achievement.”
Hamra Street survived the civil war but not the major transformations that came after. Most of its theaters closed down — only Al-Madina survived. The cinemas gradually disappeared, followed by the bookshops. Cafés turned into fast-food restaurants.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of my sales were crossword magazines and magazines for children,” Saleh said. “With the economic collapse in 2019, people’s concerns have been reduced to securing food, shelter, paying for their children’s schooling, and ensuring a stable electricity supply. The street entered a phase of darkness and emptiness. Tourists today are groups of Iraqis accompanying their relatives for operations at the American University Hospital, and Syrians. We miss Gulf tourists, especially Saudis, who were avid readers. This is not (true of) Iraqis or even Iranians. When they come to Beirut and Hamra Street, you can tell their interest in books is close to zero.”
According to Saleh, “Before the economic crisis, I used to sell between 40 and 50 books per month. Now, the price of a book is no less than one million Lebanese pounds — equivalent to $10 — which makes Lebanese reluctant to buy books. Today, I only sell two books per month.”
The whole street is no longer the upmarket, thriving commercial hub it used to be, Saleh explained. “The shoes displayed in shop windows are now of Asian make, whereas they used to be Italian and French. Many signs can be spotted on storefronts announcing ongoing clearance sales on clothing. They have been there since the beginning of the crisis, and the clearance hasn’t ended yet,” he said.
“The phenomenon of begging and homelessness is what visitors to Hamra Street complain about most. Stores that used to open until 7 p.m. now close before 4 p.m. because the evening crowd is different from the daytime crowd. Before noon, employees, doctors, patients, university students, and those who work in banks or institutions that have survived in Hamra, visit,” he continued.
In some buildings, though, offices of civil associations thrive. “It’s true that they infuse some life into the street, but their work is limited to assisting those in need, nothing more,” Saleh said. “And that doesn’t restore Hamra Street to its past glory and splendor.”

Topics: Beirut Hamra Street newspapers Economic crisis

Related

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
Middle-East
‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast
Middle-East
Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
  • Ezzedin Kanan was shot in the head on July 3 during one of the most intense Israeli military operations in the West Bank
  • An offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, claimed Kanan as one of its “fiercest fighters”
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

JENIN, West Bank: The Palestinian news agency reported Saturday that a 20-year-old died of wounds a month after being shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
The WAFA news agency said Ezzedin Kanan, from the town of Jaba near Jenin, was shot in the head on July 3 during one of the most intense Israeli military operations in the West Bank since an armed Palestinian uprising against Israel’s open-ended occupation ended two decades ago.
An offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, claimed Kanan as one of its “fiercest fighters” and pledged to avenge his loss. Armed and masked militants flanked the mourning procession for Kanan as his body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag and adorned with a headband from the group, was carried through his home village of Jaba.
Kanan’s death brings the total to 14 killed in the raid, which lasted two days and included airstrikes, hundreds of ground troops and bulldozers that were used to raze roads and buildings.
The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in the Jenin refugee camp and that it had confiscated thousands of weapons, bomb-making materials and caches of money during the raid.
Since early 2022, Israel has been carrying out near daily raids in the West Bank in response to a series of deadly Palestinian attacks. It says the raids are meant to crack down on Palestinians militants and said they are necessary because the Palestinian Authority is too weak.
The ongoing violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with more than 170 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
The Palestinians say such violence is the inevitable result of 56 years of occupation and the absence of any political process with Israel. They also point to increased West Bank settlement construction and violence by extremist settlers.
The United Nations Mideast envoy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state.
“The lack of progress toward a political horizon that addressed the core issues driving the conflict has left a dangerous and volatile vacuum, filled by extremists on all sides,” Tor Wennesland said.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli West Bank Jenin

Related

UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
Middle-East
UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid
Middle-East
Palestinian president Abbas vows to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid

US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan

US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan

US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan
  • US calls on the RSF and SAF to immediately halt the fighting and allow safe passage for all civilians
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

The United States on Friday condemned pervasive conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan, which the State Department said that credible sources including victims have attributed to Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias.
“The numerous reports of rape, gang rape and other forms of gender-based violence against women and girls in West Darfur and other areas are deeply disturbing. These acts of brutality contribute to an emerging pattern of targeted ethnic violence,” the department said in a statement.
“In particular, we are gravely concerned about the situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped as fighting escalates between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF),” it added.
The US called on the RSF and SAF to immediately halt the fighting and allow safe passage for all civilians out of the city, the department said. 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Sudan’s military ruler begins tour as UN warns of war spreading
Middle-East
Sudan’s military ruler begins tour as UN warns of war spreading
Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time
Middle-East
Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments’ about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
  • National security chief Itamar Ben-Gvir says his rights in the West Bank are more important than those of Palestinians, sparks protests
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The US State Department has strongly condemned Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it described as “inflammatory comments” he made about Palestinians, and said that it denounces “all racist rhetoric.”
Ben-Gvir said during an interview on Israeli TV on Wednesday that his rights in the occupied West Bank are more important than those of Palestinians. His comments sparked a storm of protest online as video clips of his comments spread on social media, the BBC reported on Friday.
“My right, my wife’s, my children’s, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs,” he told Arab-Israeli journalist Mohammed Magadli during a studio interview.
“Sorry, Mohammed, but this is the reality, that’s the truth. My right for life comes before their right to movement.”
His remarks came against a backdrop of escalating violence in which three Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in separate attacks, one of which happened near Hebron, where Ben-Gvir lives in a Jewish settlement. As they searched for the killers, Israeli authorities imposed greater restrictions on the movement of thousands of Palestinians.
The minister’s comments went viral and triggered a backlash from Palestinians and Israeli opposition figures. He described the controversy as “fake news” and slammed the “radical left” for “misquoting” him.
One of those who shared a video of his comments online was Palestinian American model Bella Hadid. In her post on Instagram, where she has almost 60 million followers, she wrote: “In no place, no time … should one life be more valuable than another’s.”
Ben-Gvir responded by posting a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday in which he accused Hadid of being an “Israel hater” who had made him sound “racist and dark.”
The minister leads the far-right, ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, political party, which espouses racist, anti-Arab policies. He has convictions for inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization.
When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed his coalition government in December, he put Ben-Gvir in charge of Israel’s militarized border police force that operates in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The Palestinian Authority condemned “in the strongest terms the racist and heinous remarks by Israel’s fascist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which only confirms Israel’s apartheid regime of Jewish supremacy and racial terror against the Palestinian people.”
Karine Elharrar, an Israeli MP from the opposition Yesh Atid party, described the minister as “the authentic representative of the most racist, messianic and Kahanist government we’ve ever had.”
The roots of Ben-Gvir’s political background lie in Kahanism, an extremist, violently racist ideology that supports the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands.
In response to requests by Israeli journalists for a comment about Ben-Gvir’s comments, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday night: “We strongly condemn Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir’s inflammatory comments on the freedom of movement of Palestinian residents in the West Bank.
“We condemn all racist rhetoric, as such messages are particularly damaging when amplified by those in leadership positions and are incongruent with advancing respect for human rights for all.”
On Friday, the EU also “strongly condemned” Ben-Gvir for his comments, saying that “the values of democracy and respect for human rights stand central to the EU-Israel partnership, including as regards the people living under occupation in the Palestinian territory.”
Parties that represent Arab Israelis, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and Israeli anti-occupation groups also condemned Ben-Gvir’s remarks but many pointed out that the comments simply reflect the longstanding reality of life for Palestinians in the West Bank, the BBC reported.
B’tselem, an Israeli nongovernmental human rights organization that provides support for Palestinians living under occupation, said: “This is the reality we see on the ground, every day, for five decades. The rights of the Jews are more important than the rights of the Arabs — this is what apartheid looks like.”

Topics: US State Department Palestinians Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir Bella Hadid racist

Related

Ministry said calls of “racist, fascist” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir aim to achieve “ethnic cleansing.”
Middle-East
Palestinian Foreign Ministry urges ICC to issue subpoena, arrest warrant against Ben-Gvir
Update Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit
Middle-East
Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit

Latest updates

Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’
Iran court orders US to pay $330 mn for ‘planning coup’
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine’s northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine’s northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team
European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team
Saudi royal reserve to launch tourist activities
Saudi royal reserve to launch tourist activities
An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
An attack by Al-Qaeda-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.