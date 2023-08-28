You are here

  • Home
  • Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities

Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP)
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh2bx

Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities

Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities
  • The gunman left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said
  • The 21-year-old murderer was also found to have bought his guns legally and had no criminal history
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.
“There was no criminal record, nothing,” Waters said, adding the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. “There were no red flags.”
However, the sheriff said Palmeter in 2017 was briefly held under a state law called the Baker Act, which states a person can be “taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination” during a mental health crisis.
Reuters could not immediately reach members of the gunman’s family for comment.
The gunman also left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said.
President Joe Biden in a statement on Sunday noted the shooting occurred the same day the country marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, scene of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden said.
The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. Garland said the shooting would be investigated as a hate crime.
Waters said the suspect was caught on video shooting Angela Michelle Carr, a 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General, a US discount chain. He then entered the store where he shot and killed 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
Palmeter wore a tactical vest and his face was covered by a mask, Walters said. He carried a handgun and an “AR-15 style” rifle, with swastikas on it, police said, referring to a lightweight semi-automatic long gun often used in mass shootings.
Authorities said he was spotted trying to enter a local historically Black college, Edward Waters University, on Saturday before heading to the Dollar General store.
Palmeter had refused to identify himself to a campus officer and was turned away. “It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus,” the university said.

DeSantis booed at prayer vigil

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday the state would work with the school to ensure it has adequate security following Saturday’s shooting.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, has been sharply criticized by Black leaders for what they say is his government’s attack on Black history.
In January, Florida banned an Advanced Placement course on African-American history from being offered to high school students. In July, the state
changed how history is taught in schools.
DeSantis was booed when he began to speak at a prayer vigil for the three victims on Sunday.
Jacksonville city councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, a Democrat who represents the area where the shooting took place, chastised the crowd and told them the governor was there to help.
DeSantis then told the crowd the gunman was “a major-league scumbag” and said in Florida “we’re not going to let people be targeted based on their race.”
Shortly after DeSantis spoke, Jeffrey Rumlin, a pastor at the Dayspring Church in Jacksonville, took the microphone and said of the shooter: “At the end of the day, respectfully, governor, he was not a scumbag. He was a racist.”

 

Topics: Jacksonville shooting US

Related

Ten dead, 38 wounded in three mass shootings ahead of US July 4 holiday
World
Ten dead, 38 wounded in three mass shootings ahead of US July 4 holiday
2 dead, 4 injured in North Carolina campus shooting
World
2 dead, 4 injured in North Carolina campus shooting

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US
  • Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

TEGUCIGALPA: A mayor in Honduras was arrested on Sunday on charges of working with drug cartels to smuggle 90 tons of cocaine to the United States by boat and plane.
Mayor Wilmer Manolo Wood of Brus Laguna, in the remote Mosquitia region that borders Nicaragua, was taken into custody, said Jorge Galindo, a spokesperson for the Honduran prosecutors’ office. He is accused of working with three cartels: Los Piningos, Los Yanez and Los Amador.
Neither Wood nor his lawyers were immediately available for comment.
Galindo said that independently of the three cartels, Wood personally received 30 tons of cocaine and moved it through Honduras so it could be transported to the United States.
Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago.
The public ministry said that Wood was involved in the docking of 15 boats that came from Colombia and passed through Honduras on their way to the United States.
The arrest in La Ceiba, a city in northern Honduras, came amid a series of raids and inspections along the Atlantic coast.
Local authorities believe Mexican drug cartels supplying the United States bring cocaine through Central America and Mexico after it is carried from Colombia by boat or plane to the Mosquitia region and other parts of Honduras’ Atlantic coast.
Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on drugs and weapons charges last year.
Current President Xiomara Castro is meanwhile pushing a crackdown on crime and has repeatedly extended emergency powers across the country.

 

Topics: Honduras cocaine US

Related

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
World
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport video
World
Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport

Shelling kills one child in Mali

Shelling kills one child in Mali
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

Shelling kills one child in Mali

Shelling kills one child in Mali
  • One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

BAMAKO: Shelling has killed one child and wounded at least two other people in the ancient Malian city of Timbuktu, a local official and a hospital source said.

“Armed terrorist groups ... targeted the town of Timbuktu with a shell that fell near the market not far from the (Malian Solidarity Bank),” said an army spokesman. Four civilians were taken to hospital.

A local elected official said two shells launched by “terrorists” had “crashed in the city center of Timbuktu” and killed an 11-year-old girl.

One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl, the official said.

“We confirm the death of a little girl — we have launched an appeal for a blood donation,” one of the hospital sources said.

On Monday, local officials said that militants had had the city under blockade for several days.

Earlier this month, social media messages attributed to a commander from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as GSIM said it had “declared war” on the Timbuktu region.

The threats came in the month that saw the UN peacekeeping mission for Mali bring forward its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north, citing the perilous security situation.

The West African country, which has seen three coups in a decade, is ruled by a military junta that has pressed for the UN’s MINUSMA mission to leave.

MINUSMA, whose mission began in 2013 after separatist and rebellions broke out in northern Mali the previous year, has since pulled out of two bases near Timbuktu, Ber and Goundam, transferring them to Malian control. But the unrest has continued unabated.

Timbuktu is one of several large northern cities that fell first under Tuareg rebel control and then into the hands of Islamist militants following a 2012 insurrection.

A year later, French and Malian troops took the city. But the unrest has continued as jihadist groups expand their influence beyond central Mali and into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Topics: mali

Related

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
World
US air strike said to kill 13 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts
World
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP
AP

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP AP

 HARARE: Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Sunday alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” in the country’s election after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner and international observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.”

“They stole your voice and vote but never your hope,” Chamisa wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in his first public reaction to the election’s announced outcome. “It’s a blatant and gigantic fraud.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa on Sunday called Zimbabwe a “mature democracy” after winning a second term in office.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for Chamisa, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, also known as ZEC.

“We have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” the president said, praising a high turnout. “We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation.”

Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for president and parliament in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesman for Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change, also known as CCC, said the party did not sign the final tally, which he described as “false.”

“We cannot accept the results,” he said, saying the party would soon announce its next move.

The vote has been watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been accompanied by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

Foreign monitors announced Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the EU, the Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community listed a number of concerns, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voter registration rolls, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

That did not stop Mnangagwa from thanking “various election observation missions who have been witnessing our electoral processes without bias.”

“As a sovereign state, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions,” he said.

But for political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, “The elections were fraught with irregularities and aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe.”

“The CCC has good grounds to go to court and challenge the outcome.”

ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba said Mnangagwa had garnered more than 2.3 million votes, and Chamisa more than 1.9 million.

By securing more than half the votes cast, the president avoided a run-off. Voter turnout was 69 percent, the commission said.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile,” Mnangagwa first came to power after a coup that deposed the late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

A year later, he narrowly beat Chamisa a first time in a vote the opposition leader condemned as fraudulent, and which was followed by a deadly crackdown.

This week, voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day because of delays in printing of ballot papers in some key districts, including the opposition stronghold Harare. Chamisa condemned the delays as “a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone-Age ... rigging.”

As a white-ruled British colony named Rhodesia, the country broke away from London in 1965, gaining independence in 1980 after a long guerrilla war, and was renamed Zimbabwe. But under Mugabe, its first leader, the fledgling democracy spiralled into hard-line rule and economic decline, with hyperinflation wiping out savings and deterring investment.

The opposition hoped to ride a wave of discontent over corruption, rising prices, unemployment and entrenched poverty.

But ZANU-PF was also declared the winner in the parliamentary race, securing 136 of the 210 seats up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, against 73 for the CCC. One seat was not assigned due to the death of a candidate.

Another 60 are reserved for women appointed through a party-list system of proportional representation.

Topics: Zimbabwe

Related

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
Cricket
West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency
Business & Economy
Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency

France to ban wearing abayas in schools: Education minister

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

France to ban wearing abayas in schools: Education minister

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
  • Move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab
  • The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: French authorities are to ban the wearing in school of abaya dresses worn by some Muslim women, the education minister said on Sunday, arguing the garment violated France’s strict secular laws in education.
“It will no longer be possible to wear an abaya at school,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television, saying he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4.
The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab.
The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties.
There have been reports of abayas being increasingly worn in schools and tensions within school over the issue between teachers and parents.
“Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school,” Attal said, describing the abaya as “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute.”
“You enter a classroom, you must not be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them,” he said.
A law of March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and faced no outright ban until now.
The debate has intensified since a radicalized Chechen refugee beheaded teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, near his school in a Paris suburb in 2020.
The CFCM, a national body encompassing many Muslim associations, has said items of clothing alone were not “a religious sign.”
The announcement is the first big move by Attal, 34, since he was promoted this summer to handle the hugely contentious education portfolio.
Along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, 40, he is seen as a rising star who could potentially play an important role after Macron steps down in 2027.

Topics: France Schools abayas

Related

Discrimination against hijab-wearing Muslim women at all-time high, campaigners say
World
Discrimination against hijab-wearing Muslim women at all-time high, campaigners say
UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show
Offbeat
UK’s first hijabi international cricket player stars in BBC children’s show

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
  • Cases involve mostly children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled via Libya, charity believes
  • Home Office practice is ‘deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection,’ says child welfare campaigner
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Vulnerable children who arrive in the United Kingdom by small boat are being held in HMP Elmley, an adult prison with significant numbers of sex offenders.

The Observer cited a growing number of cases where unaccompanied children, many of whom appear to be trafficked, have been sent to Elmley, where foreign nationals are held. According to the latest inspection, the prison also houses sex offenders.

One of the 14 unaccompanied minors identified by the charity Humans for Rights Network as being sent to an adult prison was reportedly 14 when they spent seven months at Elmley.

The majority of cases involve children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled to the UK through Libya, with most believed to have been trafficked or to have suffered some form of exploitation.

“Children are locked down in their cells, not knowing who to call for help, prevented from adequately accessing legal advice and from challenging the arbitrary decision made about their ages by immigration officials on arrival in the UK,” Maddie Harris, of Human for Rights Network, told the newspaper. 

“These are children looking for safety who instead find themselves in an adult prison, denied protection and exposed to great harm,” she said.

Anita Hurrell, head of the migrant children’s project at the charity Coram, said: “It is wrong to criminalize these children and dangerous to send them to adult men’s prisons.”

The children have been charged with immigration offenses under the Nationality and Borders Act, which was enacted last year and includes harsher penalties to deter unlawful entry into the UK.

Lawyers warn that the practice of placing unaccompanied minors in adult prisons appears to be on the rise. 

The Home Office judged that those sent to Elmley were adults after officials conducted what some experts describe as a “cursory and arbitrary” age assessment. Checks are often carried out within hours of individuals arriving in Britain by small boat.

Several Home Office decisions that led to children being sent to an adult prison have been overturned after detailed assessments by independent or local authority specialists.

Based on data from numerous councils, it has been revealed that over half of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who undergo age assessments by the Home Office are later proven to be minors.

Syd Bolton, co-director of Equal Justice for Migrant Children, said that he considered the practice to be a “deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection and denying young asylum-seekers access to children’s services. It is a major tool of the Home Office in discrediting an asylum claim.”

Elmley’s most recent inspection revealed that one out of every four inmates surveyed expressed feeling unsafe within the prison. Despite the fact that the prison is no longer designated to hold prisoners convicted of sexual offenses, 70 such inmates remained.

One inmate at Elmley had been convicted of 14 sex offenses and found guilty of abusing two children, the newspaper claimed. 

“The children are always deeply harmed by the time they have spent in prison in the UK, expressing clearly how they are unable to sleep, do not understand why they were held there and struggle to speak about their time there,” Harris added.

Critics claim that the imprisoning of minors is an extension of the UK’s broken asylum system. 

On Thursday, the backlog of asylum cases reached a record high of more than 175,000, a 44 percent increase on the previous year’s figure. This surge occurred despite the government almost doubling expenditure on asylum-related matters.

A government spokesperson said: “Assessing age is a challenging but vital process to identify genuine children and stop abuse of the system. We must prevent adults claiming to be children, or children being wrongly treated as adults — both present serious safeguarding risks.

“To further protect children, we are strengthening the age-verification process by using scientific measures, such as X-rays.”

 

Topics: UK Home Office Migrant crisis

Related

Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel
World
Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel
UK to return Afghans to hotels after failing to find permanent housing
World
UK to return Afghans to hotels after failing to find permanent housing

Latest updates

Papua New Guinea says to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
Papua New Guinea says to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships
Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships
Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities
Jacksonville shooter left manifestoes detailing his hatred for Black people — Florida authorities
Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US
Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.