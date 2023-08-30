Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 

RIYADH: Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, has visited Aselsan defense electronics and Turkish Aerospace factories in Ankara.

Al-Khorayef was briefed on the factories’ technologies used in defense and aerospace industries, production lines, and the work mechanisms.

The minister discussed with factories‘ officials boosting cooperation with the Kingdom and exchanging expertise in the industrial sector.

He pointed out the Kingdom’s objectives for developing the industrial sector, including incentives to attract investments, as the national strategy for industry focuses on 12 fields and provides investment opportunities amounting to SR1 trillion.

Al-Khorayef also held bilateral meetings with officials in Ankara.

He met with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Haluk Gorgun, president of the defense industry agency.

The meetings reviewed the objectives of the national strategy for industry and the investment opportunities it provides in a number of vital sectors, including the automotive industry, food and pharmaceutical products, and military industries, in addition to increasing non-oil exports between the two countries.

The minister reiterated endeavors to take the deep-rooted Saudi-Turkish relations to another level by strengthening cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, and working to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Saudi Vision 2030.