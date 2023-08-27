Almosafer partners with MoEngage for personalized customer engagement

Huawei wearables: Last longer, do more & boast all-round compatibility

According to recent data, Huawei shipped 2.6 million smartwatches in the second quarter of 2022, ranking third worldwide. Huawei’s wearable segment has always been popular with consumers. From smart bands to full-blown smartwatches, the company has consistently delivered wearable products that offer some amazing features. Here are some of these features as listed by Huawei that make it a stand-out in the world of wearables:

Keeps going for weeks

One of the most common complaints about smartwatches is that they run out of battery in a matter of days, requiring frequent charging that interrupts your daily activities. However, with Huawei wearables, you do not have to worry about that. Thanks to remarkable battery architecture and intelligent power saving technology, Huawei’s smartwatches can serve you day and night for up to 2 weeks.

Even if you push your smartwatch to its limit by tracking your health, fitness, sleep, stress and more, you will still be able to enjoy 7 days of battery life on a single charge. And if you ever run low on power, you can use the wireless fast charging feature that only takes 10 minutes to charge for full-day use.

Smart life features

Another feature that makes Huawei smartwatches stand out is the convenient smart life assistant features that they offer. These features help you to manage your daily tasks and stay connected with your contacts. With supported smartwatches, you can make calls and send messages from your wrist without having to use your phone. You can also sync your contacts and call logs with your phone for easy access.

Huawei’s more premium smartwatches also feature eSIM functionality. This feature allows you to use your smartwatch as a standalone device with its own cellular network connection. You can enjoy voice and data services without having to carry your phone around. You can leave your phone at home when you go for a run or a hike and still be able to listen to your favorite tunes or call for help if needed.

Amazing compatibility

Yet another feature that makes Huawei wearables unique from everyone else is that they are compatible with a wide range of smartphones. It does not matter whether you have a Huawei smartphone, an iPhone or a Samsung or any other Android device. They work with any smartphone, regardless of the brand or operating system. You can also download the Huawei Health App from Huawei AppGallery or other app stores to pair your smartwatch with your phone and access more functions and features.