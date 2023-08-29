You are here

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in eastern region, Madinah

date 2023-08-29
The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom. (SPA/File)
Legal action was taken against the suspects and they were handed over to relevant authorities

Saudi authorities arrest drug dealers in eastern region, Madinah
  • Legal action was taken against the suspects and they were handed over to relevant authorities
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have apprehended three individuals dealing drugs in separate arrests, officials announced on Monday.

A Pakistani national was arrested in the Eastern Province for dealing methamphetamine, while two citizens where detained in Madinah for dealing hashish and other tablets subject to the medical regulation, in addition to possessing an unspecified amount of cash, authorities said.

Legal action was taken against the suspects and they were handed over to relevant authorities.

The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom, or the General Directorate of Narcotic Control at 995 and [email protected].

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM

Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM

Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
  • The minister also met Andrzej Adamczyk, minister of infrastructure and construction
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s top transport official was received by Poland’s premier on Monday, as the Saudi minister visits the European country on an official visit.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed Saleh Al-Jasser to Poland where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest between their two nations.

The minister also met Andrzej Adamczyk, minister of infrastructure and construction, and discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of transport and logistics services.

Al-Jasser gave a brief on the national strategy for transport and logistics services and what it entails of ambitious targets and promising investment opportunities that contribute to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center.

Adamczyk briefed the Saudi delegation on development programs in the infrastructure and all areas of transport in Poland.

Al-Jasser also visited Poland’s General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways.

He was briefed on the work of the traffic management center, the latest technologies used, the technical and engineering aspects of traffic management, and road assets management.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector
Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector
  • The deal aims to enhance collaboration through exchange of knowledge and expertise in mineral exploration services, supply chains, labs, drilling techniques and geological services
  • It was signed by the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, during the former’s official visit to Turkiye
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have signed an agreement for cooperation in the mining sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, during the former’s current official visit to Turkiye.

The deal aims to enhance collaboration through the transfer of knowledge and exchange of expertise in mineral exploration services, supply chains, laboratories, drilling techniques, and geological services, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Other goals include fostering greater cooperation in research and development, clean mining technologies, resource efficiency and substitution, and other related technologies, and encouraging support for private-sector organizations in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to invest in the sector.

During his visit to Turkiye, Al-Khorayef met a number of ministers and other officials from the Turkish government, and held two meetings with investors, one in Ankara and the other in Istanbul.

In addition to signing the mining cooperation agreement, Al-Khorayef and Bayraktar discussed other issues of mutual interest and concern, with a particular focus on the industrial and mining sectors, and ways in which cooperation between their countries might be enhanced.

In a separate meeting, Al-Khorayef and Omer Bolat, the Turkish minister of trade, discussed opportunities for Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to enhance their economic partnership to help achieve their joint aspirations.

Earlier, Al-Khorayef participated in a roundtable meeting hosted by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

He said the Kingdom will be an important destination for Turkish investors due to its economic position, especially after the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to change the reality of the Saudi economy and reduce its dependence on oil, and benefit from the Kingdom’s distinguished geographical location to be an economic center for the region.

The minister reiterated that the Kingdom is interested in developing the infrastructure that adopts modern technologies, as the national strategy for industry focuses on technology, including artificial intelligence and 3D printing, in addition to creating globally competitive industrial investments in the long term.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Saudi defense ministry says fighter aircraft crashes in Eastern Province, crew survives

Saudi defense ministry says fighter aircraft crashes in Eastern Province, crew survives
Saudi defense ministry says fighter aircraft crashes in Eastern Province, crew survives

Saudi defense ministry says fighter aircraft crashes in Eastern Province, crew survives
  • Tornado fighter aircraft crashed during a routine mission in training area of the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran
  • No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash and the crew survived, investigation into the incident begins
RIYADH: A Tornado fighter aircraft has crashed during a training mission in the Eastern Province and its crew survived, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The incident took place at 3:44 pm on Monday during a routine mission in the training area of the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash and the crew survived, the ministry said. An investigation into the incident has started, the ministry added.

Topics: Saudi Air Force Saudi Defense Ministry Tornado fighter aircraft

Museum showcases Saudi Arabia's education journey with more than 5,000 artifacts

Museum showcases Saudi Arabia’s education journey with more than 5,000 artifacts
Museum showcases Saudi Arabia’s education journey with more than 5,000 artifacts

Museum showcases Saudi Arabia’s education journey with more than 5,000 artifacts
  • The museum contains other rarities, with some dating back decades to the time when King Abdulaziz was unifying Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Founded by a Saudi teacher, the Old Education Museum in Riyadh documents the Kingdom’s development of the learning sector, told in a display of more than 5,000 artifacts from across different eras.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the artifacts at the museum showcase the Kingdom’s journey, including details of books and educational establishments covering the Holy Qur’an. They also document the development of the first formal education system, after the Directorate of Knowledge was established in 1926. This was followed by the start of the modern formal education system with the establishment of the Ministry of Knowledge in 1953, and later the Ministry of Education.

The museum is the personal initiative of teacher Ali Al-Muberek, who has been collecting and preserving education-related artifacts for 25 years. (SPA)

The museum is the personal initiative of teacher Ali Al-Muberek, who has been collecting and preserving education-related artifacts for 25 years. The collection is displayed over an area of 300 sq m in his home in Al-Fayha neighborhood.

Visiting the museum is an exciting journey that brings back memories of distant classrooms. It is managed by Al-Muberek himself, including care and cleaning, restoration work for collectibles, and receiving visitors. The museum also serves as an archival reference for researchers.

The museum is the personal initiative of teacher Ali Al-Muberek, who has been collecting and preserving education-related artifacts for 25 years. (SPA)

Through a chronological sequence, visitors can embark on a journey that documents the evolution of the education ecosystem in the Kingdom. The tour involves 32 sections, including a display of educational curricula for many old and rare subjects that used to be taught in schools.

Historic schoolroom items such as pens and inkwells are displayed. One of the rarest items is an inkwell made of tamarisk wood dating back more than 75 years. Historic classroom set-ups are also on show, from the “Hanbal” sitting rug through to the double-connected tables and single tables in front of a chalkboard.

The museum is the personal initiative of teacher Ali Al-Muberek, who has been collecting and preserving education-related artifacts for 25 years. (SPA)

The museum also contains other rarities, with some dating back decades to the time when King Abdulaziz was unifying Saudi Arabia.

Al-Muberek, who is the first teacher in the world to set up a comprehensive museum for education in his home, said that it was a way to preserve the history of Saudi learning.

The museum is the personal initiative of teacher Ali Al-Muberek, who has been collecting and preserving education-related artifacts for 25 years. (SPA)

He was inspired to develop the collection after he had visited museums showcasing various tangible heritage and saw the need for more interest in education.

Al-Muberek acquired artifacts and documents through auctions and the purchase of some rare holdings for high sums. He also visited schools in various regions to collect artifacts, which are represented in the different sections of the museum.

One section highlights some of the awards, medals, historical pictures and models of clothes and sports shoes distributed to students.

A part of the museum is also dedicated to photographs and press clippings related to education.

 

 

Topics: Old Education Museum

Young Saudis win 48Hr Film Challenge

Two young Saudi film directors presented with trophies for winning Red Sea Film Foundation’s third “48Hr Film Challenge.”
Two young Saudi film directors presented with trophies for winning Red Sea Film Foundation’s third “48Hr Film Challenge.”
Young Saudis win 48Hr Film Challenge

Two young Saudi film directors presented with trophies for winning Red Sea Film Foundation’s third “48Hr Film Challenge.”
  • Led by the Red Sea Film Foundation, the program pushes film creatives by challenging them to write, shoot and edit in two days
JEDDAH: Two young Saudi film directors have been presented with trophies on Sunday evening for winning the Red Sea Film Foundation’s third “48Hr Film Challenge,” which saw participants racing against the clock to create a short film within a two-day limit.

The winning teams — JSR led by Jwana Al-Zahrani and 6th Grade C led by Abdulrahman Batawei — received their awards from the foundation and the consulate general of France on Sunday in a special screening held at Red Sea Mall in Jeddah.

The two-day challenge aimed to motivate emerging Saudi and Saudi-resident filmmakers to create original content. The endeavor has received backing from notable institutions including the Alliance Francaise, the Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia, NEOM, TV5 Monde, Hayy Jameel, and VOX Cinemas.

The 48Hr Film Challenge took place on July 28 and 29, during which time the participating teams wrote, shot and edited a short film. The 14 participants attended exclusive sessions from Aug. 25 to 27, including workshops and discussions with insights from four Saudi and four French filmmaking experts.

The technical workshops and mentorship sessions involved industry experts such as Lebanese scriptwriter and filmmaker Sophie Boutros, Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman, Egyptian producer and filmmaker Hala Lotfy, and Jordanian director of photography Samer El-Nimri.

Holy Fatma, a French-Algerian actress and director, was involved as an expert in the program. Speaking about her experience, she told Arab News: “I am very happy to be part of this year’s edition of the 48Hr challenge. I got to do a masterclass on acting, and it was so enlightening, so refreshing, a lot of great talents and a lot of great ideas and very good films.

“It’s getting better every year … I was already invited last year for a directing workshop. So I’m very happy to be back. And I hope I’m going to be back every year.”

She added: “Because this country is opening after so many years of being closed, you can feel that they (aspiring filmmakers in Saudi Arabia) are eager to learn to meet, to discover, to create, to tell their stories, to tell also who they are in a way.”

Antoine Khalife, head of Arab programs and film classics at the foundation, told Arab News: “We chose from 90 subscription forms and only 14 participants. After selection, we chose a surprise element. Last year it was a piece of candy, and this year we chose radio, as all 14 short films will contain a radio, which will somehow make it a perfect fit in the film.

“It is true that 48 hours is a short time to present a film, but the workshops helped them organize their time and how to produce it.”

After the 14 films were showcased, a panel of internationally acclaimed filmmakers and industry experts, among them Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, and French writer Alexandre Tylski, selected the winners. “The Last Thread” and “Art Block” by the winning teams were singled out by the jury as remarkable instances of pioneering talent within Saudi cinema.

Batawie told Arab News: “Comparing to other films which I have worked on, the preparation time given in this competition was very challenging, and it was very difficult to somehow involve the surprise element in the scenario, but we made it. I did not expect to win!”

Al-Zahrani, who won with her debut film project, spoke about the most challenging part of the experience: “Time and the sequence of the scenes was very challenging.”

The Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France will award the two winning team leaders with an opportunity for a residency in France. Simultaneously, the winning short films will be showcased at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December. Joining this endeavor, NEOM is taking part as a production partner, extending its support to the winning teams.

NEOM will provide accommodation for the filmmakers at its expansive purpose-built facility, the largest in the region, enabling them to work on their projects throughout 2024. This assistance package encompasses not only financial incentives for filming within NEOM but also provides access to top-notch soundstages and a wide range of breathtaking landscapes.

The filmmakers will receive dedicated aid from the local industry team, and to further enhance their capabilities they will benefit from a six-month mentorship within the industry to ensure they possess all the necessary tools and resources for the completion of their films.

At the conclusion of the event, Zain Zedan, the manager of Red Sea Souk, announced that individuals who were not successful in winning would still have an opportunity to secure the Red Carpet Award. This chance could be achieved by audience voting, facilitated through various social media platforms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia film Film directors

