PureHealth buys UK’s largest private healthcare group for $1.2bn

PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company and the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has signed an agreement to acquire Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent operators of hospitals, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Circle Health Group joins a roster of world-class healthcare providers that make up PureHealth companies, including SEHA — Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; Daman — Nation Health Insurance Co.; PureLab — which is the GCC’s largest lab network; Rafed — Group Procurement Organization; Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, which leads cutting-edge stem cell research.

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East and this acquisition underlines PureHealth’s commitment to delivering world-class medical care to patients globally. PureHealth aims to invest in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure within all its assets, including Circle Health Group, giving access to patients around the world to the best possible medical care.

The acquisition of Circle Health Group is PureHealth’s first entry into the UK. This acquisition forms part of PureHealth’s global expansion program, which includes acquisitions previously completed in the US, as well as entry in other international markets. Patients in the UAE and UK will benefit from PureHealth’s acquisition, both through the diversity of choice in healthcare provision, expanded network of medical professionals and expertise combined with knowledge-sharing that will be developed.

Farhan Malik, managing director and group chief executive of PureHealth, and Centene Corporation’s Senior Adviser Brent Layton and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Beau Garverick attended a signing ceremony, held in London to formalize the acquisition.

Hammad Al-Ameri, CEO and managing director of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “This acquisition is a major milestone for our associate company, PureHealth Holding LLC, and we are confident that it will position us for continued growth and success.”

Malik said: “We are delighted to welcome Circle Health Group into the PureHealth family. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey toward creating a global healthcare network, which revolutionizes patient care. Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organizations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally. PureHealth, as the region’s largest healthcare group, is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the improvement of healthcare systems and access to world-class medical services in the UAE and beyond.”