You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4ttq

Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister

Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
  • The new prime minister, Hun Manet, is the eldest son of Cambodia's long-time ruler Hun Sen
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Cambodia's new prime minister,  Hun Manet, on his assumption of office.

In a cable, the crown prince, who is also Saudi Arabia's prime minister, wished the new leader and his country further progress and prosperity.

Cambodia's lawmakers endorsed Hun Manet, the eldest son of long-time ruler Hun Sen, as the new prime minister on Tuesday.

Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all but five of 125 lower house seats in last month's election.

In his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, Hun Manet pledged wide-ranging economic reforms aimed at making Cambodia a “high-income country” by 2050.

“The next 25 years will be a new cycle for Cambodia,” he said in a televised speech.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cambodia Hun Manet

Related

King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince send cables to Zelensky on Ukrainian independence anniversary
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince video
Saudi Arabia
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
  • Amputations on civilians have been a prominent feature of the war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering injuries from bomb explosions and landmines
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues with its aid involvement in Yemen and Lebanon.
In Yemen, KSrelief provided a range of medical services in July to 348 Yemeni individuals who lost their limbs due to the conflict.
The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Marib Governorate provided various medical services to citizens who had lost their limbs. Amputations on civilians have been a prominent feature of the war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering injuries from bomb explosions and landmines.
To date, the center has assisted a total of 1,307 Yemeni citizens, with KSRelief manufacturing and fitting the prostheses of victims.
In Lebanon, the ambulance service operated by the Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh district conducted 82 emergency missions in the past week, serving both refugees and the local host community.
The ambulance service is part of the KSrelief project aimed at enhancing service provision and emergency transport in refugee-populated areas of northern Lebanon.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Lebanon

Related

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields

Women’s art movement in Baha explores region’s heritage

Women artists in Baha have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works. (SPA)
Women artists in Baha have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works. (SPA)
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Women’s art movement in Baha explores region’s heritage

Women artists in Baha have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works. (SPA)
  • Artist Jawhara Al-Ghamdi believes that the significant development in the art movement, cultural and artistic dialogue and multiculturalism has empowered women in recent years to assert their presence in the art scene
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The women’s art movement in Baha is elevating the Saudi art scene by showcasing regional and national heritage.

Visual artist Samia Al-Othman told the Saudi Press Agency that the women’s art movement in Baha has witnessed significant development in recent years. Al-Othman has taken part in local and international exhibitions and forums, and undergone training courses in different art schools, utilizing a range of techniques since 2012.

Nada Al-Jabiri said that she discovered her talent at an early age, adding that aspirations for the future can be seen in her drawings, which aligns with empowering women and using their artistic ideas.

Women artists in Baha have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works. (SPA)

She added that visual art is sending a great message by highlighting national identity and introducing Saudi cultural, historic, social and artistic heritage to the world.

Artist Jawhara Al-Ghamdi believes that the significant development in the art movement, cultural and artistic dialogue and multiculturalism has empowered women in recent years to assert their presence in the art scene. She added that the women’s art movement in Baha has boosted tourism in the region and showcased its historical and social heritage.

Sarah Al-Ghanem, another visual artist, said: “Visual art, in general, is part of a social movement, notably women’s visual arts, which express the woman’s perspective, her future, roles and distinguishing traits.”

Women artists in Baha have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works. (SPA)

Artist Azza Al-Hasen’s journey began in an art class, after which she attended training sessions that honed her talent. Those included acrylic paint pouring, impressionism and palette knife painting sessions. Al-Hasen is now a certified trainer in visual arts.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Muntasheri, a visual artist and member of the Association of Culture and Arts in Baha, said that the region’s women’s art movement, though young, grew rapidly in 2012 when there was a noticeable increase in female artists.

He added that women artists in the region have been influenced by local and global experiences, which is reflected in many of their works.

 

Topics: Samia Al-Othman

Related

Arabic calligraphy enthusiasts learn the art in Baha festival
Art & Culture
Arabic calligraphy enthusiasts learn the art in Baha festival
Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha
Saudi Arabia
Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha

Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India

Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India

Saudi assistant culture minister participates in G20 Ministers of Culture meeting in India
  • Al-Tawq expressed Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting inaugural gathering of G20 Culture Ministers during presidency of the group in 2020
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s assistant culture minister Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Tawq represented the Kingdom at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi in India on Saturday.

Al-Tawq was deputizing in India for the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

During his address at the meeting, Al-Tawq expressed Saudi Arabia's pride in hosting the inaugural gathering of G20 Culture Ministers during his presidency of the group in 2020.

He also emphasized the achievements and projects undertaken by the Saudi culture ministry in connection with its G20 presidency and its support for initiatives and endeavors aimed at enriching both local and international cultural landscapes.

Al-Tawq also reaffirmed the Kingdom's dedication and backing for the G20's priority list related to bolstering the cultural sector.

He stressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring access to culture and the preservation of cultural heritage for all.

During his visit for the meeting, Al-Tawq held talks with the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi.

Discussions touched upon the enhancement of cultural exchange and training programs between the Kingdom and India across various cultural domains, including film, culinary arts, visual arts exhibitions, artist residencies and intangible cultural heritage and preserving historical sites.

Topics: G20 India g20 2023 Saudi Arabia India Ministry of Culture

Related

Update Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India
India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting
World
India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions

KSrelief provides more than 8 million liters of water to Yemen regions
  • 50 work shifts were dedicated to waste removal from refugee camps
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its implementation of water supply and environmental sanitation projects in various districts of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The projects were carried out in Midi, Harad, Hayran and Abs in Hajjah, as well as Al-Azhor camp in the Razih district of Saada.

Between August 2 and 8, more than 8 million liters of water was provided; 7.16 million liters of potable water and 781,000 of water for domestic use, SPA added.

In Saada governorate, 70,000 liters of potable water and 70,000 litres of water for domestic use were pumped, benefiting 30,100 people.

Additionally, 50 work shifts were dedicated to waste removal from refugee camps.

Also this week, KSrelief signed two agreements with the UN Children’s Fund to provide water, hygiene services, and food support to people in Syria.

The agreements, signed in Riyadh, will see aid worth SR13,125,000 ($3,498,553) distributed to children affected by the earthquake in Syria that took place in February and people at risk in the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) water

Related

KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

New law in Saudi Arabia strengthens rights of individuals with disabilities

Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities. (Supplied)
Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities. (Supplied)
Updated 26 August 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

New law in Saudi Arabia strengthens rights of individuals with disabilities

Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities. (Supplied)
  • Hisham Al-Haidary: “This law aims to protect and improve the rights of the concerned people and ensure their access to all services, like others”
Updated 26 August 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has approved a law regarding the rights of people with disabilities.

Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, said the new law was prepared in accordance with the needs of individuals with disabilities and to serve as a foundation for their rights across various fields.

Al-Haidary told Arab News: “This law improves the quality of services provided to the concerned people, such as the ability to enjoy their rights related to education, health, and employment, in addition to entertainment, culture, and sports.

“This law has taken into account all the laws that guarantee human rights, and the legal aspects, social aspects, disability discrimination, and violations and penalties related to it.”

HIGHLIGHT

The law promotes the use of appropriate methods of communication, such as verbal or written communication, sign language, or other means, to effectively engage with individuals with disabilities.

He added that the authority collaborated with various government sectors to prepare the law, which aims to establish a clear and robust foundation that promotes independence, integration and empowerment, and raises awareness among individuals regarding their rights related to disabilities.

He said: “This law aims to protect and improve the rights of the concerned people and ensure their access to all services, like others.”

The law is based on fundamental principles revolving around non-discrimination based on disability, and ensuring that the needs of individuals with disabilities are considered in all government and non-government legislation, strategies, policies, activities, programs, plans, and designs.

Additionally, the law grants individuals who have reached the age of majority the right to directly engage in legal action, unless their disability prevents them from doing so under relevant legal provisions.

It also emphasizes the importance of training staff members on the needs of individuals with disabilities and raising awareness about their rights. It further highlights the need to provide accessibility requirements and facilitation arrangements.

The law encourages the active participation of individuals with disabilities in managing their own affairs, in accordance with the governing provisions.

It also promotes the use of alternative and appropriate methods of communication, such as verbal or written communication, sign language, or other means, to effectively engage with individuals with disabilities.

 

 

Topics: Hisham Al-Haidary Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities

Related

Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies
People with hearing disabilities to experience Saudi anthem at this year’s National Day
Media
People with hearing disabilities to experience Saudi anthem at this year’s National Day

Latest updates

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law
Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law
Hollywood film to explore birth of Aramco, Saudi oil industry
Hollywood film to explore birth of Aramco, Saudi oil industry
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.