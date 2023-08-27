You are here

Almosafer partners with MoEngage for personalized customer engagement
Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings.
Almosafer partners with MoEngage for personalized customer engagement
Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer — part of Seera Group — has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, to drive meaningful engagement with its travelers using an insights-led strategy.

Founded in 2012, Almosafer’s consumer travel platform offers travelers seamless experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. Currently catering to Saudi Arabia and other GCC audiences, the brand will leverage MoEngage’s platform to create personalized messaging, ensuring continuous customer engagement at the right place and time.

“We understand the importance of trust when it comes to booking travel services. Our customers can rely on us to deliver on our promises, ensuring they receive the services they booked for with confidence and peace of mind. Additionally, we also realize the research that goes behind booking a service, and we intend to provide assistance there as well with the help of MoEngage,” said Pallav Singhvi, VP consumer travel — Almosafer.

Apart from meaningful customer engagement, Almosafer will leverage MoEngage’s other features, such as advanced segmentation, automation and personalization capabilities. This will enable the brand to craft highly relevant and impactful campaigns whilst delivering the right messages to the right customers, maximizing the effectiveness of engagement efforts.

Almosafer joins the growing list of 1,200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

“We are excited to join hands with a leading brand that focuses on engagement across the customer journey lifecycle. Establishing a sound customer engagement strategy can lead to a long-term relationship and MoEngage will be more than happy to assist Almosafer in doing so,” said Sweta Duseja, director of customer success, META — MoEngage.

