You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK

Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK

Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal and King Charles III. (KUNA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7hp6

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK

Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
  • Sheikh Meshal previously visited Britain in May to attend King Charles III’s coronation
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will visit the UK on Monday, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Sheikh Meshal previously visited Britain in May to attend King Charles III’s coronation, as well as in September to offer condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

The UK and Kuwait have had a close relationship for more than 120 years, dating back to the signing of the Anglo-Kuwaiti Agreement in 1899. 

The two countries inked an agreement in 1992 under which the UK would supply weapons to Kuwait and engage in joint military exercises.

Meanwhile, historical records show that commercial transactions date back more than 200 years.

British merchants and businesses established themselves in Kuwait as early as 1793, and the East India Company relocated its headquarters from Basra to Kuwait in 1821.

Today, Kuwait is a large investor in the UK, having established the Kuwait Investment Office in London. 

 

Topics: Kuwait United Kingdom (UK) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Related

Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Middle-East
Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term
Updated 27 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term

Egyptian political parties back El-Sisi for new presidential term
  • Country’s National Elections Authority is continuing preparations for the poll
Updated 27 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Several Egyptian political parties have vowed to support President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in running for a new presidential term.

The Free Egyptians Party launched a campaign for El-Sisi as its candidate in the election, saying it had received many requests from public and societal figures to join the drive.

The liberal political group was founded by businessman Naguib Sawiris in 2011.

Essam Khalil, head of the Free Egyptians Party, said that the campaign would not allow any harm to the country’s national security or undermine its symbols in any way.

The group said that its media center and translation unit were closely following all matters related to the party’s presidential candidate as well as responding to all allegations.

The Conference Party, a secularist political group, also pledged support for El-Sisi in running for a new term.

The party formed a committee led by Omar El-Mokhtar Semeida, head of the party, to manage the partisan procedures followed in the election and coordinate efforts with political and national forces supporting the candidacy of El-Sisi.

In a statement, the party confirmed its follow-up to the measures taken by Egypt’s National Elections Authority.

The pro-government Mostaqbal Watan Party also announced its support for El-Sisi.

The party said: “We support President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s candidacy to run in the upcoming presidential elections to fulfil the aspirations of the people and to continue the path of giving.”

Homat Watan, another political group, announced its support for El-Sisi, according to a statement issued by the party.

The Arab Democratic Nasserist Party also vowed its support for El-Sisi. The party’s president, Mohammed Aboul-Ela, said that its announcement was in the party’s capacity as one of the major national political groups.

El-Sisi has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the presidential elections.

Separately, Egypt’s National Elections Authority, headed by Walid Hamza, is continuing preparations for the presidential elections.

Earlier, Hamza said that the electoral race schedule for the presidential elections had been completed and would be announced during a press conference after ensuring that all logistical preparations had been completed.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam
Middle-East
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam
3-year-old Egyptian girl rescued after days alone in apartment with dead mother
Middle-East
3-year-old Egyptian girl rescued after days alone in apartment with dead mother

23 killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen

A Houthi fighter mans a turret in an armoured technical vehicle. (File/AFP)
A Houthi fighter mans a turret in an armoured technical vehicle. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

23 killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen

A Houthi fighter mans a turret in an armoured technical vehicle. (File/AFP)
  • Houthis launched an attack on government troops in Lahj’s Yafae region, sparking heavy fighting
  • Fighting killed 15 Houthis, eight pro-government soldiers, and injured at least ten more
Updated 27 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least 23 people were killed in heavy combat between Yemeni government troops and Houthis in the southern province of Lahj on Sunday, as the Yemeni government criticized the militia for rejecting peace efforts to end the war. 

The Houthis launched an attack on government troops in Lahj’s Yafae region, sparking heavy fighting that killed 15 Houthis, eight pro-government soldiers, and injured at least ten more.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for pro-independence southern forces that control Yafae, described the Houthi attacks on Yafae as the militia’s “biggest and bloodiest” attack in recent months, adding that their forces were able to repel the Houthis, forcing them to retreat after suffering heavy casualties. 

“The Houthi militia’s assault on Yafae is a response to all concessions offered by the legitimate government and peace initiatives,” Al-Naqeeb told Arab News.

Since early last year, when the UN-brokered truce came into force, hostilities have drastically decreased, primarily outside the government-controlled city of Marib.

However, Yemeni government officials say that the Houthis have continued their fatal attacks on residential neighborhoods and military targets in Lahj, Marib and Taiz.

According to local press reports citing Houthi media, the Houthis have buried more than 4,000 fighters, killed on the battlefield since the beginning of this year.

The Houthi attack on Yafae occurred a day after a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Sultan Al-Aradah, accused the Houthis of impeding peace efforts to end the war and reiterated the government’s threat to respond militarily to Houthi attacks on oil facilities. 

Al-Aradah told a gathering of government officials in Marib on Saturday that the Houthis were attempting to lay siege to government-controlled areas by halting oil shipments and forcing local traders to abandon ports. He said that the Houthis were disintegrating from within and beset by major internal issues as Yemenis, particularly those who live in areas under their control, rejected their repressive rule and radical ideologies.

“We assure you, in the name of the political leadership, that we will restore our state, either through peace through the United Nations, which is what we are seeking, or through the valor of the armed forces, security, and popular resistance,” Aradah said.

Meanwhile, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, said on Sunday that he had a virtual meeting with Ali Asghar KHajji, adviser to Iran’s foreign minister, in which they discussed gaining international support for attaining peace in Yemen.

“They discussed the progress of UN-led mediation &ways to strengthen concerted regional &international support to resume an inclusive political process under UN auspices,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement. 

The UN envoy has increased his diplomatic efforts throughout the region in the hope of achieving a breakthrough that will allow the peace process in Yemen to resume, which was halted in October when the Houthis refused to renew the UN-brokered truce.

At the same time, a Yemeni government official told Arab News on Sunday that the present peace efforts, whether led by the UN envoy or Omani mediators, were aimed at persuading the Houthis to renew the truce and agree to end-of-war talks.

“The mediators are engaging in discussions with the Houthis in an effort to persuade them of certain outstanding details and what is required to renew the cease-fire and build on it to initiate a comprehensive political process, said the official, who requested anonymity. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Houthis shell villages in Yemen’s Dhale, Lahj, Marib, Taiz provinces
Middle-East
Houthis shell villages in Yemen’s Dhale, Lahj, Marib, Taiz provinces
Special Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports
Middle-East
Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam
  • The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea
  • Egypt fears a devastating impact if the dam is operated without taking its needs into account
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

CAIRO: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed their years-long negotiations Sunday over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, officials said.
The resumption of talks came after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said last month that they aim to reach within four months an agreement on the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea.
Egypt fears a devastating impact if the dam is operated without taking its needs into account. It called it an existential threat. The Arab world’s most populous country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its more than 100 million people. About 85 percent of the river’s flow originates from Ethiopia.
The Egyptian Irrigation Ministry announced the new round of talks in Cairo. Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam said Egypt wants a legally binding agreement on how the giant dam is operated and filled.
Sewilam said there are many “technical and legal solutions” for the dispute, without elaborating.
Tensions have heightened between Cairo and Addis Ababa after the Ethiopian government began filling the dam’s reservoir before reaching an agreement.
Key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia has rejected binding arbitration at the final stage of the project.
Ethiopia says the dam is essential, arguing that most of its people lack electricity.
Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on the dam’s operation to avoid flooding and protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile. The dam is located just 10 kilometers from the Sudanese border.

Topics: Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Egypt Ethiopia Sudan

Related

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Middle-East
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74
Offbeat
French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law
  • Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI:  Iran’s enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country’s parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday when asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60 percent enrichment.
“Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law,” Eslami said, referring to a related legislation.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpile, moves that could help ease tensions with the US and revive broader talks over Iran’s nuclear work.
In 2020, Iran’s hard-line parliament passed a law requiring the government to take measures such as stepping up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal if other parties did not fully comply with the deal.
After Washington ditched the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Tehran began to violate the nuclear curbs set out in the pact.
Iran, which under the nuclear agreement could only enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, started enriching it to 60 percent purity in 2021, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for developing a bomb. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking a nuclear bomb.

Topics: Iran nuclear program Iran

Related

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Russia’s military ties with Iran ‘will withstand geopolitical pressure’
Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’
Middle-East
Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News
AP

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration
  • Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi calls on Sweden and other European countries to adopt similar laws
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News AP

RIYADH: The Arab Parliament — the legislative body of the Arab League — on Saturday welcomed the Danish government’s move to make it a crime to desecrate any holy book in Denmark.

Denmark’s center-right government introduced the proposed law following a recent string of public desecrations of the Qur’an by a handful of anti-Islam activists, sparking angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his hope that the decision would contribute positively toward reducing the incidents of burning copies of the Qur’an that Denmark had recently witnessed.

Al-Asoumi called on Sweden and other European countries to “follow the example of Denmark.” He also urged the European Parliament to adopt a similar law at the collective level to ensure that religious sanctities and symbols were not offended.

Like Denmark, Sweden has recently seen a surge in unprovoked acts of desecration of the Muslim holy book, notably on June 28, 2023, when an Iraqi refugee tore and set fire to pages of the Qur’an outside the Stockholm Mosque in the Swedish capital.

Subsequent protests in Denmark saw extremists burning copies of the Qur’an outside the embassies of a number of Muslim countries.

Following a backlash against Danish missions abroad, Denmark’s Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard last week announced that the government would seek to extend Denmark’s existing ban on burning foreign flags by also “prohibiting improper treatment of objects of significant religious significance to a religious community.”

“The bill will make it punishable, for example, to burn the Qur’an or the Bible in public. It will only aim at actions in a public place or with the intention of spreading in a wider circle,” Hummelgaard said. He said such acts would be punishable by fines or up to two years in prison.

Hummelgaard told a news conference that the recent protests were “senseless taunts that have no other purpose than to create discord and hatred.”

Topics: Holy Qur'an Denmark Sweden Islamophobia hate crimes religious bigotry Arab parliament

Related

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
World
Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
Update Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
World
Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings

Latest updates

Jordan to host meeting for pan-Arab negotiation team
Jordan to host meeting for pan-Arab negotiation team
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023
The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
US air strike said to kill 13 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia
Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel
Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.