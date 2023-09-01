Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 50Kg of qat over Jazan border

Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom’s mining strategy at Turkiye meeting

RIYADH: The Kingdom aims to be a key partner in resolving the shortages in supply chains caused by high demand in minerals for manufacturing, Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s industry minister, said in Turkiye.

At a session organized by Turkiye’s foreign economic relations board, the minister said that the Saudi mining investment system and its executive regulations are among the best in the world, as the Kingdom has recently focused on this sector to diversify the economic base, reduce dependence on oil, and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Khorayef invited investors in Turkiye to participate in the International Mining Conference, which is held annually in Riyadh in January, where experts and industry leaders from various countries meet to explore the opportunities in the new minerals and metals center emerging in Africa, and West and Central Asia.

The meeting included a presentation on the most prominent goals of the Kingdom’s SR1 trillion national strategy for industry, in addition to reviewing investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

Al-Khorayef also visited Altinay technology group factory in Istanbul.

Altinay works to help companies transform from traditional factories to using technology, innovation, and applications of the fourth industrial revolution.

The minister was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations used at the factory in the field of advanced robotics.

He discussed with officials the efforts made to enhance sustainability in the industrial sector and apply modern technologies.

Al-Khorayef stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to apply the best innovations and modern technologies in the field of manufacturing robots and innovative technical solutions, in addition to contributing to improving productivity in the mineral resources field.