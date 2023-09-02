Saudi trainees competing in Singapore WorldInvent exhibit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. will join the 34th WorldInvent Singapore 22+23, an international exhibition for inventions, innovation and technology from Sept. 4-6.
The corporation will enable 10 trainees from different regions of the Kingdom to take part in the event as part of efforts to foster a culture of innovation.
The trainees will showcase their inventions and establish themselves as competitors representing the Kingdom in competitions.
Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., said that the corporation prioritizes innovation and nurturing talented individuals, guided by “our leaders who strongly support innovators.”
Al-Fuhaid highlighted the success of Saudi trainees in various local and international events, adding that the Kingdom won 10 medals at the Inventions and Innovations Exhibition in Malaysia last May.
Abdullah Al-Duhailan, director general of the general administration of activities, highlighted the corporation’s dedication to taking care of trainees and utilizing their skills for the country’s development. He added that trainees will receive support in local and international competitions, enabling them to generate innovative ideas for development, execution and marketing.
According to Al-Duhailan, this year’s trainees — six men and four women — cover different areas of expertise. Their shared passion for science, innovation and teamwork has motivated them to take part in the exhibition’s multidisciplinary tracks.
Al-Duhailan added that the trainees took part in an extensive three-stage training program: An online phase, a phase in Riyadh and a phase in Malaysia. The training aimed to familiarize them with arbitration mechanisms, presentation methods and marketing aspects of their production, while also ensuring that they met the exhibition’s participation requirements.
