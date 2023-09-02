Kurdish-led authorities announce curfew in restive east Syria
Kurdish-led authorities announce curfew in restive east Syria
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) (L) and US soldiers are pictured near an armoured military vehicles are pictured on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. (AFP)
BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurdish-led authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, days after the arrest of the chief of an allied Arab armed group prompted deadly clashes.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday arrested the chief of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, a local Arab armed group affiliated with the Kurdish force, triggering clashes which have since left dozens dead.
“The Deir Ezzor Military Council and the Internal Security Forces announce a curfew... from 0500 AM (0200 GMT) on September 2, for 48 hours,” the SDF said in a statement.
The statement said armed groups affiliated with the Damascus government security services, as well as Daesh group cells, were attempting to “cause civil strife in the region and lure civilians into their dirty plans.”
Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told AFP that Iran-backed Arab fighters had taken advantage of the clashes to cross over from the government-held part of the province into two Kurdish-controlled villages.
The Iran-backed fighters had clashed with local Kurdish-led forces, with their leader publishing a video urging Arab tribes to turn against Kurdish authorities.
The United States called earlier on Friday on “all parties to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation.”
“The violence in northeast Syria must cease,” said the US military’s Operation Inherent Resolve, which supports the fight against remnants of Daesh.
In a statement late Thursday, the Operation urged a renewed focus on efforts to bring “peace and stability in northeast Syria, free from the threat of Daesh,” another name for Daesh.
“We remain focused on working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh, in support of regional security and stability. Distractions from this critical work create instability and increase the risk of Daesh resurgence.”
The US-backed SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated the Daesh group’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019. It controls a semi-autonomous Kurdish zone in Syria’s northeast, including large parts of the Deir Ezzor province.
The reasons for the arrest of the head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmad Al-Khabil, also known as Abu Khawla, have not been disclosed.
But the Observatory and a local activist told AFP that he was known to run highly lucrative smuggling activities.
The Britain-based Observatory told AFP 54 people have been killed since the clashes broke out Sunday, mostly supporters of Khabil and SDF members, but also six civilians.
The Kurds administer the area through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off Arab discontent.
Some of the tribes had supported Daesh during its bloody reign, according to the Observatory, which relies on a vast network of sources inside Syria.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011 and quickly escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and terrorists insurgents.
Sudan conflict poses long-term societal harm as recruitment of child soldiers surges
Monitors say children as young as 14 are being recruited to fight by both sides of ongoing conflict
Experts say armed groups are luring children to serve as soldiers with money and false promises
Updated 02 September 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
NAIROBI, Kenya: Child soldiers are being recruited by both sides in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, a cruel practice that threatens to destroy the fabric of the country.
Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is now a war zone where child soldiers are actors in a nightmarish script. Recent clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and El-Shajara Armored Corps have exposed the horrors Sudanese children must endure, with witnesses reporting instances of child soldiers fighting on both sides.
The scope of child soldier recruitment in Sudan is alarming. Stories from across various regions reveal a systematic pattern of exploitation transcending both tribal lines and political affiliations.
The two main warring factions in the country, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF are implicated. Witness testimonies depict a disturbing narrative of coercion, fear, and manipulation, in which children are often forced into combat against their will or lured with promises of material or monetary gain.
“The root causes of child soldier recruitment in Sudan are multifaceted,” Ahmed Gouja, a journalist from the town of Nyala in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region, told Arab News.
Severe and widespread poverty has driven many children into the arms of the militias.
“Young people, often lacking access to basic necessities like food and a promising future, find themselves drawn to armed groups as a means of survival,” Gouja said.
Gouja personally knows many young men in Nyala who have joined the RSF. Two of his cousins have already joined the paramilitary group’s ranks; both are under 18, and neither has even completed their primary education.
The Darfur Bar Association is sounding the alarm about increasing child soldier recruitment in the war-ravaged African country. They explained that the RSF lures recruits using a combination of “money” and “false promises.” The paramilitaries have recruited children as young as 14 using these tactics.
“Such actions are considered war crimes, irrespective of whether conflicts are international or non-international,” the organization said in a recent statement.
FASTFACTS
Witness reports expose the alarming use of child soldiers in Sudan’s conflict.
Both sides in the internal conflict are recruiting children as combatants.
Children are lured into the hands of these militias through promises of money.
Despite that reality, conditions in Sudan are ripe for recruiting underage soldiers.
There have also been reports of children’s bodies in mass graves and of sexual violence perpetrated against young girls.
The conflict has not spared civilian areas. Schools remain closed, children’s institutions have come under attack, and even vital healthcare facilities are subjected to looting and destruction. These dire circumstances make it harder for humanitarian agencies to provide much-needed aid to Sudan’s embattled civilian population.
The situation in El-Shajara is demonstrative of the mortal wound this conflict has afflicted upon Sudan. The name once belonged to a peaceful area along the White Nile in southwest Khartoum.
Since the onset of this conflict, however, El-Shajara is now associated with violence and despair. As warplanes soar overhead and explosions shatter the air, the echoes of a once-thriving neighborhood are drowned out by the cacophony of battle.
El-Shajara’s surreal transformation in the space of mere months serves as a grim testament to how conflict can rewrite the very geography of a nation.
The cynical and widespread use of child soldiers in this conflict will also have a negative and lasting impact on the African nation’s societal norms and values long after the guns eventually fall silent.
Experts explained to Arab News how manipulating children and exploiting their innocence to transform them into instruments of destruction is not merely a cynical war tactic, but a strategic assault on the very fabric of society.
“Child soldiers are used to break down societal trust relations, as the whole idea of children becoming actors of killing, pillage, and destruction affects public psychology in a particular way that is much deeper and impactful,” Alpaslan Ozerdem, dean of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, told Arab News.
“Conflict parties tend to see child soldiers as dispensable and force them to act in some of the cruelest aspects of their violence, as they tend to carry out orders without question,” Ozerdem said.
He added that children can also infiltrate communities without raising much suspicion, which can also influence some of the violent strategies employed in such environments.
For Gouja, the journalist from Nyala, “the recruitment isn’t driven primarily by tribalism as one might expect, but rather by the education system’s influence and the ideological mindset present in the country.”
He also stressed that “tackling poverty is crucial; and offering better prospects for a future outside armed groups can weaken their appeal.”
Nevertheless, other observers maintain that tribal pride plays a vital role in the Sudan conflict, with children coerced into joining armed groups to prove their machismo.
Over time, these children develop deep loyalties for their commanders and undergo profound psychological manipulation. The socialization processes that unfold after induction become the adhesive binding these fragmented lives into a cohesive group.
The harrowing truth is that psycho-social assistance is often a distant prospect for these child soldiers. Even when integrated into formal reintegration processes, access to such help remains limited.
More troublingly, these children are unlikely to opt for psychological support when offered, given the false perception that such help is an affront to the very masculinity they are being forced to adopt and prove.
“Central to the discourse of child soldier reintegration is the delicate balance between recognizing their agency and avoiding the pitfalls of infantilization or demonization,” Ozerdem said.
In his view, the pendulum swings between perceiving these children as vulnerable and powerless and deserving of protection to fearing their potential for violence and harm, thus viewing them as a threat.
“This dichotomy shapes reintegration policies, often casting them either as passive victims or imminent threats,” Ozerdem added.
Most importantly, these dire circumstances are often exploited to create a narrative that paints these conflict zones as places where the very essence of humanity is lost.
“This narrative further perpetuates a divisive dichotomy, pitting the image of ‘uncivilized locals’ against the perception of benevolent ’guardian angels’ from the West,” Ozerdem said.
“This framing not only oversimplifies the complex dynamics of these conflicts but also amplifies a sense of urgency within the international community to justify their military interventions.”
More generally, the use of child soldiers in armed conflicts is a distressing phenomenon that continues to haunt regions plagued by disorder and unrest.
The cruel practice has gained alarming traction in Africa, in particular. From the Central African Republic to Nigeria, the presence of child soldiers is a tragic constant in the continent’s many conflicts.
The continent, particularly Sudan, has been a focal point for this disturbing trend, leaving scars not only on the young lives entangled in the chaos and conflict but even on the collective conscience of the world.
Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Mohammed Kissi told authorities on his return to Moroccan waters that the four jet skiers had got lost and had run out of fuel
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP
RABAT: Morocco has begun an investigation into the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan on jet skis were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard, media reports said on Friday.
The French Foreign Ministry in Paris reported only one death without providing the circumstances, saying another of its citizens had been jailed in “an incident involving several of our nationals.”
In Morocco, the prosecutor’s office began investigating the death of one of the young men “after the discovery of his body on the beach at Saidia,” the Al-Omk website reported.
Bilal Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, a city bordering Algeria, images obtained by AFP showed.
He and his brother Mohammed, their Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar and their friend Smail Snabe, also said to be French-Moroccan, had left Saidia on jet skis on Tuesday.
FASTFACT
Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort near the border with Algeria and is known for its long beach and water sports.
“We got lost but we kept going until we found ourselves in Algeria,” Mohammed Kissi was quoted as saying by Al-Omk
on Thursday.
“We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came toward us” and those on board “fired at us.”
After the shooting, Mohammed Kissi was able to get back to Morocco and report what had happened.
Mechouar’s body is still in Algeria, Moroccan media said, adding that Snabe had been wounded and was being detained by the authorities there.
“We buried a brother and want Abdelali’s body back. He’s our cousin,” a video released by Al-Omk showed a cousin of Bilal Kissi as saying.
“These young people weren’t involved in drugs and they hadn’t stolen anything. They are of good standing and were only here on a family holiday” from France where they worked, the
cousin said.
“One (of those who died) left two children, the other a daughter,” he added.
Mohammed Kissi told authorities on his return to Moroccan waters that the four jet skiers had got lost and had run out of fuel.
There has been no official comment from either Algeria or Morocco about the incident which comes against a backdrop of increased tensions exacerbated by their antagonism over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring factions that had rival governments and legislative bodies
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Armed forces in the Libyan capital mobilized a massive security presence on Friday, apparently to prevent any further protests over the interim government’s meeting with Israel last week.
Dozens of military vehicles, some armed with heavy weapons, lined major roads and traffic intersections while convoys belonging to powerful armed factions patrolled the city, Reuters journalists said.
The security presence came after activists called for new protests against the interim Government of National Unity or GNU and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah over its foreign minister meeting her Israeli counterpart.
During protests on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, more than 16 demonstrators were detained by the security forces in Tripoli though most of them are to be released on Saturday said Omar Tarban, head of the Beltrees activist group.
The arrests, and Friday’s heavy security presence, underscore the increasingly precarious position of the GNU amid a concerted push by Libyan factions to replace it with a new administration.
In a noticeable shift last week, the UN envoy said a unified government was a prerequisite for elections in Libya, moving from its previous stance that a national vote should go ahead without changing the administration.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring factions that had rival governments and legislative bodies.
Major warfare paused in 2020 but a political process to unify Libya and hold elections has stalled, with the eastern-based parliament and other parts of the political system rejecting the GNU’s legitimacy.
Powerful armed factions in Tripoli have continued to back Dbeibah and they stopped a rival government appointed by the parliament from taking office in the capital during a day of fighting last year.
However, clashes last month between those same factions in Tripoli that are aligned with Dbeibah underscored the risk of further warfare without a stable political settlement.
Anger against Dbeibah and the GNU flared late on Sunday when Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Rome and they had discussed future cooperation.
Libya does not recognize Israel and it backs the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
After protests in several cities and expressions of outrage from across Libya’s political spectrum Dbeibah dismissed Mangoush.
The GNU Youth Minister Fathallah Al-Zuni said on Thursday he had declined to take the post.
Dbeibah said in Cabinet on Thursday that he rejects any normalization with Israel and that the facts about Mangoush’s meeting with Cohen would be made public and required “a harsh response,” but he did not specifically deny knowledge of it.
Analysts say Dbeibah and other Libyan leaders have attempted to build ties with Israel in the hope that the US, which sees Arab normalization with Israel as a priority, would support them in Libya’s internal political standoff.
Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election
Christian parties reject speaker’s call for dialogue before electing new president
Judges go on strike in protest over declining healthcare benefits
Updated 01 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Friday that Lebanon’s presidential election is an internal matter and that Tehran rejects foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.
He added that Lebanon’s leaders possess the wisdom and competence to elect a president.
Amir-Abdollahian was speaking at a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, and he urged external support for dialogue among Lebanese factions to elect a president.
“We continue to support Lebanon, its army, its people, and its resistance,” he said.
“We call on political forces to expedite the agreement on electing a president and forming a new government.”
BACKGROUND
The Iranian foreign minister’s remarks in Beirut came on Friday with Lebanon on the verge of completing a full year without a president by the end of next month.
His remarks came with Lebanon on the verge of completing a full year without a president by the end of next month.
Lebanon, long divided along sectarian lines, has been hit both by a political void and a major economic crisis.
Parliament is split between Hezbollah allies and opposition forces over the future presidency.
Speaking during the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of religious leader Musa Al-Sadr on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on political forces to engage in dialogue.
The speaker, whose Amal Movement is closely aligned with Hezbollah, set a timeline of seven days followed by open sessions to elect a new president.
During his speech, Berri did not mention the Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh, nor did he insist on supporting him as he had in previous instances.
The opposition forces, predominantly Christian parliamentary blocs, reject Frangieh.
Despite 12 election sessions, no faction has managed to secure the necessary votes for their candidate to win.
A political observer described Berri’s call for dialogue to reach an agreement as “political nonsense” as it contradicts the constitution, which mandates electing a president rather than appointing one.
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian stated on Friday: “People are beginning to feel disappointed with the majority of political leaders who insist on pursuing their personal interests at the expense of the nation and citizens struggling to secure their livelihoods amid political, economic, living, and social chaos.”
He added: “Sunni Muslims in Lebanon do not have a specific project; they believe in the state.
“We only accept a strong, capable state that cares for everyone. No one can replace it in safeguarding the nation and its citizens.
“The state can only stand back on its feet by addressing the crises we are facing through expediting the election of a president.”
Derian said he believed that the movement of envoys coming to Lebanon to help in electing a president would bear no fruit unless the intentions of Lebanese officials were genuinely committed.
While some MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement expressed support for Berri’s call for dialogue, lawmakers from the Lebanese Forces Party and the Lebanese Kataeb Party rejected the invitation.
MP Strida Geagea said Berri’s stance was a significant constitutional violation, as the constitution does not mention consensus but elections.
Geagea called on the speaker to “convene an open session in consecutive rounds, in accordance with the constitution, to elect the country’s president.”
The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, addressing Berri, said: “All the justifications you rely on are invalid. Applying the constitution should not be used as a tool for political blackmail.”
Gemayel said: “Parliament does not belong to you; it belongs to the Lebanese people.”
On Friday, 110 judges decided to go on strike after the end of the judicial vacation.
In a statement, the judges highlighted the state’s “failure to cover their and their families’ healthcare and educational expenses” as reasons for the industrial action.
They criticized the absence of suitable working conditions that uphold “human dignity within the justice palaces.”
Lebanese judges received a decent salary exceeding $5,000 per month, before the economic crisis engulfed the country, in addition to healthcare and educational benefits.
With the collapse of the national currency, their salary now barely reaches of $400 per month, while healthcare and educational benefits have significantly diminished.
The assistance the judges used to receive from the Mutual Fund has also ceased.
The signing of the deal is a major milestone in the US-Yemen bilateral relationship
It aims to combat cultural property trafficking
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The US and Yemen have signed a bilateral cultural property agreement that renews and extends protections for Yemeni cultural property that were put in place in 2020 on an emergency basis, the US State Department announced on Friday.
The deal was signed by US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield and Yemeni Ambassador to Washington Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, accompanied by the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Wednesday.
“The signing of this agreement is a major milestone in the US-Yemen bilateral relationship and is a framework for cooperation between the two countries to combat cultural property trafficking, while encouraging its legal exchange for cultural, educational, and scientific purposes,” the State Department said.
“The agreement builds on the United States’ long-term collaboration to preserve Yemen’s cultural heritage through US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grants to NGO partners totaling more than $550,000 and ranging from the restoration of historic buildings to the preservation of ancient manuscripts,” the statement said.
The agreement also builds on the Biden Administration’s support for a durable resolution to the Yemen conflict and reaffirms US support for Yemeni sovereignty, it said.
The State Department affirmed Washington’s commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which is often used to fund terrorist and criminal networks.
The US-Yemen cultural property agreement was negotiated by the State Department under the US law implementing the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.
“With this agreement, Yemen joins 25 existing US bilateral cultural property agreement partners,” the department said. “In addition, US emergency import restrictions remain in place on cultural property from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.”