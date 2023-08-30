You are here

  • Home
  • Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Fulham's Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak saves the penalty shot by Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez during the English League Cup match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, in London, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nw9h

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
  • It’s the first time Tottenham have lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005
  • Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Without a trophy since 2008, Tottenham have seen one of their two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already.

Davinson Sanchez was the only player who failed to score in a penalty shootout as Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Tuesday.

Spurs have been knocked out before England’s top teams have even entered the competition. The Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season don’t play in the League Cup until the third round.

It’s the first time Tottenham have lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005.

Micky van de Ven’s own-goal in the 19th minute put Fulham ahead before Brazil striker Richarlison headed in an equalizer in the 56th.

In the shootout, Sanchez — the Colombia center back who was the subject of criticism from some Tottenham fans last season — had his attempt saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak off his team’s third penalty.

Kenny Tete converted the clinching spot kick for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham, getting accustomed to life without Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich, now just have the Premier League and FA Cup to compete in this season, and the league looks a massive long shot for a team with a new manager in Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou might face some criticism, then, for fielding a weakened lineup against Fulham — Richarlison and Van de Ven were the only two players retained after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth — despite the League Cup being one of the few opportunities for a trophy.

Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0. The game finished 1-1, with Newport equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at second-tier Plymouth, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a 22-minute hat trick. Palace scored three goals in a five-minute span from the 58th to take the lead.

Bournemouth recovered from conceding an early goal to beat second-tier Swansea 3-2 away, Luton won 3-2 at home to fourth-tier Gillingham and Wolves routed third-tier Blackpool 5-0.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lost 4-3 on penalties to Bradford while Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and other members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, beat Leeds 9-8 in a shootout to reach the third round for the first time in its 83-year history.

The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday, including Chelsea hosting fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon and an all-Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Topics: English League Cup Tottenham Hotspur Fulham

Related

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Football
10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Man United into FA Cup semifinals after 3-1 win over Fulham in emotion-laden match
Football
Man United into FA Cup semifinals after 3-1 win over Fulham in emotion-laden match

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
  • Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds
  • Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Galatasaray hung on to their lead and Young Boys survived having the frame of their goal struck three times but both ended Tuesday back in the Champions League group stage.

Galatasaray defender Angeliño’s deflected free kick in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win over Molde in the second leg of their qualifying playoff, and a 5-3 aggregate score, minutes after the Norwegian champion had a possible equalizing goal overruled by video review.

Young Boys eventually eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-0, after a scoreless draw in Israel last week, though the Swiss champions rode their luck in the first half.

Braga also booked their place in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday by winning 1-0 at Panathinaikos to complete a 3-1 aggregate score.

Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds.

Mauro Icardi scored for the third straight game, including in the 3-2 win in Norway last week, when he converted a penalty in the seventh minute.

Molde, once the club of a teenaged Erling Haaland, pressed hard in the second half and Eirik Hestad pulled a goal back midway through the second half. Though Veton Berisha put the ball in Galatasaray’s net in the 81st, an offside was spotted on review.

On Thursday, Galatasaray will join Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Union Berlin in an unusually strong group of lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 of the draw.

Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons. They got home wins against Juventus and Manchester United in 2018 and 2021, respectively, though never advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss team took control against Maccabi Haifa when Congolese winger Meschack Elia sent in crosses that led to two goals in four minutes midway through the first half, from Cedric Itten’s header and an own goal by defender Abdoulaye Seck.

The win was secured in the first minute of the second half when Filip Ugrinic’s shot was deflected into the Maccabi net.

Braga’s return to the group stage after an 11-year absence was settled by Portugal international forward Bruma finishing off a counter attack in the 83rd.

Panathinaikos drew a crowd of more than 61,000 by moving to the Olympic Stadium in Athens from their historic though compact Leoforos home.

Galatasaray, Young Boys and Braga are now guaranteed prize money of about &euro;20 million ($22 million) from UEFA, with bonuses for wins and draws in the group stage.

Molde, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos switch across to the second-tier Europa League group stage. Each is now due at least &euro;9 million ($9.7 million) guaranteed from UEFA plus less lucrative bonuses for future results.

Topics: Galatasaray Champions League playoff Young Boys Braga

Related

Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Football
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Galatasaray banned from Europe for one year
Sport
Galatasaray banned from Europe for one year

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Updated 30 August 2023
John Duerden

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
  • Al-Nassr thrash rivals 4-0 to record second win of the season, climb to sixth in the SPL table
Updated 30 August 2023
John Duerden

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once more on Tuesday as he inspired Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with two goals, two assists and plenty more besides, just four days after a hat-trick against Al-Fateh.

It was, on paper, the toughest test of the campaign so far for the Yellows against the six-time champions who finished fourth last season, and they strolled through it.

The Portuguese player seems to enjoy taking on Al-Shabab as he had his best game of last season in a 3-2 win against the same opponents. This was a much more emphatic victory, with Ronaldo putting the hosts ahead from the spot after 13 minutes, slotting the ball past Kim Seung-gyu, who dived the wrong way to his right.

After 19 minutes, Ronaldo netted again with one of the best headers ever seen in the Saudi Arabian league, albeit for no gain.

A Marcelo Brozovic corner from the right was met at the far post by the 38-year-old who nodded the ball back across goal in a perfect fashion. It was a sublime strike but was then ruled out for a push by the Portuguese star seeking to get clear of his marker. It looked harsh and not just because it denied a memorable goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his second seven minutes before the break, also from the spot, after he was clipped in the area by Gustavo Cuellar..

Al-Nassr, their two defeats in the first two games of the season forgotten, were starting to enjoy themselves and so were the fans. Ronaldo created the third three minutes later with a first time pass from a central position outside the area to lay it on a plate for the lively Sadio Mane, coming in from the right, to sweep home from the edge of the six yard box.

It could have been worse in the second half for Al-Shabab. The home fans were waiting for another Ronaldo hat-trick and the chance came just after the hour.

Otavio’s shot hit Iago Santos on the arm and the referee pointed to the spot once more. Instead of going for his third, Ronaldo handed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was then hugged by Mane. The two foreign stars urged the crowd to support the local man but Ghareeb shot against the post.

Very quickly afterwards, Al-Nassr somehow missed the chance to make it 4-0 anyway. Ronaldo had space down the left but his pass into the middle was not a great one and was intercepted by Santos who almost put the ball into his own net with Kim having to make a quick reaction save. Mane was there for the rebound but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo headed against the post and Sultan Al-Ghannam reacted the quickest to make it 4-0. By that time, Al-Shabab had been reduced to 10 men as Ever Banega was ejected for stamping on Aymeric Laporte who enjoyed his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City. It was a great night all round for Al-Nassr.

Down in Jeddah, Al-Ahli made it four wins out of four to move back into second behind local rivals Al-Ittihad, thanks to a 2-0 win over Al-Tai. Allan Saint-Maximin danced down the left to pull the back back to the penalty spot where Riyad Mahrez hit a low first-time shot into the opposite corner.

Al-Tai, already reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alfa Semedo struggled to get back on track and it was no surprise when Franck Kessie scored for the second successive game with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere Al-Khaleej drew 1-1 with Al-Hazem, Damac and Al-Fateh ended 2-2 and Al-Taawoun won 1-0 at Al-Okhdood but this day was all about Ronaldo once again.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Football Club

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
  • Hermoso and 81 other Spain players announced a strike from the national team, saying they will not return until the leadership has changed
  • Spain’s top criminal court opened a preliminary “sexual assault” probe into his kiss and invited Hermoso to file suit
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso shone at the Women’s World Cup, steering her country to the trophy for the first time, but in the aftermath she has unexpectedly become the leader of a stand against sexism in Spanish football.
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her during the medal ceremony in Sydney, provoking a wave of criticism and drawing worldwide focus, overshadowing the team’s triumph.
Rubiales refused to resign and insisted the kiss was consensual, which Hermoso, 33, denied.
The world initially took the fight to Rubiales on Hermoso’s behalf while she was away on holiday with her team-mates, celebrating “the best feeling” she has ever had in football.
Eventually, after Rubiales produced a defiant speech in which he refused to resign from his post, the situation exploded and Hermoso issued a strongly worded statement in which she clarified she felt the “victim of an assault, a macho act.”
Hermoso and 81 other Spain players announced a strike from the national team, saying they will not return until the leadership has changed, while world football’s governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales.
Spain’s top criminal court opened a preliminary “sexual assault” probe into his kiss and invited Hermoso to file suit.
Regardless of all that followed it, the World Cup victory is the crowning glory of Hermoso’s sporting career.
The grand-daughter of former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Hernandez, Madrid-born Hermoso started at youth level with Atletico.
Hermoso played often in parks as a child and thinks it helped shape her style.
She enjoyed watching Fernando Redondo and Zinedine Zidane who were then at Real Madrid, but had no real idol of her own until she joined Atletico.
There she met women’s team player Ana Fernandez, known as ‘Nervy’, and immediately looked up to her.
With no budget for scouts, the senior women players fulfilled that role and Nervy selected Hermoso and one other player from a field of 50 youngsters to join the club.
“She is left-handed like me, she played in the same position as me and I loved the way she was, she had a lot of charisma,” Hermoso told newspaper El Pais in 2020.
In 2010 she joined Rayo Vallecano, where she won the Spanish title, before a brief stint in Sweden with Tyreso, where she played alongside Brazil legend Marta.
Hermoso moved to Barcelona in January 2014, where she went on to become the women’s team’s all-time top scorer with 181 goals in 224 matches, across two spells.
In the summer of 2017 she joined Paris Saint-Germain for a season, spending a season there before rejoining Atletico Madrid, and then coming back to Barcelona in 2019.
Hermoso was part of Barcelona women’s first ever Champions League victory in 2021, winning a penalty in the final as her side romped to a 4-0 win over Chelsea.
Off the pitch, Hermoso’s teammates look to her as the dressing room DJ.
The playmaker, often deployed up front as a false nine, signed for her current club, Mexican side Pachuca, in 2022 — which some suggested amounted to stepping away from the top level.
“I was retired and I won the World Cup,” Hermoso fired back at her detractors on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after the team’s triumph.
However a far deeper controversy was already brewing around Hermoso, Spain’s leading women’s scorer of all time, with 51 goals, who missed a penalty in the final against England.
Hermoso was thrust into the spotlight by Rubiales’ kiss and the subsequent furor, even though her only immediate reaction was saying she didn’t like it amid laughter on an Instagram live stream.
The midfielder missed the chance to play at Euro 2022 because of a knee injury, and was not among the 15 players who quit the national team in the lead-up to the World Cup because of differences with the federation and controversial coach Jorge Vilda.
“Opportunities sometimes come around only once, honestly, I don’t care what people say,” Hermoso told Fox Mexico ahead of the tournament, explaining her determination to take her World Cup chance.
Three of the so-called “rebels” returned to the squad which lifted the World Cup, but now the entire squad and many other players have ruled themselves out until there is profound change within the Spanish federation.
It took Hermoso some time to find her own football idol, but for many of the next generation, she is already that figure.

Topics: Jenni Hermoso Luis Rubiales FIFA Women's World 2023 Kiss sexism

Related

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Football
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
  • FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from Nov. 3 to 5, the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) announced Tuesday.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

FIFCO is the world governing body of the sport and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2009 and recognised as a national non-profit association in 2011, FIFCO was recently commended by the United Nations Football for the Goals Programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to have our premier tournament hosted in Abu Dhabi,”  FIFCO president Albert Zbily said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the cultural aspects of this world-class city.”

The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort and will feature the employees of 16 companies from 16 countries.

The event is hosted every year to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Participating companies range from large state-owned enterprises to IT startups.

“The FIFCO concept is unique, where else can you get employees from various countries together under one roof all in the name of football,” said Bahi Rifai, President of High Five Events.

“This is the opportunity to play the game we love while networking with different business leaders.”

The tournament is open to the general public who are encouraged to attend and support these employee-athletes as they battle to become the next World Corporate Champion.

Topics: FIFCO football uae sports UAE sport

Related

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Middle-East
UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
Football
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman
Al-Nassr players celebrate beating Orthodox 2-1 in Amman. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman
  • 8-club tournament includes 4 teams each from Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Clubs Championship after defeating Jordan’s Orthodox 2-1 on Monday at King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman.

Lina Bousaha and Dalal Al-Shafi scored for the team from Riyadh, the last to qualify for the semis.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab exited the tournament despite recording a 2-1 win over Jordan’s Al-Naser. It was the Saudi club’s only victory of the competition, and the first time they had recorded a win against an international opponent.

Saudi Arabia’s other participating clubs, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, were eliminated from the contest on Sunday.

The eight-club tournament includes four teams each from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s semi-finals will see Al-Nassr take on Jordan’s Al-Ittihad, while Amman play Al-Naser in an all-Jordanian clash.

Topics: sports Saudi Arabia Al Nassr Al Ittihad Al Hilal

Related

Update Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Sport
Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Sport
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march

follow us

Latest updates

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.