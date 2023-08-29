New LG campaign spreads message of optimism in UAE

LG Electronics has launched its new campaign, carrying out various “Brand Reinvent” activities to introduce its more dynamic and youthful brand identity.

The company rolled out its “Life’s Good” campaign on Aug. 22, unveiling digital out-of-home advertisements at some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, including locations in Dubai. Each vibrant image and captivating video has been meticulously crafted to showcase LG’s renewed visual themes.

With its global campaign, the company aims to convey the message “Life’s Good” to customers across the world, including in the UAE, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude. In light of the rising uncertainty and instability worldwide due to post-pandemic changes, the campaign’s ultimate goal is to uplift customers and spread positivity, fostering mutual support.

In addition to unveiling its fresh brand and visual identity, the latest campaign strives to connect with UAE customers by sharing LG’s core values and philosophy.

“LG remains unwavering in its dedication to capturing the essence of ‘Life’s Good.’ To infuse this message with energy and youthful spirit, LG proudly launched its new brand and visual identity this April, as part of the ‘LG Brand Reinvent’ initiative,” the company said.

LG’s latest advertisements can be seen at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Vietnam, the company’s digital billboards in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus, LG’s LED outdoor screen at Óvalo Gutiérrez in Peru, the KP Tower in India, as well as in select spaces in South Korea. The campaign also extends to London’s beloved red double-decker buses, which currently feature LG’s “Life’s Good” slogan — visually revamped as part of an innovative brand reinvention strategy.

The advertisement videos showcase the “Face of the Future” — the smiling face formed by the letters “L” and “G” engages and entertains; nodding, bobbing and showing off a range of different emotions. The video is also imbued with the youthful exuberance of LG Active Red, the latest addition to the company’s core color palette.

Moreover, LG is enhancing its digital connection with the vibrant youth in the UAE, enhancing brand recognition through its official social media platforms. The company has introduced exclusive features, including the “LG Finger Heart Filter” and “Life’s Good Sticker Package,” tailored for major social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

LG has partnered with several influencers, all embodying the spirit of “brave optimists,” for the campaign.

“LG is committed to actively communicating and providing innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, recognizing the changing needs of customers,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “We aim to enhance our communication with customers by sincerely sharing our core values and the message of ‘Life’s Good.’ Filled with optimism, this message will be delivered to customers in the UAE and worldwide at various points of contact.”