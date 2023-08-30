Aldar Education future-proofs schools with new digital transformation strategy

Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, has launched the inaugural phase of a new digital transformation strategy across several of its schools. Starting in the academic year 2023-2024, the plan combines the best-in-class hardware and software solutions to elevate students’ educational journey and facilitate seamless interaction among students, teachers, parents and administrators.

As part of this plan, Aldar Education has started to equip classrooms with state-of-the-art technology to foster a modern and engaging learning environment. Simultaneously, teachers are provided with advanced tools to facilitate dynamic and effective teaching methods while students access cutting-edge learning resources designed to enrich their academic experience.

To ensure a smooth transition, Aldar Education has introduced an e-store. This platform offers a curated selection of educational devices and accessories, which will empower students with compatible tools for optimized learning. One distinctive feature of the e-store is that every purchase will be carbon offset, and several trees will be planted in specific locations worldwide. Each transaction will include a celebratory certificate that outlines how much carbon dioxide has been offset and how many trees have been planted on their behalf. This initiative aligns with Aldar’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

To enhance safety and security, Aldar Education has integrated a “Digital Safety Package” as part of the new plan. This innovative feature empowers teachers and parents to actively monitor, access and manage students’ digital interactions. This creates a secure digital ecosystem and enables a more controlled and protected digital learning experience.

Sahar Cooper, chief executive of Aldar Education, said: “The new digital transformation strategy aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality education that pioneers new concepts and pushes the boundaries of teaching and learning beyond the traditional. Our continual technology investments equip our students with the right tools, competencies, and mindsets to take on the world as global citizens, enabling us to fulfil our commitment to reshaping the learning culture.”

Parents and students of Aldar Education will receive direct technical support from a UAE-based technology team. To ensure a seamless adoption of the new technology ecosystem, the group will roll out a series of workshops and digital leadership programs for students, parents, teachers and administrators.