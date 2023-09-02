You are here

Checkout.com to bring advanced payment solutions to Seamless KSA
Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, general manager for MENA, Checkout.com
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

Arab News

Global payments solution provider Checkout.com will be showcasing how the world’s most advanced payment solutions can be used to expand Saudi Arabia’s evolving digital economy during this year’s Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023. The highly anticipated conference is scheduled from Sept. 4-5 in Riyadh and sheds the light on global innovations in fintech, retail, and e-commerce.

As a sponsor and first-time exhibitor at Seamless Saudi Arabia, Checkout.com will share insights on how today’s digital payment tools can revolutionize the consumer experience and drive growth for businesses. Furthermore, Checkout.com’s General Manager for MENA Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo will join a special panel discussion on “Navigating the Future of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia,” where he will share best practices on linking digital commerce and customer satisfaction, building on the company’s decade long experience in serving businesses in the Kingdom and region.

Thanks to efforts from local regulators facilitating the ongoing adoption of digital payments and enabling further innovation in this field, Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce and digital payment ecosystem is growing rapidly. According to the latest Checkout.com research, e-commerce in the Kingdom has now settled into a stable, high-growth era, with increased opportunities for both entrepreneurs and established financial institutions. An overwhelming 91 percent of consumers in the Kingdom now prefer to shop online, underscoring the need for seamless and secure payment solutions. Meanwhile, “Buy Now, Pay Later” options are booming across the country, with half of consumers having adopted BNPL services in 2022. This is creating a lucrative $89 billion opportunity for merchants in the MENA region by 2030.

Abdullah Alassaf, general manager for Saudi Arabia at Checkout.com, said: “In today’s fast-paced digital economy, payments are becoming more complex than ever, therefore, businesses need a payments partner that helps them navigate that complexity and drive continuous growth through payments. That is where Checkout.com comes in; we are committed to supporting businesses in Saudi Arabia thrive in the digital economy and drive more growth from their payments, in alignment with Vision 2030 and helping the nation work toward its goal of being a 70 percent cashless society by 2030.”

“Our report shows that 78 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia said they will maintain or increase their level of e-commerce spending this year, with that in mind, merchants need a payments partner not a provider. One that is with them for the long ride, and that can help them optimize their revenue by maximizing acceptance rates, recovering declined transactions, reducing payment costs all while delivering a seamless experience for them and their customers,” said Abbondandolo.

“We look forward to welcoming Seamless Saudi Arabia visitors to our stand and showcase to them how Checkout.com can enable them to innovate and build for the future,” he added.

Checkout.com has been serving businesses in the Kingdom since 2014 and has a dedicated office in Riyadh. The company’s local team is part of a global network of more than 1,800 employees, who are dedicated to helping thousands of businesses worldwide grow through their next-generation payments platform.

Visitors to Seamless Saudi Arabia can meet with Checkout.com at Stand U52 within the Riyadh Front Expo Center.

