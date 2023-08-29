Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers

You are here

A UN peacekeeper vehicle drives in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon. (Reuters/File)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

  • Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force “is allowed to conduct its operations independently,” the UN resolution says
BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah warned on Monday evening against renewing on the same terms the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the country’s south.
The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which expires Thursday, was extended last year with a slight modification that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah criticized at the time as “a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.”
He did so again on Monday.
“A foreign armed force that moves on Lebanese territory without authorization of the government and Lebanese army, without coordination with the Lebanese army, where is the sovereignty in all that?” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force “is allowed to conduct its operations independently,” the UN resolution said.
The Security Council on Wednesday is to meet on extending UNIFIL’s mandate.
UNIFIL was first deployed more than four decades ago. It has routinely coordinated patrols and movements in its area of operations in the south with the Lebanese army.
But Lebanon’s government has also objected to the absence, in the UN resolution, of a stipulation that such coordination takes place.
On Monday, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib met in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convey Lebanon’s position, the country’s official ANI news service said.
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
It was beefed up in 2006 after Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war, and the force, with more than 10,000 troops and naval personnel, is tasked with monitoring a cease-fire between the two sides.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war.
In December an Irish soldier with UNIFIL was killed and three colleagues wounded when their convoy came under fire in south Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold, near the Israeli border.
Days later Hezbollah handed over to Lebanese authorities a man suspected of being the main suspect, a security official said at the time. Hezbollah denied involvement in the killing of Private Sean Rooney, 23.
Considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments, Hezbollah is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, and it is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics.

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn
Arab News

  • Acquisition marks company’s first foray into UK market
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth has signed an agreement to buy British hospital operator Circle Health Group for 4.41 billion UAE dirhams ($1.2 billion), Emirates News Agency reported.

PureHealth is the UAE’s largest healthcare provider and the acquisition marks its first foray into the UK market.

According to the report, Circle Health Group has the UK’s largest network of private hospitals and was the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market.

Under the agreement, PureHealth will acquire 100 percent of the group’s portfolio, which includes orthopedics, oncology, cardiothoracic surgery, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and general surgery, as well as the UK’s first purpose-built rehabilitation hospital.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey toward creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care,” PureHealth Group CEO Farhan Malik said.

“Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organizations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally.”
 

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • MPs from different parties, political forces sign petition addressed to UN secretary-general seeking clarity on status of loved ones
  • Tougher measures to stop smuggling of materials and goods into Lebanon via Syrian border urged
BEIRUT: Several associations and 46 MPs in Lebanon have called for the Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons to be included in the remit of a UN-created body that seeks to establish the fate of people who have been forcibly disappeared during Syria’s civil war.

The UN General Assembly has already approved the creation of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria.

MPs from different parties and political forces signed a petition addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking clarity on the fate of the missing and forcibly disappeared people in Syria.

“There’s an international right called the right to know the fate of the detained or forcibly disappeared people, and the Syrian regime is still denying that right,” said MP Georges Okais, speaking at a press conference on Monday organized by the MPs who signed the petition.

He said that many commissions set up in Lebanon tried to look into their fate at the hands of the Syrian regime, but those attempts failed.

MPs from the Kataeb party, the Strong Republic bloc, the Democratic Gathering bloc, and the Renewal Movement, as well as independent MPs, signed the petition, which is to be submitted to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Beirut.

Ali Abou Dehen, head of the Association of Lebanese Detainees in Syrian Prisons, estimates the number of Lebanese missing in these prisons at 622.

He affirmed that the detainees “are alive until the Syrian state proves their death and delivers them either alive or dead.”

Abou Dehen had spent 13 years in Syrian prisons, mostly in the Tadmor prison located in the deserts of eastern Syria, during the country’s occupation of Lebanon. He was released in 2000.

He published a book on his experience titled “Back from Hell” in 2011.

The case of the missing and forcibly disappeared people in Lebanon and Syria has not been settled despite the end of the civil war 33 years ago and the withdrawal of the Syrian troops from Lebanon 18 years ago. 

Families of the missing and detained have been carrying out street protests for decades, with some of them passing away without knowing the fate of their children.

According to UN estimates, the number of missing people in Syria since 2011 has exceeded 100,000, in addition to those who have been missing since before that date.

Syrian authorities released 54 Lebanese detainees in 2000, but they stopped giving any details on the remaining detainees afterward.

They denied having detained them when Lebanese authorities sought information on these people.

During the launch of the petition, MP Okais said: “There’s hope because the atmosphere is positive with the UN in this regard.”

He added that the Lebanese need to exert more pressure. “We hope that the UN responds to the petition,” he said.

On behalf of the Kataeb party, MP Nadim Gemayel said that “it is not a political or a judicial matter or a way to settle scores with an opposing party, but rather a matter of human rights.”

Richard Kouyoumdjian, head of the external relations department of the Lebanese Forces, affirmed that “truth will always prevail and this case will remain alive and should be settled once and for all.”

Lebanon faced widespread criticism in June when it abstained from voting on the UN resolution to set up the independent institution.

The resolution was adopted with 83 votes in favor out of 193 at the UN — 11 against and 62 abstentions.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was taken in accordance with a general Arab consensus to refrain from voting as Lebanon did not want to politicize a humanitarian issue. 

In another development, MPs Fadi Karam and Ziad Hawat — members of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc — had previously questioned the government’s measures to stop the smuggling of materials and goods into Lebanon via the Syrian border.

Both MPs said that the caretaker Cabinet’s response showed that it was failing to carry out its duties — either deliberately or due to negligence — which allowed smugglers, criminals and terrorists to illegally enter through these borders and crossings.

The Lebanese Army Command said on Monday that it had prevented 850 Syrians from illegally entering Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.

Islamic leaders, international experts in talks on freedom of expression

Islamic leaders, international experts in talks on freedom of expression
Arab News

  • Muslim World League chief calls for more respect for values, rights, dignity of others
RIYADH: Representatives of Islamic fatwa boards, councils, and universities recently joined international law experts, academics, and thinkers to discuss issues related to freedom of expression.

Organized by the League of Islamic Universities, the conference was staged at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The gathering, held under the title “Framing Freedoms According to Islamic Values and Principles of International Law,” came in the wake of an increasing number of crimes against Islamic and religious sanctities.

In his opening speech to the meeting, LIU president and secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, told delegates that freedoms should not be misused to the point where they showed no respect for the values, rights, and dignity of others, especially their sacred symbols.

He said: “The spirit of civilized constitutions does not allow hatred to spread, provoke, or fuel conflict in its name.

“Therefore, the contexts must be understood and then applied in order to achieve their objectives derived by logic, which calls for promoting the values of respect for other religions and cultures, peace and harmony, and preventing the dangers of conflict and clashes between nations and people of various religion.”

He pointed out that the interpretation of constitutions in a way that diverted them away from the spirit of promoting peace, was wrong and dangerous.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam said that exercising freedom in accordance with law guaranteed the safety and security of society while helping to maintain peace and harmony. It also set limits for those who attempted to stir up unrest in communities.

LIU Secretary-General Prof. Sami Al-Sharif noted that the system of religious values affirmed the unity and centrality of human rights and freedoms, and added that human rights, especially freedom, were fundamental to the purposes of Islamic law.

Arrest warrants issued in Lebanon for two Russians suspected of spying for Israel

Arrest warrants issued in Lebanon for two Russians suspected of spying for Israel
AP

  • Two foreigners were detained while leaving Lebanon through the airport, describing them as “part of a network spying for Israel"
BEIRUT: Two Russian citizens who were recently detained in Beirut on suspicion of spying for Israel have been referred to an investigative military judge who issued arrest warrants for them, two judicial officials said Monday.
The two Russians were detained “several weeks ago” in Beirut as they were leaving the country through the capital’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, the officials said. The two judicial officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The head of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate Maj. Gen. Elias Baisari announced Friday that two foreigners were detained while leaving Lebanon through the airport, describing them as “part of a network spying for Israel.” He did not give their identities or say when they were detained.
Russia’s Sputnik News on Saturday quoted “a Russian embassy source” as saying that the Russian consulate is trying to contact the detainees to know why they are being held. The Russian Embassy in Beirut refused to comment when contacted by The Associated Press adding that the Sputnik News report is accurate.
The officials said an investigative judge at the military tribunal, Fadi Sawwan, questioned the two and charged them with “crimes of dealing with the Israeli enemy by supplying security information that endangers Lebanon’s security.” He referred them to another judge to continue the investigation.
Lebanese or Arab citizens charged with spying for Israel can get up to a death sentence in Lebanon. Other nationals get harsh sentences.
The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar said the two Russian citizens are a man and wife who were recruited by Israel’s intelligence service to go to Lebanon and collect information and take photos of facilities belonging to the militant group Hezbollah.
Lebanon and Israel have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.
Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones, and Israel’s military also has said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.
Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Iraq hangs 3 for Daesh-claimed blast that killed hundreds

Iraqi security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide car bomb attack which took place early on July 3 in Karrada.
Iraqi security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide car bomb attack which took place early on July 3 in Karrada.
AFP

Iraqi security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide car bomb attack which took place early on July 3 in Karrada.
  • At least 323 people were killed in the car bombing that sparked raging fires in Baghdad’s Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016
  • It was one of the deadliest attacks to ever hit Iraq
BAGHDAD: Iraq has hanged three people convicted for a 2016 Baghdad bombing, claimed by the Daesh group, which killed more than 320 people, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
The bombing was one of the world’s deadliest after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
At least 323 people were killed in the car bombing that sparked raging fires in Baghdad’s Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr festival ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during a meeting with victims’ families, informed them “the rightful punishment of death sentence was carried out against three key criminals found guilty of their involvement in the terrorist bombing,” his office said in a statement.
It was one of the deadliest attacks to ever hit Iraq.
Police Major General Talib Khalil Rahi said at the time that the bomber’s minibus had been loaded with plastic explosives and ammonium nitrate.
The initial blast killed a limited number of people, but flames spread and trapped people inside shopping centers which lacked emergency exits, Rahi told a news conference a few days later.
The raging fires made it difficult to identify the dead.
Interior Minister Mohammed Ghabban resigned in the wake of the blast.
Daesh had overrun large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but by the time of the Karrada blast Iraqi forces had regained significant territory from the extremists, who hit back against civilians in response.
Iraq’s government declared victory against the militants in late 2017 after a military campaign backed by a United States-led military coalition
In October 2021 Iraq announced the arrest outside the country of the person it said was the main suspect behind the Karrada blast. Then-prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi said Ghazwan Alzawbaee was “the primary culprit” in that attack “and many others.”
The statement from Sudani’s office did not name those executed or say when they were sentenced. It said the executions were carried out Sunday night and Monday morning.
The United Nations estimated in a report in March that Daesh still has “5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters” across Iraq and neighboring Syria, “roughly half of whom are fighters.”
Daesh cells continue to target security forces and civilians in both countries but the UN report said the extremist organization had been much depleted by “sustained counter-terrorism operations” on both sides of the border.

