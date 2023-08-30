Almajdouie Automotive to supply 1,100 cars to Auto World

Almajdouie Automotive Co., the authorized distributor of Hyundai and Genesis cars in the Kingdom’s eastern and northern regions, this week signed an agreement with Auto World Car Rental to supply the latter with a number of Hyundai 2024 model cars. The agreement falls within Almajdouie Automotive’s strategy to find sustainable solutions in the transportation and communications sectors.

Under the partnership, Almajdouie Automotive will provide Auto World with 1,000 Hyundai cars, model 2024, and 100 Hyundai electric cars recently unveiled in the Saudi market, to promote sustainable transportation solutions and support initiatives to maintain a clean environment.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Almajdouie Automotive, in the presence of Ahmed Saud Abbasi, chief executive officer of Almajdouie Automotive, and Emad Saleh Rajab, chief operating officer of Auto World, in addition to senior managers of both companies.

This agreement comes as a continuation of Almajdouie Automotive Co.’s programs and initiatives that support sustainability and clean transport and communications solutions, launched years ago in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Abbasi said: “This agreement is in line with our programs to provide transportation solutions for the community. It is of great importance to continue our initiatives.”

He added: “The high demand for electric cars is increasing every day and at a high pace, and we have to meet the market’s need because we are playing a vital role in finding new solutions in the transportation sector, and we, at Almajdouie, will support our partners by providing them with high-level services.”

Auto World, owned by SEDCO Holding Group, is one of the first companies operating in the field of car rental and car services. It has an extensive experience of more than 40 years and operates via a network of branches in all regions and cities of the Kingdom.