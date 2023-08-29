You are here

  • Home
  • French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
File Photo of French soldiers from the Wagram Task Force (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccw3w

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
  • Iraqi and French troops were ambushed by Daesh group jihadists late Monday in neighboring Salah Al-Din province
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Paris: A member of an elite French commando unit was killed Monday in Iraq while “supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Tuesday.
Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an air force paratrooper, “fell in combat while carrying out his mission,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement, expressing Macron’s “profound respect” for his “sacrifice.”
It said other soldiers from the unit were also wounded.
An Iraqi security source in northeastern Kirkuk said that Iraqi and French troops were ambushed by Daesh group jihadists late Monday in neighboring Salah Al-Din province.
In a battle lasting “more than five hours,” an unknown number of French troops as well as three members of Iraq’s anti-terrorist forces were wounded, the source added.
Mazier is the third French soldier to lose his life this month in Iraq, where the country’s troops form part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a years-long campaign by an international coalition against the Daesh group.
Two men, Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot and Officer Nicolas Latourte, were killed in separate incidents in August, the first in a traffic accident and the second during a training exercise.
Around 600 French troops based across the Levant and Gulf region are involved in Inherent Resolve.

Topics: Iraq France

Related

Iraqi security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide car bomb attack which took place early on July 3 in Karrada.
Middle-East
Iraq hangs 3 for Daesh-claimed blast that killed hundreds
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts
World
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
  • The G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting was hosted by India in Delhi and focused on digital infrastructure, digital innovation, ensuring safety
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

DUBAI: The UAE’s AI minister has emphasized the rapid pace of globalization in the artificial intelligence field during the Digital Economy Ministerial meeting within G20 on Tuesday in Delhi.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, stated the UAE’s aim to enhance dialogue to integrate global efforts to foster digital skills during the meeting.

Al Olama added that supporting innovative talents with skills in emerging digital fields was crucial.

The UAE’s success in supporting digital skills through the Artificial Intelligence Program was emphasized by Al Olama.

The G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting was hosted by India in Delhi and focused on digital innovation in the digital economy and developing digital skills to enhance talent readiness for the future.

Topics: UAE G20 AI

Related

Russia’s Putin says won’t visit India for G20 summit next month, FM to attend
World
Russia’s Putin says won’t visit India for G20 summit next month, FM to attend
Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India video
World
Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India

Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening

Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening

Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

AMDJARASS: The Amdjarass based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, continues to provide its services, recording 6,110 cases treated, and performing 54 surgeries since its inauguration in July.

 

 

On Monday a UAE humanitarian team from the Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation conducted an on-site visit to the hospital to check on patients and provide psychological support to those in need.
The UAE opened the Amdjarass based field hospital in July to support Sudanese refugees in Chad.

The field hospital offers several medical services to Sudanese refugees as well as local community members, especially the most vulnerable groups including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

Topics: Sudan Unrest chad UAE

Related

Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Middle-East
Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan
Middle-East
US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan

Iran’s Raisi urges Japan to release frozen funds, then wavers

Iran’s Raisi urges Japan to release frozen funds, then wavers
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Iran’s Raisi urges Japan to release frozen funds, then wavers

Iran’s Raisi urges Japan to release frozen funds, then wavers
  • Iran has about $1.5 billion of blocked funds in Japan
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Japan on Tuesday to display its independence from Washington by releasing Tehran’s frozen assets amid US sanctions — and then said the only blocked Iranian funds were being held in South Korea.
“Japan should act independently from the US by releasing our blocked funds,” Raisi said when asked by a Japanese reporter about $1.5 billion of blocked funds in Japan.
He then appeared to contradict himself.
“I must clarify that our Central Bank earlier said we only had unjustly frozen funds in South Korea. All other assets abroad are at the disposal of Iran’s Central Bank,” Raisi said.
Tehran and Washington have reached an agreement in which five US citizens held in Iran will be freed in exchange for $6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
On Aug. 10, Iran allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran’s Evin prison. A fifth was already under home confinement.
They are expected to leave Iran when the money reaches accounts in Qatar.

Topics: Iran Japan Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal
World
Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal
Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd
Middle-East
Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd

Sudan’s military leader arrives in Egypt in first trip abroad since the war

Sudan’s military leader arrives in Egypt in first trip abroad since the war
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Sudan’s military leader arrives in Egypt in first trip abroad since the war

Sudan’s military leader arrives in Egypt in first trip abroad since the war
  • Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan was expected to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the latest developments in Sudan
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in the Egyptian coastal town of El Alamein on Tuesday to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, according to a military statement.
It was the first time Burhan had left Sudan since the start of the conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.
Burhan, chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council, is meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the latest developments in Sudan, the council said in a statement.

Egypt offered to mediate between Sudan’s warring factions, in a series of international efforts to prevent a prolonged civil war and the deepening of a humanitarian crisis.
Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.
The conflict has reduced the capital to an urban battlefield, with the RSF controlling vast swaths of the city. The military command, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since April, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict.
Burhan managed last week to leave the military headquarters, where he has been stationed since the breakout of the conflict. He visited military facilities in Khartoum’s sister city of Omdurman and elsewhere in the country. Burhan traveled to Egypt from the coastal city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
Despite months of fighting, neither side has managed to gain control of the capital, Khartoum, or other key areas in the country. Last week, large explosions and plumes of black smoke could be seen above key areas of the capital, including near its airport.
Egypt has longstanding ties with the Sudanese army and its top generals. In July, El-Sisi hosted a meeting of Sudan’s neighbors and announced a plan for a cease-fire.
The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Many residents live without water and electricity, and the country’s health care system has nearly collapsed.
The sprawling region of Darfur saw some of the worst bouts of violence in the conflict, and the fighting there has morphed into ethnic clashes with RSF and allied Arab militia targeting ethnic African communities.
Clashes also intensified earlier this month in the provinces of South Kordofan and West Kordofan.
The fighting is estimated to have killed at least 4,000 people, according to the UN human rights office, though activists and doctors on the ground say the death toll is likely far higher.
More than 4.6 million people have been displaced, according to the UN migration agency. Those include over 3.6 million who fled to safer areas inside Sudan, and more than 1 million others who crossed into neighboring countries.

With Agencies

Topics: Sudan Unrest Egypt Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Middle-East
Doctors’ strike worsens healthcare collapse in Port Sudan as army chief visits
Sudanese families wait outside a hospital while doctors and medical staff strike to protest late salaries in Khartoum, Sudan.
Middle-East
Sudanese paramilitary force backs cease-fire and talks on country’s future

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising

Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
  • The protests have been centered in the government-controlled province of Sweida
  • The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Anti-government protests in southern Syria have entered their second week, with demonstrators waving the colorful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of President Bashar Assad and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party.
The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government.
The protests have been centered in the government-controlled province of Sweida, the heartland of Syria’s Druze, who had largely stayed on the sidelines during the long-running conflict between Assad and those trying to topple him.
In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters kicked members of Assad’s Baath party out of some of their offices, welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-government slogans on the walls.
The protests have rattled the Assad government, but don’t seem to pose an existential threat. They come at a time when government forces have consolidated their control over most of the country and Damascus has returned to the Arab fold and restored ties with most governments in the region.
Still, anger is building, even among Syrians who did not join the initial anti-Assad protests in 2011 that were met by a harsh crackdown and plunged the country into years of civil war.
For some, the final straw came two weeks ago when the Syrian president further scaled back the country’s expensive fuel and gasoline subsidy program. A simultaneous doubling of meager public sector wages and pensions did little to cushion the blow, as it accelerated inflation and further weakened the Syrian pound, further piling the pressure on millions living in poverty.
Soon after, protests kicked off in the provinces of Sweida and the neighboring province of Daraa.
Over the past decade, Sweida had largely isolated itself from Syria’s uprising turned-conflict although it witnessed sporadic protests decrying corruption and the country’s economic backslide. This time, crowds quickly swelled into the hundreds, calling out political repression by Assad’s government, in an echo of protests that rocked the country in 2011.
“People have reached a point where they can no longer withstand the situation,” Rayan Maarouf, editor-in-chief of the local activist media collective Suwayda24, told The Associated Press. “Everything is crumbling.”
While Assad’s political fortunes have been on the rise in recent months, life for much of the country’s population has become increasingly miserable. At least 300,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million has been displaced and large parts of the infrastructure have been crippled. Ninety percent of Syrians live in poverty. Rampant corruption and Western-led sanctions have also worsened poverty and inflation.
In Daraa, often referred to as the birthplace of the 2011 uprising but now under government control, at least 57 people were arrested in the current protests, according to the Britain-based Syrian Network for Human Rights. Unlike in 2011, government forces did not use lethal force.
In Sweida, the response has been more restrained, with Assad apparently wary of exerting too much force against the Druze. During the years of civil war, his government presented itself as a defender of religious minorities against Islamist extremism.
Over the years, the province’s young men have also armed themselves to defend their villages from Daesh militants and Damascus-associated militias that produce and trade in illegal amphetamine pills, known as Captagon.
Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian researcher and professor at the European University Institute in Florence, believes that this provides a layer of protection for protesters.
“Unlike other government-held areas, Sweida has some form of limited autonomy,” Daher said.
Meanwhile, in Damascus, Lattakia, Tartous and other urban government strongholds, some are voicing their discontent more quietly. They write messages of support for the protests on paper, take pictures of those notes on the streets of their towns, and share them on social media.
Others suffer in silence and focus on daily survival. In Damascus, some have taken to carrying backpacks instead of wallets to carry the wads of cash they need to make everyday purchases amid the rampant inflation, while families struggle to buy basic necessities.
“If I buy (my son) two containers of milk, I’d have spent my entire month’s salary,” Damascus resident Ghaswan Al-Wadi told the AP while preparing her family dinner at home after a long day at work.
The ongoing protests highlight Assad’s vulnerability as a result of the failing economy, even in areas without widespread ideologically driven opposition to his continued rule, such as Sweida.
Could the protests eventually threaten his rule?
Daher said this could only happen if the protesters banded together.
“You have forms of solidarity from other cities (with Sweida),” Daher said. “But you can’t say it would have a real effect on the regime, unless there would be collaboration between (protesters in) different cities.”

Topics: Syria Bashar Al Assad

Related

New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
Middle-East
New appeal over fate of Lebanese missing in Syrian prisons
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Latest updates

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME
GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME
UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening
Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 6,110 Sudanese refugees since opening

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.