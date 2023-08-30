You are here

Aldar Education future-proofs schools with new digital transformation strategy

Aldar Education future-proofs schools with new digital transformation strategy
Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Aldar Education future-proofs schools with new digital transformation strategy

Aldar Education future-proofs schools with new digital transformation strategy
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, has launched the inaugural phase of a new digital transformation strategy across several of its schools. Starting in the academic year 2023-2024, the plan combines the best-in-class hardware and software solutions to elevate students’ educational journey and facilitate seamless interaction among students, teachers, parents and administrators.

As part of this plan, Aldar Education has started to equip classrooms with state-of-the-art technology to foster a modern and engaging learning environment. Simultaneously, teachers are provided with advanced tools to facilitate dynamic and effective teaching methods while students access cutting-edge learning resources designed to enrich their academic experience.

To ensure a smooth transition, Aldar Education has introduced an e-store. This platform offers a curated selection of educational devices and accessories, which will empower students with compatible tools for optimized learning. One distinctive feature of the e-store is that every purchase will be carbon offset, and several trees will be planted in specific locations worldwide. Each transaction will include a celebratory certificate that outlines how much carbon dioxide has been offset and how many trees have been planted on their behalf. This initiative aligns with Aldar’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

To enhance safety and security, Aldar Education has integrated a “Digital Safety Package” as part of the new plan. This innovative feature empowers teachers and parents to actively monitor, access and manage students’ digital interactions. This creates a secure digital ecosystem and enables a more controlled and protected digital learning experience.

Sahar Cooper, chief executive of Aldar Education, said: “The new digital transformation strategy aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality education that pioneers new concepts and pushes the boundaries of teaching and learning beyond the traditional. Our continual technology investments equip our students with the right tools, competencies, and mindsets to take on the world as global citizens, enabling us to fulfil our commitment to reshaping the learning culture.”

Parents and students of Aldar Education will receive direct technical support from a UAE-based technology team. To ensure a seamless adoption of the new technology ecosystem, the group will roll out a series of workshops and digital leadership programs for students, parents, teachers and administrators.

Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World

Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World

Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Almajdouie Automotive Co., the authorized distributor of Hyundai and Genesis cars in the Kingdom’s eastern and northern regions, this week signed an agreement with Auto World Car Rental to supply the latter with a number of Hyundai 2024 model cars. The agreement falls within Almajdouie Automotive’s strategy to find sustainable solutions in the transportation and communications sectors.

Under the partnership, Almajdouie Automotive will provide Auto World with 1,000 Hyundai cars, model 2024, and 100 Hyundai electric cars recently unveiled in the Saudi market, to promote sustainable transportation solutions and support initiatives to maintain a clean environment.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Almajdouie Automotive, in the presence of Ahmed Saud Abbasi, chief executive officer of Almajdouie Automotive, and Emad Saleh Rajab, chief operating officer of Auto World, in addition to senior managers of both companies. 

This agreement comes as a continuation of Almajdouie Automotive Co.’s programs and initiatives that support sustainability and clean transport and communications solutions, launched years ago in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Abbasi said: “This agreement is in line with our programs to provide transportation solutions for the community. It is of great importance to continue our initiatives.”

He added: “The high demand for electric cars is increasing every day and at a high pace, and we have to meet the market’s need because we are playing a vital role in finding new solutions in the transportation sector, and we, at Almajdouie, will support our partners by providing them with high-level services.”

Auto World, owned by SEDCO Holding Group, is one of the first companies operating in the field of car rental and car services. It has an extensive experience of more than 40 years and operates via a network of branches in all regions and cities of the Kingdom.

PureHealth buys UK's largest private healthcare group for $1.2bn

PureHealth buys UK’s largest private healthcare group for $1.2bn
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

PureHealth buys UK’s largest private healthcare group for $1.2bn

PureHealth buys UK’s largest private healthcare group for $1.2bn
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company and the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has signed an agreement to acquire Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent operators of hospitals, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Circle Health Group joins a roster of world-class healthcare providers that make up PureHealth companies, including SEHA — Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; Daman — Nation Health Insurance Co.; PureLab — which is the GCC’s largest lab network; Rafed — Group Procurement Organization; Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, which leads cutting-edge stem cell research.

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East and this acquisition underlines PureHealth’s commitment to delivering world-class medical care to patients globally. PureHealth aims to invest in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure within all its assets, including Circle Health Group, giving access to patients around the world to the best possible medical care.

The acquisition of Circle Health Group is PureHealth’s first entry into the UK. This acquisition forms part of PureHealth’s global expansion program, which includes acquisitions previously completed in the US, as well as entry in other international markets. Patients in the UAE and UK will benefit from PureHealth’s acquisition, both through the diversity of choice in healthcare provision, expanded network of medical professionals and expertise combined with knowledge-sharing that will be developed.

Farhan Malik, managing director and group chief executive of PureHealth, and Centene Corporation’s Senior Adviser Brent Layton and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Beau Garverick attended a signing ceremony, held in London to formalize the acquisition.

Hammad Al-Ameri, CEO and managing director of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “This acquisition is a major milestone for our associate company, PureHealth Holding LLC, and we are confident that it will position us for continued growth and success.”

Malik said: “We are delighted to welcome Circle Health Group into the PureHealth family. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey toward creating a global healthcare network, which revolutionizes patient care. Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organizations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally. PureHealth, as the region’s largest healthcare group, is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the improvement of healthcare systems and access to world-class medical services in the UAE and beyond.”

Huawei unveils growth and innovation at HDC.Together 2023 conference

Huawei unveils growth and innovation at HDC.Together 2023 conference
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Huawei unveils growth and innovation at HDC.Together 2023 conference

Huawei unveils growth and innovation at HDC.Together 2023 conference
  • AppGallery has emerged in the global top 3 of mobile application ecosystems, attracting 580 million monthly active users.
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Global technological company Huawei unveiled a series of business updates and innovations during its annual flagship developer conference HDC.Together, which took place on Aug. 4 to 6. Besides the launch keynote, more than 100 international developers and business leaders attended its “Global Eco-summit,” where Huawei discussed the recent growth of Huawei Mobile Services, delving into its latest innovation, business partnership solution and the visionary roadmap for 2024. In addition, the speakers at the conference offered valuable insights into China’s mobile internet market, highlighting post-pandemic opportunities.

Huawei paves a gateway to international markets 

Addressing the audience at HDC.Together, Walter Ji Rengui, president, consumer BG, global ecosystem development and operations department, said: “In the past year, we have achieved remarkable results in product innovation and business development. These impressive outcomes reflect our commitment to growth, with a surge in global registered developers and cooperated partners. Though we faced a lot of challenges during the past years, the hardest time has passed. Huawei’s open and collaborative ecosystem can deliver a greater advantage to our partners and consumers and become the gateway to enter and grow in the global market. We remain devoted to shaping a future of innovation, empowering users worldwide with transformative solutions.” 

AppGallery has emerged in the global top 3 of mobile application ecosystems. It attracted 580 million monthly active users, with more than 170 million Quick Apps MAU and 6.35 million registered developers globally. Benefiting both users and developers, AppGallery was recognized as part of Newsweek’s “Best of IFA 2022” and Mobile Game Awards’ “Best Alternative App Store 2023,” which helmed it “a rising star and best alternative in the mobile ecosystem.”

Partnership with Emirates

Addressing the audience at HDC.Together, Valerie Tan, who holds the role of divisional vice president in Emirates’ corporate communications, marketing and brand team, said that the Emirates App recently released a version for Huawei’s smartwatches that allows users to use QR codes as boarding passes. This update has led to a 33 percent and 51 percent increase in the downloads of the Emirates Mobile App and Watch App, respectively, within a month of its release.

With Petal Ads, Huawei’s very own mobile advertising ecosystem, the brand recognizes that the international mobile advertising landscape is still in its infancy. Recognizing this untapped segment and its resilience to macroeconomic trends, Petal Ads views it as a chance to help advertisers facilitate commercial connections worldwide and help regions to connect, including China.

Its vision is to build an efficient, accurate business cycle driven by growth. Utilizing data profiling and AI algorithms to drive business promotion, the platform aims to target the expansion of AppGallery, Huawei owned medias, and premier publishers — thus increasing user scale and ultimately amplifying the distribution of related apps, news feed, products, content, and services. 

The platform, which is set to add 16 new types of advertising resources, predicts that advertising traffic will double this year.

Resilient consumer behavior and mobile advertising prospects in Chinese market

Globally, consumer behavior has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels as economic activities regain momentum. With increased confidence in their spending habits and a preference for obtaining information through mobile internet, consumers are driving a resurgence in mobile purchasing behavior, especially in the Chinese market.

This year, China’s advertising market is poised to see further growth, with mobile devices continuing to dominate the landscape. Research conducted by QuestMobile, a user-friendly trading app designed for aspiring stock market investors, revealed promising prospects for the effectiveness of mobile advertising.

The trading app’s research revealed a notable surge in download rates of related applications in the first half of 2023, driven by the rapid recovery of the tourism, travel, and entertainment industries. 

 

 

Bab Rizq Jameel empowers Saudis to explore space economy

Bab Rizq Jameel empowers Saudis to explore space economy
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel empowers Saudis to explore space economy

Bab Rizq Jameel empowers Saudis to explore space economy
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel Company, a company supported by Community Jameel Saudi to help Saudi youth acquire advanced skills, has announced its collaboration with the Metavisionaries, a company that aims to provide trainees with advanced competencies that are utilized in the space and technology sectors and the labor market of the future, through a number of programs that are administered through its virtual academy, space innovation centers and extended network with industry leaders.

In alignment with Community Jameel Saudi’s recent strategic expansion, this collaboration falls within its latest area of development, “Supporting Science and Technology.” In this initiative, Bab Rizq Jameel will sponsor educational courses for 100 participants aged between 18 and 30. It will take the form of an immersive training camp conducted by the Metavisionaries Academy. It will allow each participant to undertake two comprehensive courses over two weeks, covering a diverse range of space sciences topics, from data science, astrobiology, to satellite technology, igniting the curiosity and passion of Saudi youth in the realm of space exploration.

Dr. May Taibah, director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Metavisionaries Academy to provide this unique educational opportunity for Saudi youth. This strategic initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s objective of advancing digital economy and education in the Kingdom, with a special focus on the space sector. It also comes as part of our commitment to building Saudi competencies and skills in Saudi Arabia. By investing in the education of our youth and supporting their exploration of space sciences, we are nurturing a generation of critical thinkers and innovators who will shape tomorrow’s technology industry’s landscape.” 

Dr. May Taibah, director of Bab Rizq Jameel

Renowned for its innovative educational approach, the Metavisionaries Academy is dedicated to fostering innovation and cultivating new skills in the fields of space and emerging technologies.

Commenting on this collaboration, Hani Yamani, member of the board at the Metavisionaries, said: “We are honored to work with Bab Rizq Jameel. At Metavisionaries Academy, our mission is to provide individuals access to the space economy and frontier technologies, enabling them to push the boundaries of science and technology and meet immediate and future sustainability challenges. Through this collaboration, we will support young minds with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the fascinating world of space sciences.”

The Community Jameel Saudi-sponsored space sciences courses will equip participants with valuable knowledge and inspire a lifelong passion for exploration and discovery. By fostering a strong foundation in science and technology, the initiative aims to contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s knowledge based economy and pave the way for future breakthroughs.

New LG campaign spreads message of optimism in UAE

New LG campaign spreads message of optimism in UAE
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

New LG campaign spreads message of optimism in UAE

New LG campaign spreads message of optimism in UAE
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LG Electronics has launched its new campaign, carrying out various “Brand Reinvent” activities to introduce its more dynamic and youthful brand identity.

The company rolled out its “Life’s Good” campaign on Aug. 22, unveiling digital out-of-home advertisements at some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, including locations in Dubai. Each vibrant image and captivating video has been meticulously crafted to showcase LG’s renewed visual themes.

With its global campaign, the company aims to convey the message “Life’s Good” to customers across the world, including in the UAE, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude. In light of the rising uncertainty and instability worldwide due to post-pandemic changes, the campaign’s ultimate goal is to uplift customers and spread positivity, fostering mutual support.

In addition to unveiling its fresh brand and visual identity, the latest campaign strives to connect with UAE customers by sharing LG’s core values and philosophy.

“LG remains unwavering in its dedication to capturing the essence of ‘Life’s Good.’ To infuse this message with energy and youthful spirit, LG proudly launched its new brand and visual identity this April, as part of the ‘LG Brand Reinvent’ initiative,” the company said.

LG’s latest advertisements can be seen at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Vietnam, the company’s digital billboards in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus, LG’s LED outdoor screen at Óvalo Gutiérrez in Peru, the KP Tower in India, as well as in select spaces in South Korea. The campaign also extends to London’s beloved red double-decker buses, which currently feature LG’s “Life’s Good” slogan — visually revamped as part of an innovative brand reinvention strategy.

The advertisement videos showcase the “Face of the Future” — the smiling face formed by the letters “L” and “G” engages and entertains; nodding, bobbing and showing off a range of different emotions. The video is also imbued with the youthful exuberance of LG Active Red, the latest addition to the company’s core color palette.

Moreover, LG is enhancing its digital connection with the vibrant youth in the UAE, enhancing brand recognition through its official social media platforms. The company has introduced exclusive features, including the “LG Finger Heart Filter” and “Life’s Good Sticker Package,” tailored for major social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

LG has partnered with several influencers, all embodying the spirit of “brave optimists,” for the campaign.

“LG is committed to actively communicating and providing innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, recognizing the changing needs of customers,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “We aim to enhance our communication with customers by sincerely sharing our core values and the message of ‘Life’s Good.’ Filled with optimism, this message will be delivered to customers in the UAE and worldwide at various points of contact.”

