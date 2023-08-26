You are here

Who's Who: Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling

Ghassan Mirdad
Ghassan Mirdad
As the CEO of Arabian Drilling, Ghassan Mirdad oversees the company’s strategic direction and growth to ensure value-driven operations for its stakeholders and investors.  
His career is rooted in the upstream oilfield services sector, spanning 26 years. For 24 of those years, he held pivotal leadership roles at Schlumberger in key countries, from Malaysia in the East to Bolivia and Brazil in the West.  
He has global expertise in the oil and gas oilfield services industry, partnerships and investments, mergers and acquisitions as well as business operations and human resources. Concluding his tenure at Schlumberger, Mirdad served as the president of the eastern Middle East region, where he led operations covering the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Iraq and Yemen. Mirdad’s passion for training and development steered him to leading Schlumberger’s global training and development function, where he was responsible for upskilling over 100,000 employees worldwide.  
Outside of the upstream oilfield service sector, Mirdad is the founder and non-executive director at AFKAR Ventures, an energy tech firm focused on leveraging technology for the Middle East and North Africa region’s energy sector. Prior to joining Arabian Drilling, he was the CEO of Katerra, Saudi Arabia, a Silicon Valley high-tech construction company. 
As an advocate for talent development, his involvement extends to esteemed educational advisory boards. He served on the boards of the Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business, Saudi Petroleum Services Polytechnic and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Saudi chapter. Currently, he sits on the board of trustees at the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy.  
A Sloan Fellow, Mirdad holds a master’s degree in leadership and strategy from London Business School.  He also has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

 

  Artist Jawhara Al-Ghamdi believes that the significant development in the art movement, cultural and artistic dialogue and multiculturalism has empowered women in recent years to assert their presence in the art scene
RIYADH: The women’s art movement in Baha is elevating the Saudi art scene by showcasing regional and national heritage.

Visual artist Samia Al-Othman told the Saudi Press Agency that the women’s art movement in Baha has witnessed significant development in recent years. Al-Othman has taken part in local and international exhibitions and forums, and undergone training courses in different art schools, utilizing a range of techniques since 2012.

Nada Al-Jabiri said that she discovered her talent at an early age, adding that aspirations for the future can be seen in her drawings, which aligns with empowering women and using their artistic ideas.

She added that visual art is sending a great message by highlighting national identity and introducing Saudi cultural, historic, social and artistic heritage to the world.

Artist Jawhara Al-Ghamdi believes that the significant development in the art movement, cultural and artistic dialogue and multiculturalism has empowered women in recent years to assert their presence in the art scene. She added that the women’s art movement in Baha has boosted tourism in the region and showcased its historical and social heritage.

Sarah Al-Ghanem, another visual artist, said: “Visual art, in general, is part of a social movement, notably women’s visual arts, which express the woman’s perspective, her future, roles and distinguishing traits.”

Artist Azza Al-Hasen’s journey began in an art class, after which she attended training sessions that honed her talent. Those included acrylic paint pouring, impressionism and palette knife painting sessions. Al-Hasen is now a certified trainer in visual arts.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Muntasheri, a visual artist and member of the Association of Culture and Arts in Baha, said that the region’s women’s art movement, though young, grew rapidly in 2012 when there was a noticeable increase in female artists.

He added that women artists in the region have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works.

 

  Al-Tawq expressed Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting inaugural gathering of G20 Culture Ministers during presidency of the group in 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s assistant culture minister Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq represented the Kingdom at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi in India on Saturday.

Al-Tawq was deputizing in India for the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

During his address at the meeting, Al-Tawq expressed Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting the inaugural gathering of G20 Culture Ministers during his presidency of the group in 2020.

He also emphasized the achievements and projects undertaken by the Saudi culture ministry in connection with its G20 presidency and its support for initiatives and endeavors aimed at enriching both local and international cultural landscapes.

Al-Tawq also reaffirmed the Kingdom's dedication and backing for the G20's priority list related to bolstering the cultural sector.

He stressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring access to culture and the preservation of cultural heritage for all.

During his visit for the meeting, Al-Tawq held talks with the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi.

Discussions touched upon the enhancement of cultural exchange and training programs between the Kingdom and India across various cultural domains, including film, culinary arts, visual arts exhibitions, artist residencies and intangible cultural heritage and preserving historical sites.

  50 work shifts were dedicated to waste removal from refugee camps
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its implementation of water supply and environmental sanitation projects in various districts of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The projects were carried out in Midi, Harad, Hayran and Abs in Hajjah, as well as Al-Azhor camp in the Razih district of Saada.

Between August 2 and 8, more than 8 million liters of water was provided; 7.16 million liters of potable water and 781,000 of water for domestic use, SPA added.

In Saada governorate, 70,000 liters of potable water and 70,000 litres of water for domestic use were pumped, benefiting 30,100 people.

Additionally, 50 work shifts were dedicated to waste removal from refugee camps.

Also this week, KSrelief signed two agreements with the UN Children’s Fund to provide water, hygiene services, and food support to people in Syria.

The agreements, signed in Riyadh, will see aid worth SR13,125,000 ($3,498,553) distributed to children affected by the earthquake in Syria that took place in February and people at risk in the country.

Hebshi Alshammari

  Hisham Al-Haidary: "This law aims to protect and improve the rights of the concerned people and ensure their access to all services, like others"
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has approved a law regarding the rights of people with disabilities.

Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, said the new law was prepared in accordance with the needs of individuals with disabilities and to serve as a foundation for their rights across various fields.

Al-Haidary told Arab News: “This law improves the quality of services provided to the concerned people, such as the ability to enjoy their rights related to education, health, and employment, in addition to entertainment, culture, and sports.

“This law has taken into account all the laws that guarantee human rights, and the legal aspects, social aspects, disability discrimination, and violations and penalties related to it.”

The law promotes the use of appropriate methods of communication, such as verbal or written communication, sign language, or other means, to effectively engage with individuals with disabilities.

He added that the authority collaborated with various government sectors to prepare the law, which aims to establish a clear and robust foundation that promotes independence, integration and empowerment, and raises awareness among individuals regarding their rights related to disabilities.

He said: “This law aims to protect and improve the rights of the concerned people and ensure their access to all services, like others.”

The law is based on fundamental principles revolving around non-discrimination based on disability, and ensuring that the needs of individuals with disabilities are considered in all government and non-government legislation, strategies, policies, activities, programs, plans, and designs.

Additionally, the law grants individuals who have reached the age of majority the right to directly engage in legal action, unless their disability prevents them from doing so under relevant legal provisions.

It also emphasizes the importance of training staff members on the needs of individuals with disabilities and raising awareness about their rights. It further highlights the need to provide accessibility requirements and facilitation arrangements.

The law encourages the active participation of individuals with disabilities in managing their own affairs, in accordance with the governing provisions.

It also promotes the use of alternative and appropriate methods of communication, such as verbal or written communication, sign language, or other means, to effectively engage with individuals with disabilities.

 

 

  Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program, said the endeavors attested to Saudi Arabia's longstanding role in serving Islam and Muslims around the world
RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah concluded an official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh on Saturday, during which he met with the presidents of the countries and high-ranking government officials.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties and discuss ways to cooperate and address challenges in order to improve the experience of Umrah performers and pilgrims from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He also raised awareness about the mega projects spearheaded by the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program, said the endeavors attested to Saudi Arabia’s longstanding role in serving Islam and Muslims around the world, as well as to the country's unwavering commitment, pride and religious obligation to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors traveling to the Kingdom.

During the minister’s visit agreements were signed between the civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The agreements will look to increase the frequency of flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, making it more convenient and accessible for Umrah seekers to travel and perform their spiritual journey.

The Saudi government's flagship initiative Nusuk also held its first roadshow in Karachi and Dhaka to promote the integrated digital platform for Pakistani and Bangladeshi people planning to visit the Kingdom for spiritual and tourism purposes.

