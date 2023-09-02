You are here

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy
Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel from France, are led to a bus to take them to a processing centre after disembarking from a UK Border Force boat, in the Marina at the Dover port, on Aug. 16, 2023, in Dover, England. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy
  • Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, piloted boat carrying 50 migrants across English Channel
  • ‘This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives,’ says Home Office official
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Egyptian people-smuggler who took selfies on an inflatable dinghy he piloted across the English Channel with 50 people on board has been imprisoned in the UK, Metro reported.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou crossed into Britain in July last year, but was intercepted by Border Force agents and arrested.

The 25-year-old was jailed for three years and two months at Salisbury Crown Court for assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to enter the UK illegally.

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the UK Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally.”

After his arrest, the Egyptian’s mobile phone was confiscated, with authorities discovering images and text messages on the device laying out smuggling plans.

Some of the photos show Abdurabou’s migrant passengers hanging on the edge of the dinghy or sitting on the floor of the boat.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws, and has rightly been brought to justice today.

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

Topics: UK Egypt migrants

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Updated 34 sec ago

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Updated 34 sec ago
KYIV: Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.
A key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, the Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. A further attack on the bridge in July, killing a couple and seriously wounding their daughter, left a span of the roadway hanging perilously.
The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
On Saturday afternoon, one civilian was killed and two wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two Ukrainian drones attacked the region's Valuysky district, causing minor damage to a private home and car, while another drone was intercepted by Russian air defense in the Grayvoronsky district.
A woman was also wounded Saturday during shelling of a village in the neighboring Kursk region, also bordering Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. He blamed Ukraine for the shelling.
Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether they launched the attacks. Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian border regions are a regular occurrence.
Meanwhile, four people were wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Moscow-installed mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said Saturday. Donetsk is the regional capital of the eastern Ukrainian province of the same name, which was among the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia in September. The city came under the control of Russia-backed separatists in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Saturday that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 airstrikes, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
One person was killed and two were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Saturday, according to Gov. Oleh Prokudin. Farther north, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said the anti-aircraft defense in the central Ukrainian city, which is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, had successfully thwarted a strike, without specifying the nature of the attack.
U.K. military officials said Saturday that Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the U.N. that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Erdogan would meet Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
  • The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries
  • It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message”
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Foundation said Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.
In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine.
They made the same decision regarding the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.
The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries represented in Sweden, sparking a wave of angry reactions.
The foundation said Saturday that the decision was based on its belief “that it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for.”
It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message.”
“We, therefore, choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice — that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.
Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute still invited all ambassadors to the Peace Prize ceremony it organizes in Oslo, and the foundation said this would be the case again.
“As before, all ambassadors will be invited to the ceremony in Oslo,” it noted.
The decision to once again invite the Russian and Belarusian representatives sparked ire in Sweden and abroad.
Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as “millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes.”
On Saturday, Nikolenko called the reversal a “victory for humanism.”
“We thank everyone who demanded the restoration of justice. We are convinced that a similar decision should be made regarding the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo,” he said in another post to Facebook.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said Friday he disagreed with the Foundation’s decision.
“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” he said in a written statement to AFP.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kristersson on Saturday welcomed the new decision.
“The many and strong reactions show that the whole of Sweden unambiguously stand on Ukraine’s side against Russia’s appalling war of aggression,” Kristersson said.
Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Center, Green, Left and Liberal parties, had said they would boycott the event over the Russian ambassador’s presence.
The glitzy event is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf.
A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Nobel Foundation Sweden

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Following the success of India’s moon landing, the country’s space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first solar mission.
The rocket left a trail of smoke and fire as scientists clapped, a live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) website showed.
The broadcast was watched by nearly 500,000 viewers, while thousands gathered at a viewing gallery near the launch site to see the lift-off of the probe, which will aim to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.
Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 launch follows India beating Russia late last month to become the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. While Russia had a more powerful rocket, India’s Chandrayaan-3 out-endured the Luna-25 to execute a textbook landing.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.
Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.
The mission has the capacity to make a “big bang in terms of science,” said Somak Raychaudhury, who was involved in the development of some components of the observatory, adding that energy particles emitted by the sun can hit satellites that control communications on earth.
“There have been episodes when major communications have gone down because a satellite has been hit by a big corona emission. Satellites in low earth orbit are the main focus of global private players, which makes the Aditya L1 mission a very important project,” he said.
Scientists hope to learn more about the effect of solar radiation on the thousands of satellites in orbit, a number growing with the success of ventures like the Starlink communications network of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
“The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today’s space environment,” said Rama Rao Nidamanuri, head of the department of earth and space sciences at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.
Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun’s impact on earth’s climate patterns and the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, ISRO scientists have said.
Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatised space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.
As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of ISRO to showcase its prowess in the sector.

Topics: India

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
  • Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50am for its four-month journey 
  • If successful, the latest mission by Indian Space Research Organisation will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India's space agency takes aim at another milestone Saturday with the launch of a probe to study the Sun, a week after its successful unmanned landing on the Moon. 

Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50 am (0620 GMT) for its four-month journey. 

The United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have sent numerous probes to the centre of the solar system, beginning with NASA's Pioneer programme in the 1960s. 

But if successful, the latest mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit. 

"It's a challenging mission for India," astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury told broadcaster NDTV on Friday. 

Raychaudhury said the mission probe would study coronal mass ejections, a periodic phenomenon that sees huge discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun's atmosphere. 

These bursts are so powerful they can reach the Earth and potentially disrupt the operations of satellites. 

Aditya will help predict the phenomenon "and alert everybody so that satellites can shut down their power", he said. 

"It will also help us understand how these things happen, and in the future, we might not need a warning system out there." 

Aditya -- the name of the Hindu Sun deity -- will travel 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) to reach its destination. 

It is travelling on the ISRO-designed, 320-tonne PSLV XL rocket that has been a mainstay of the Indian space programme, powering earlier launches to the Moon and Mars. 

The mission also aims to shed light on the dynamics of several other solar phenomena by imaging and measuring particles in the Sun's upper atmosphere. 

India has been steadily matching the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a fraction of their cost. 

The South Asian nation has a comparatively low-budget space programme, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008. 

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages. 

Last month's successful landing on the lunar surface -- a feat previously achieved only by Russia, the United States and China -- cost less than $75 million. 

The touchdown was widely celebrated by the public, with prayer rituals to wish for the mission's success and schoolchildren following its final descent from live broadcasts in classrooms. 

India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars in 2014 and is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into the Earth's orbit by next year. 

It also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. 

Topics: India Aditya-L1

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
  • Warns about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against it
  • Also cites the need to combat corruption; Mongolia has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year”
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Pope Francis on Saturday praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, as he opened the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation with a plea for peace and an end to the “insidious threat of corruption.”
Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace, and wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition,” as a pilgrim of peace.
“May the great clear sky, which embraces the Mongolian land, illuminate new paths of fraternity,” he wrote.
Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 and make a diplomatic foray into a region where the Holy See has long had troubled relations, with Russia to the north and China to the south.
While Christianity has been present in the region for hundreds of years, the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence in Mongolia since 1992, after the country abandoned its Soviet-allied communist government and enshrined religious freedom in its constitution.

In his remarks, Francis praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious liberty, noting that such tolerance existed even during the period of the Mongol Empire’s vast expansion over much of the world. At its height, the empire stretched as far west as Hungary and remains the largest contiguous land empire in world history.
“The fact that the empire could embrace such distant and varied lands over the centuries bears witness to the remarkable ability of your ancestors to acknowledge the outstanding qualities of the peoples present in its immense territory and to put those qualities at the service of a common development,” Francis said. “This model should be valued and re-proposed in our own day.”
Francis, however, noted the need to combat corruption, an apparent reference to a scandal over Mongolia’s trade with China over the alleged theft of 385,000 tons of coal. In December, hundreds of people braved freezing cold temperatures in the capital to protest the scandal.
Francis warned about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against an “individualistic mindset that cares little for others and for sound, established traditions.”

People gather ahead of Pope Francis's welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“At the same time, they also represent a safeguard against the insidious threat of corruption, which effectively represents a serious menace to the development of any human community; corruption is the fruit of a utilitarian and unscrupulous mentality that has impoverished whole countries,” he said. “It is a sign of a vision that fails to look up to the sky and flees the vast horizons of fraternity, becoming instead self-enclosed and concerned with its own interests alone.”
The Mongolian government has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year” and says it is carrying out a five-part plan based on Transparency International, the global anti-graft watchdog that ranked Mongolia 116th last year in its corruption perceptions index.
Later Saturday, Francis was to meet with the priests and missionaries who tend to the country’s tiny Catholic community at the capital’s St. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
 

Topics: Pope Francis in Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh Mongolia

