You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd

Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd

Iran sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd to death
Iran sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd to death "on charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts," the Judiciary's Mizan Online agency reported. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwcrc

Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd

Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Washington should explain its links to the Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death in Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
Kanaani’s remarks came after a US envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, met on Friday with the family of Sharmahd, who was convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing.

 

 

Topics: Iran Jamshid Sharmahd

Related

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
Middle-East
Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release
Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’
Middle-East
Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’

Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war

Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
AP

Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war

Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war
  • Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan was expected to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the latest developments in Sudan
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s top miliary officer is traveling to Egypt on Tuesday on his first trip abroad since the country plunged into a bitter conflict this year, authorities said.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council, was expected to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the latest developments in Sudan, the council said in a statement.
Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.
The conflict has reduced the capital to an urban battlefield, with the RSF controlling vast swaths of the city. The military command, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since April, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict.
Burhan managed last week to leave the military headquarters, where he has been stationed since the breakout of the conflict. He visited military facilities in Khartoum’s sister city of Omdurman and elsewhere in the country. Burhan traveled to Egypt from the coastal city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
Despite months of fighting, neither side has managed to gain control of the capital, Khartoum, or other key areas in the country. Last week, large explosions and plumes of black smoke could be seen above key areas of the capital, including near its airport.
Egypt has longstanding ties with the Sudanese army and its top generals. In July, El-Sisi hosted a meeting of Sudan’s neighbors and announced a plan for a cease-fire. A series of fragile truces, brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, have failed to hold.
The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Many residents live without water and electricity, and the country’s health care system has nearly collapsed.
The sprawling region of Darfur saw some of the worst bouts of violence in the conflict, and the fighting there has morphed into ethnic clashes with RSF and allied Arab militia targeting ethnic African communities.
Clashes also intensified earlier this month in the provinces of South Kordofan and West Kordofan.
The fighting is estimated to have killed at least 4,000 people, according to the UN human rights office, though activists and doctors on the ground say the death toll is likely far higher.
More than 4.6 million people have been displaced, according to the UN migration agency. Those include over 3.6 million who fled to safer areas inside Sudan, and more than 1 million others who crossed into neighboring countries.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Egypt Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Middle-East
Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Sudanese families wait outside a hospital while doctors and medical staff strike to protest late salaries in Khartoum, Sudan.
Middle-East
Sudanese paramilitary force backs cease-fire and talks on country’s future

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
  • The protests have been centered in the government-controlled province of Sweida
  • The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Anti-government protests in southern Syria have entered their second week, with demonstrators waving the colorful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of President Bashar Assad and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party.
The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government.
The protests have been centered in the government-controlled province of Sweida, the heartland of Syria’s Druze, who had largely stayed on the sidelines during the long-running conflict between Assad and those trying to topple him.
In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters kicked members of Assad’s Baath party out of some of their offices, welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-government slogans on the walls.
The protests have rattled the Assad government, but don’t seem to pose an existential threat. They come at a time when government forces have consolidated their control over most of the country and Damascus has returned to the Arab fold and restored ties with most governments in the region.
Still, anger is building, even among Syrians who did not join the initial anti-Assad protests in 2011 that were met by a harsh crackdown and plunged the country into years of civil war.
For some, the final straw came two weeks ago when the Syrian president further scaled back the country’s expensive fuel and gasoline subsidy program. A simultaneous doubling of meager public sector wages and pensions did little to cushion the blow, as it accelerated inflation and further weakened the Syrian pound, further piling the pressure on millions living in poverty.
Soon after, protests kicked off in the provinces of Sweida and the neighboring province of Daraa.
Over the past decade, Sweida had largely isolated itself from Syria’s uprising turned-conflict although it witnessed sporadic protests decrying corruption and the country’s economic backslide. This time, crowds quickly swelled into the hundreds, calling out political repression by Assad’s government, in an echo of protests that rocked the country in 2011.
“People have reached a point where they can no longer withstand the situation,” Rayan Maarouf, editor-in-chief of the local activist media collective Suwayda24, told The Associated Press. “Everything is crumbling.”
While Assad’s political fortunes have been on the rise in recent months, life for much of the country’s population has become increasingly miserable. At least 300,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million has been displaced and large parts of the infrastructure have been crippled. Ninety percent of Syrians live in poverty. Rampant corruption and Western-led sanctions have also worsened poverty and inflation.
In Daraa, often referred to as the birthplace of the 2011 uprising but now under government control, at least 57 people were arrested in the current protests, according to the Britain-based Syrian Network for Human Rights. Unlike in 2011, government forces did not use lethal force.
In Sweida, the response has been more restrained, with Assad apparently wary of exerting too much force against the Druze. During the years of civil war, his government presented itself as a defender of religious minorities against Islamist extremism.
Over the years, the province’s young men have also armed themselves to defend their villages from Daesh militants and Damascus-associated militias that produce and trade in illegal amphetamine pills, known as Captagon.
Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian researcher and professor at the European University Institute in Florence, believes that this provides a layer of protection for protesters.
“Unlike other government-held areas, Sweida has some form of limited autonomy,” Daher said.
Meanwhile, in Damascus, Lattakia, Tartous and other urban government strongholds, some are voicing their discontent more quietly. They write messages of support for the protests on paper, take pictures of those notes on the streets of their towns, and share them on social media.
Others suffer in silence and focus on daily survival. In Damascus, some have taken to carrying backpacks instead of wallets to carry the wads of cash they need to make everyday purchases amid the rampant inflation, while families struggle to buy basic necessities.
“If I buy (my son) two containers of milk, I’d have spent my entire month’s salary,” Damascus resident Ghaswan Al-Wadi told the AP while preparing her family dinner at home after a long day at work.
The ongoing protests highlight Assad’s vulnerability as a result of the failing economy, even in areas without widespread ideologically driven opposition to his continued rule, such as Sweida.
Could the protests eventually threaten his rule?
Daher said this could only happen if the protesters banded together.
“You have forms of solidarity from other cities (with Sweida),” Daher said. “But you can’t say it would have a real effect on the regime, unless there would be collaboration between (protesters in) different cities.”

Topics: Syria Bashar Al Assad

Related

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
Middle-East
New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
  • Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force “is allowed to conduct its operations independently,” the UN resolution says
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah warned on Monday evening against renewing on the same terms the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the country’s south.
The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which expires Thursday, was extended last year with a slight modification that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah criticized at the time as “a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.”
He did so again on Monday.
“A foreign armed force that moves on Lebanese territory without authorization of the government and Lebanese army, without coordination with the Lebanese army, where is the sovereignty in all that?” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Under the modified mandate the peacekeeping force “is allowed to conduct its operations independently,” the UN resolution said.
The Security Council on Wednesday is to meet on extending UNIFIL’s mandate.
UNIFIL was first deployed more than four decades ago. It has routinely coordinated patrols and movements in its area of operations in the south with the Lebanese army.
But Lebanon’s government has also objected to the absence, in the UN resolution, of a stipulation that such coordination takes place.
On Monday, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib met in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convey Lebanon’s position, the country’s official ANI news service said.
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
It was beefed up in 2006 after Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war, and the force, with more than 10,000 troops and naval personnel, is tasked with monitoring a cease-fire between the two sides.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war.
In December an Irish soldier with UNIFIL was killed and three colleagues wounded when their convoy came under fire in south Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold, near the Israeli border.
Days later Hezbollah handed over to Lebanese authorities a man suspected of being the main suspect, a security official said at the time. Hezbollah denied involvement in the killing of Private Sean Rooney, 23.
Considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments, Hezbollah is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, and it is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics.

Topics: Hezbollah UN peacekeepers Lebanon UNIFIL

Related

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Middle-East
Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Update UN peacekeepers urge calm as Israeli and Lebanese troops face off at border
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers urge calm as Israeli and Lebanese troops face off at border

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn

UAE’s PureHealth to buy UK hospital operator Circle Health Group for $1.2bn
  • Acquisition marks company’s first foray into UK market
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth has signed an agreement to buy British hospital operator Circle Health Group for 4.41 billion UAE dirhams ($1.2 billion), Emirates News Agency reported.

PureHealth is the UAE’s largest healthcare provider and the acquisition marks its first foray into the UK market.

According to the report, Circle Health Group has the UK’s largest network of private hospitals and was the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market.

Under the agreement, PureHealth will acquire 100 percent of the group’s portfolio, which includes orthopedics, oncology, cardiothoracic surgery, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and general surgery, as well as the UK’s first purpose-built rehabilitation hospital.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey toward creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care,” PureHealth Group CEO Farhan Malik said.

“Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organizations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally.”
 

Topics: UAE Acquistions

Related

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
Sport
Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
American sports stars acquire stakes in US Masters T10 League teams
Cricket
American sports stars acquire stakes in US Masters T10 League teams

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
Updated 28 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
  • MPs from different parties, political forces sign petition addressed to UN secretary-general seeking clarity on status of loved ones
  • Tougher measures to stop smuggling of materials and goods into Lebanon via Syrian border urged
Updated 28 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Several associations and 46 MPs in Lebanon have called for the Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons to be included in the remit of a UN-created body that seeks to establish the fate of people who have been forcibly disappeared during Syria’s civil war.

The UN General Assembly has already approved the creation of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria.

MPs from different parties and political forces signed a petition addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking clarity on the fate of the missing and forcibly disappeared people in Syria.

“There’s an international right called the right to know the fate of the detained or forcibly disappeared people, and the Syrian regime is still denying that right,” said MP Georges Okais, speaking at a press conference on Monday organized by the MPs who signed the petition.

He said that many commissions set up in Lebanon tried to look into their fate at the hands of the Syrian regime, but those attempts failed.

MPs from the Kataeb party, the Strong Republic bloc, the Democratic Gathering bloc, and the Renewal Movement, as well as independent MPs, signed the petition, which is to be submitted to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Beirut.

Ali Abou Dehen, head of the Association of Lebanese Detainees in Syrian Prisons, estimates the number of Lebanese missing in these prisons at 622.

He affirmed that the detainees “are alive until the Syrian state proves their death and delivers them either alive or dead.”

Abou Dehen had spent 13 years in Syrian prisons, mostly in the Tadmor prison located in the deserts of eastern Syria, during the country’s occupation of Lebanon. He was released in 2000.

He published a book on his experience titled “Back from Hell” in 2011.

The case of the missing and forcibly disappeared people in Lebanon and Syria has not been settled despite the end of the civil war 33 years ago and the withdrawal of the Syrian troops from Lebanon 18 years ago. 

Families of the missing and detained have been carrying out street protests for decades, with some of them passing away without knowing the fate of their children.

According to UN estimates, the number of missing people in Syria since 2011 has exceeded 100,000, in addition to those who have been missing since before that date.

Syrian authorities released 54 Lebanese detainees in 2000, but they stopped giving any details on the remaining detainees afterward.

They denied having detained them when Lebanese authorities sought information on these people.

During the launch of the petition, MP Okais said: “There’s hope because the atmosphere is positive with the UN in this regard.”

He added that the Lebanese need to exert more pressure. “We hope that the UN responds to the petition,” he said.

On behalf of the Kataeb party, MP Nadim Gemayel said that “it is not a political or a judicial matter or a way to settle scores with an opposing party, but rather a matter of human rights.”

Richard Kouyoumdjian, head of the external relations department of the Lebanese Forces, affirmed that “truth will always prevail and this case will remain alive and should be settled once and for all.”

Lebanon faced widespread criticism in June when it abstained from voting on the UN resolution to set up the independent institution.

The resolution was adopted with 83 votes in favor out of 193 at the UN — 11 against and 62 abstentions.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was taken in accordance with a general Arab consensus to refrain from voting as Lebanon did not want to politicize a humanitarian issue. 

In another development, MPs Fadi Karam and Ziad Hawat — members of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc — had previously questioned the government’s measures to stop the smuggling of materials and goods into Lebanon via the Syrian border.

Both MPs said that the caretaker Cabinet’s response showed that it was failing to carry out its duties — either deliberately or due to negligence — which allowed smugglers, criminals and terrorists to illegally enter through these borders and crossings.

The Lebanese Army Command said on Monday that it had prevented 850 Syrians from illegally entering Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Syrian prisons

Related

Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1
Middle-East
Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1
Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Suspect in bloody attack in Syria dies in Beirut – Lebanese media

Latest updates

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits in July surge 9.64% to $1.71bn
Saudi banks’ aggregate profits in July surge 9.64% to $1.71bn
Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war
Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war
UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs
Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs
Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence
Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.