Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a hat-trick. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
John Duerden

  • Three goals in 10 second-half minutes turned the tide as the Riyadh side came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and ending Al-Ittithad’s perfect start to the season
  • Along the way, Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick against the defending champions, who had not conceded a single goal in their first four games this season
John Duerden

The football history books will record that Al-Hilal won 4-3 at Al-Ittihad on Friday but there was a great deal more to this seven-goal thriller than just that final result.

With two thirds of the Classico gone, Al-Ittihad appeared to be cruising to victory with a 3-1 lead, and headed for a fifth win out of five this season. But then, incredibly, the defending champions who had not conceded a single goal in the first four games in the Roshn Saudi League, conceded three in the space of 10 minutes. Along the way, Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick that played a big part in securing the three points for the Riyadh side. It was a stunning comeback and result.

It means that Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo has yet to record a victory in five games against the Blues, and that Al-Hilal go top of the league, at least for 24 hours until Al-Ahli, the only remaining team with a perfect record, head to Al-Fateh on Saturday. Whatever happens then, it is unlikely to be as good a game as this one was.

Al-Ittihad took the lead after 16 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah slipped the ball through to Romarinho on the left side and the Brazilian found the net, as keeper Yassine Bounou finally conceded his first goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia from Sevilla.

Then, four minutes later, Marcelo Grohe let in his first of the season when Al-Hilal equalized through an outrageous strike from Mitrovic. A cross from the right from the impressive Saud Abdulhamid found the Serbian inside the area but he still had a huge amount to do. Mitrovic was moving away from goal to the left of the penalty spot but met the ball with a delightful right-footed volley that flew into the top corner to give the keeper no chance.

Both teams pushed forward trying to get the all-important next goal and when it came it was delivered by Karim Benzema. The French striker limped off the pitch during Monday’s 3-0 win at Al-Wehda but had recovered from the muscle injury well enough to restore the Tigers’ lead seven minutes before the break with another memorable strike. Ahmed Bamsaud, who had possession on the left byline in a crowded area, managed to thread the ball through to the former Real Madrid man on the near post, who flicked it home with the back of his right boot and outfox Bounou.

There was still time in the first half for the hosts to extend their lead, as Hamdallah got in on the act in the eighth minute of added time. It was the result of a major mistake from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who had possession inside his own area but as he ran toward the byline he turned and cleared only as far as the Moroccan marksman, standing just a few meters away. Hamdallah fired home.

It was no surprise that Al-Hilal made most of the running early in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, though the hosts looked dangerous on the counter, with Bounou saving well from Benzema. The next goal was going be crucial, either in putting the game to bed or blowing it wide open.

On the hour mark, it proved to be the latter outcome. That man Abdulhamid once again floated a cross towards Mitrovic at the far post, and while his header from close range was spectacularly saved by Grohe, the former Fulham man bundled home the rebound. Suddenly it was 3-2, with all to play for.

Just two minutes later, lively substitute Michael was fouled in the area and up stepped Mitrovic to level what was proving to be a roller coaster of a game.

The hosts were shell-shocked and things got even worse for them after 70 minutes. Abdulhamid picked out a run by Milinkovic-Savic on the left side of the area and the Serbian’s header into the six-yard box was met by Salem Al-Dawsari, who fired home and then treated the traveling support to his famous somersaults.

Al-Ittihad’s players must have been feeling just as dizzy by then and they threw everything they could forward in an attempt to get back on level terms. Bounou might have been beaten three times in the first half but the Moroccan was in fine form in the second to keep the home side out.

In the end, after a generous 12 minutes of added time, Al-Hilal took the win in a game that will never be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it.

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans

Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

  • Portuguese star shows love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia, say fans online
  • Ardah was in 2015 added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo endeared himself further to his fans in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as he celebrated scoring by performing the Ardah, one of the Kingdom’s most recognizable traditional dances.

The Al-Nassr captain had a good night in front of goal, scoring two, and despite having a goal disallowed.

When he slotted home the team’s second, the Portuguese international turned to the home supporters and with a hand held high, performed his version of the Ardah.

The dance is one of the Kingdom’s foremost performance traditions, and in 2015 was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

It is performed on special occasions including official visits by world leaders, national holidays, and cultural festivals.

“Since his first day in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano’s statements contain love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia and for the great project that we are pursuing, and today he celebrates with Ardah,” one user said on social media.

Another posted: “The best player in the world doesn’t just score goals, he is also exporting Saudi culture to the world.”

In the Ardah, performances start with a chant that was once used to rouse warriors facing an enemy.

And in that spirit the global superstar was looking to lead his team to victory after a disastrous start to the season, losing to Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Taawoun.

And that was exactly what he did.
Ronaldo’s two penalties lifted Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Shabbab at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital.

Al-Shabab were without doubt Al-Nassr’s toughest challenge yet of the new season, but the home team looked comfortable throughout.

Ronaldo also selflessly stepped aside to allow Abdulrahman Ghareeb to take a penalty kick in the 63rd minute even though the Portuguese star was on the verge of securing a hat trick. Ghareeb’s kick was well saved and his follow-up shot disallowed.

A looping Ronaldo header found the Shabab net in the 18th minute, but it too was disallowed after VAR harshly ruled that he had shoved Fawaz Al-Sagourq before the strike.

Despite their woeful start to the season, Nassr are still one of the favorites to win the Saudi Pro League, and the vital victory in the Riyadh derby steers them back on course.

One of the world’s most decorated footballing talents, Ronaldo has settled into life in his new home as he aims to add to his achievements.

He has been seen out and about with his family enjoying the tourist attractions and nightlife in his new city. He has even been spotted wearing the traditional Saudi thobe in public.

“The most beautiful experience I ever had here was when I went to Boulevard World, which is something I really enjoyed,” he said in an SPL interview. “I brought all my family there.”

And Saudi citizens have taken to the player too.

Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. (AFP)

Revelers in Taif have combined Ronaldo’s well-known “Siuu” goal celebration with a traditional dance known as “majroor,” with the resulting video going viral on social media.

One of the first major names to move to the SPL, Ronaldo has been joined in the championship by a host of top talent from European leagues including Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane and Riyadh Mahrez.

In June, the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the country, took a 75 percent ownership stake in four clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

The move is a part of the Kingdom’s strategy to make the SPL one of the best in the world.

Ronaldo believes that it is certainly an achievable target, with the right effort from the league.

“In my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be the fifth (top league) in the world,” he told the SPL.

Ronaldo said the Nassr unveiling was one of his “best moments in football,” saying he is happy to be in Saudi Arabia.

“I will be part of your culture. I will be here.”

Updated 30 August 2023
John Duerden

  • Al-Nassr thrash rivals 4-0 to record second win of the season, climb to sixth in the SPL table
John Duerden

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once more on Tuesday as he inspired Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with two goals, two assists and plenty more besides, just four days after a hat-trick against Al-Fateh.

It was, on paper, the toughest test of the campaign so far for the Yellows against the six-time champions who finished fourth last season, and they strolled through it.

The Portuguese player seems to enjoy taking on Al-Shabab as he had his best game of last season in a 3-2 win against the same opponents. This was a much more emphatic victory, with Ronaldo putting the hosts ahead from the spot after 13 minutes, slotting the ball past Kim Seung-gyu, who dived the wrong way to his right.

After 19 minutes, Ronaldo netted again with one of the best headers ever seen in the Saudi Arabian league, albeit for no gain.

A Marcelo Brozovic corner from the right was met at the far post by the 38-year-old who nodded the ball back across goal in a perfect fashion. It was a sublime strike but was then ruled out for a push by the Portuguese star seeking to get clear of his marker. It looked harsh and not just because it denied a memorable goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his second seven minutes before the break, also from the spot, after he was clipped in the area by Gustavo Cuellar..

Al-Nassr, their two defeats in the first two games of the season forgotten, were starting to enjoy themselves and so were the fans. Ronaldo created the third three minutes later with a first time pass from a central position outside the area to lay it on a plate for the lively Sadio Mane, coming in from the right, to sweep home from the edge of the six yard box.

It could have been worse in the second half for Al-Shabab. The home fans were waiting for another Ronaldo hat-trick and the chance came just after the hour.

Otavio’s shot hit Iago Santos on the arm and the referee pointed to the spot once more. Instead of going for his third, Ronaldo handed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was then hugged by Mane. The two foreign stars urged the crowd to support the local man but Ghareeb shot against the post.

Very quickly afterwards, Al-Nassr somehow missed the chance to make it 4-0 anyway. Ronaldo had space down the left but his pass into the middle was not a great one and was intercepted by Santos who almost put the ball into his own net with Kim having to make a quick reaction save. Mane was there for the rebound but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo headed against the post and Sultan Al-Ghannam reacted the quickest to make it 4-0. By that time, Al-Shabab had been reduced to 10 men as Ever Banega was ejected for stamping on Aymeric Laporte who enjoyed his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City. It was a great night all round for Al-Nassr.

Down in Jeddah, Al-Ahli made it four wins out of four to move back into second behind local rivals Al-Ittihad, thanks to a 2-0 win over Al-Tai. Allan Saint-Maximin danced down the left to pull the back back to the penalty spot where Riyad Mahrez hit a low first-time shot into the opposite corner.

Al-Tai, already reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alfa Semedo struggled to get back on track and it was no surprise when Franck Kessie scored for the second successive game with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere Al-Khaleej drew 1-1 with Al-Hazem, Damac and Al-Fateh ended 2-2 and Al-Taawoun won 1-0 at Al-Okhdood but this day was all about Ronaldo once again.

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

  • Program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation, on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent and providing opportunities in the sport to children of all abilities across the Kingdom.

The initiative will provide high-level professional training programs under the supervision of experts from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, the Shuhub program in its second year is organizing four events in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh from September 2023 until March 2024.

This will assist talented boys and girls in developing their football skills and is expected to host more than 3,500 talented individuals from all over the Kingdom.

The program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training.

The specialized techniques will be used to measure the participants’ football performance and abilities, their shooting and passing accuracy and their reaction speed, all of which aim to develop their football skills.

Friendly matches will also be organized to provide participants the opportunity to implement what they have learned on the ground.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub program reflects NEOM’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment in order to nurture the next generation of football talent in Saudi Arabia, by offering them the opportunity to develop their football skills.

“The program’s role will go beyond individual growth, as it will also contribute to the development of community sports throughout the Kingdom,” she added.

The program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on cultivating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12 can now register in the program in Tabuk and Jeddah at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com.

Registration for Riyadh and Dammam events will be available later.

Riyadh’s Al-Nassr reach semi-finals of Women’s Clubs Championship in Amman

Al-Nassr players celebrate beating Orthodox 2-1 in Amman. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

  • 8-club tournament includes 4 teams each from Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Clubs Championship after defeating Jordan’s Orthodox 2-1 on Monday at King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman.

Lina Bousaha and Dalal Al-Shafi scored for the team from Riyadh, the last to qualify for the semis.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab exited the tournament despite recording a 2-1 win over Jordan’s Al-Naser. It was the Saudi club’s only victory of the competition, and the first time they had recorded a win against an international opponent.

Saudi Arabia’s other participating clubs, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, were eliminated from the contest on Sunday.

The eight-club tournament includes four teams each from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday’s semi-finals will see Al-Nassr take on Jordan’s Al-Ittihad, while Amman play Al-Naser in an all-Jordanian clash.

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had to watch his team put three goals past Al-Wehda from the bench after hobbling off the field just before half-time.
The Frenchmen landed awkwardly after challenging for a header inside the Wehda box and immediately went down holding his left leg.
The World Cup winner, who is one of the biggest names in football, joined Ittihad in a summer spending spree of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs.
The club said Benzema suffered a muscle injury and will undergo further medical examination, without providing a timeline for the player’s return.
The striker is an important part in Ittihad’s plans to retain the league title this season.

