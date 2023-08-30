Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World

Global technological company Huawei unveiled a series of business updates and innovations during its annual flagship developer conference HDC.Together, which took place on Aug. 4 to 6. Besides the launch keynote, more than 100 international developers and business leaders attended its “Global Eco-summit,” where Huawei discussed the recent growth of Huawei Mobile Services, delving into its latest innovation, business partnership solution and the visionary roadmap for 2024. In addition, the speakers at the conference offered valuable insights into China’s mobile internet market, highlighting post-pandemic opportunities.
Huawei paves a gateway to international markets
Addressing the audience at HDC.Together, Walter Ji Rengui, president, consumer BG, global ecosystem development and operations department, said: “In the past year, we have achieved remarkable results in product innovation and business development. These impressive outcomes reflect our commitment to growth, with a surge in global registered developers and cooperated partners. Though we faced a lot of challenges during the past years, the hardest time has passed. Huawei’s open and collaborative ecosystem can deliver a greater advantage to our partners and consumers and become the gateway to enter and grow in the global market. We remain devoted to shaping a future of innovation, empowering users worldwide with transformative solutions.”
AppGallery has emerged in the global top 3 of mobile application ecosystems. It attracted 580 million monthly active users, with more than 170 million Quick Apps MAU and 6.35 million registered developers globally. Benefiting both users and developers, AppGallery was recognized as part of Newsweek’s “Best of IFA 2022” and Mobile Game Awards’ “Best Alternative App Store 2023,” which helmed it “a rising star and best alternative in the mobile ecosystem.”
Partnership with Emirates
Addressing the audience at HDC.Together, Valerie Tan, who holds the role of divisional vice president in Emirates’ corporate communications, marketing and brand team, said that the Emirates App recently released a version for Huawei’s smartwatches that allows users to use QR codes as boarding passes. This update has led to a 33 percent and 51 percent increase in the downloads of the Emirates Mobile App and Watch App, respectively, within a month of its release.
With Petal Ads, Huawei’s very own mobile advertising ecosystem, the brand recognizes that the international mobile advertising landscape is still in its infancy. Recognizing this untapped segment and its resilience to macroeconomic trends, Petal Ads views it as a chance to help advertisers facilitate commercial connections worldwide and help regions to connect, including China.
Its vision is to build an efficient, accurate business cycle driven by growth. Utilizing data profiling and AI algorithms to drive business promotion, the platform aims to target the expansion of AppGallery, Huawei owned medias, and premier publishers — thus increasing user scale and ultimately amplifying the distribution of related apps, news feed, products, content, and services.
The platform, which is set to add 16 new types of advertising resources, predicts that advertising traffic will double this year.
Resilient consumer behavior and mobile advertising prospects in Chinese market
Globally, consumer behavior has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels as economic activities regain momentum. With increased confidence in their spending habits and a preference for obtaining information through mobile internet, consumers are driving a resurgence in mobile purchasing behavior, especially in the Chinese market.
This year, China’s advertising market is poised to see further growth, with mobile devices continuing to dominate the landscape. Research conducted by QuestMobile, a user-friendly trading app designed for aspiring stock market investors, revealed promising prospects for the effectiveness of mobile advertising.
The trading app’s research revealed a notable surge in download rates of related applications in the first half of 2023, driven by the rapid recovery of the tourism, travel, and entertainment industries.