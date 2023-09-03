Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble

You are here

Al-Nassr players celebrate after beating Al-Hazem 5-1 on Saturday to move within touching distance of the top spot of the Roshn Saudi League. (Al-Nassr photo via X platform)
  • With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nass are just four points off pole position three matches later
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to be on fire — as the team won 5-1 at Al-Hazem on Saturday to move within touching distance of the top spot of the Roshn Saudi League.

With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of the season, are just four points off pole position three matches later. Scoring 14 goals in the past three games suggests that, in an attacking sense at least, coach Luis Castro is finding his feet in Saudi Arabia.

As the 18 top-tier teams heading into the international break, the Yellows could be the team that are slightly regretful that the league will pause for a couple of weeks as they are simply irresistible at the moment.

The same can be said for Ronaldo, who now has six goals in three. Five of those came in the previous two games as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-0 and then won 4-0 at home to Al-Shabab on Tuesday. This time, the 38-year-old was more of a provider.

There he was just after the half-hour drawing three defenders on the edge of the area and then slipping the ball through to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who then also picked his time and slipped the ball into the net past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen from close range. It was another slick move from the visitors.

The second goal came on the stroke of half-time. The hosts failed to clear a Marcelo Brozovic corner and there was Abdullah Al-Khaibari at the far post to shoot home.

It looked as if it was game over but just three minutes after the break the newly promoted team pulled one back and were right back in it. It was a spectacular strike that came out of nowhere. Mohamed Badamosi picked up the ball in a central position 35 meters away from goal, advanced about ten and then let fly with an unstoppable shot and one that a certain five-time Ballon D’or winner on the opposite team would have been proud of.

Maybe it annoyed the nine-time champions, as three minutes before the hour Ronaldo made his second assist and the third goal. The impressive Brozovic found the former Real Madrid man on the left side of the area and his side-footed pass gave his Portuguese compatriot Otavio the simplest of finishes and his first goal in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr were not stopping there and midway through the second half Ronaldo fired home from just inside the area for his sixth of the season. He is now the leading goalscorer this season, one ahead of Sadio Mane who made it five personally and five for his new team.

It was an emphatic win and the day became even better as Al-Ahli, who had won their first four games of the campaign after promotion and would have gone top with a win, surprisingly lost 5-1 at Al-Fateh. It started very well as an own goal from Abbas Al-Hassan gave the visitors the lead, but despite the presence of stellar talent such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy, that was as good as it got for the Jeddah giants.

Firas Al-Buraikan levelled the scores from the spot after 21 minutes and on the hour, Lucas Zelarayan put Al-Fateh ahead. Three late strikes from Morocco’s Mourad Batna gave the hosts a convincing win.

Elsewhere, Ettifaq returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Damac, thanks to a brace from Moussa Dembele and good work from Jordan Henderson. The victory takes the men from Dammam into fifth and just three points off the top.

Al-Nassr are just a point behind and are looking very ominous indeed as the league takes a break for 12 days.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Hazem coach Luis Castro

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
  • Green Falcons will play Costa Rica, South Korea as part of AFC Asian Cup preparations 
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: New Saudi Arabia head coach Roberto Mancini has picked his 26-man training squad for the Green Falcons’ preparation camp, which starts on Sunday in Newcastle.

The team will depart for the UK from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, and will play two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12.

The first match will be against the Costa Rican national team on Sept. 8. The second will be against South Korea national team on Sept. 12. Both games will be played at St. James’ Park, the home stadium of Newcastle United.

The training camp will double up as preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which begins in January, where the Green Falcons will face Oman, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand in the group stage.

Mancini’s list is as follows: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Alaqidi, Mohammed Al-Yami, Raghed Al-Najjar, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Ahmed Bamsaud, Saud Abdulhamid, Riyadh Sharahili, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ali Hazzazi, Mohammed Kanu, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najai, Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Fahd Al-Rashidi, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Feras Albrikan.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
Updated 02 September 2023
John Duerden

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
  • Three goals in 10 second-half minutes turned the tide as the Riyadh side came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and ending Al-Ittithad’s perfect start to the season
  • Along the way, Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick against the defending champions, who had not conceded a single goal in their first four games this season
Updated 02 September 2023
John Duerden

The football history books will record that Al-Hilal won 4-3 at Al-Ittihad on Friday but there was a great deal more to this seven-goal thriller than just that final result.

With two thirds of the Classico gone, Al-Ittihad appeared to be cruising to victory with a 3-1 lead, and headed for a fifth win out of five this season. But then, incredibly, the defending champions who had not conceded a single goal in the first four games in the Roshn Saudi League, conceded three in the space of 10 minutes. Along the way, Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick that played a big part in securing the three points for the Riyadh side. It was a stunning comeback and result.

It means that Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo has yet to record a victory in five games against the Blues, and that Al-Hilal go top of the league, at least for 24 hours until Al-Ahli, the only remaining team with a perfect record, head to Al-Fateh on Saturday. Whatever happens then, it is unlikely to be as good a game as this one was.

Al-Ittihad took the lead after 16 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah slipped the ball through to Romarinho on the left side and the Brazilian found the net, as keeper Yassine Bounou finally conceded his first goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia from Sevilla.

Then, four minutes later, Marcelo Grohe let in his first of the season when Al-Hilal equalized through an outrageous strike from Mitrovic. A cross from the right from the impressive Saud Abdulhamid found the Serbian inside the area but he still had a huge amount to do. Mitrovic was moving away from goal to the left of the penalty spot but met the ball with a delightful right-footed volley that flew into the top corner to give the keeper no chance.

Both teams pushed forward trying to get the all-important next goal and when it came it was delivered by Karim Benzema. The French striker limped off the pitch during Monday’s 3-0 win at Al-Wehda but had recovered from the muscle injury well enough to restore the Tigers’ lead seven minutes before the break with another memorable strike. Ahmed Bamsaud, who had possession on the left byline in a crowded area, managed to thread the ball through to the former Real Madrid man on the near post, who flicked it home with the back of his right boot and outfox Bounou.

There was still time in the first half for the hosts to extend their lead, as Hamdallah got in on the act in the eighth minute of added time. It was the result of a major mistake from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who had possession inside his own area but as he ran toward the byline he turned and cleared only as far as the Moroccan marksman, standing just a few meters away. Hamdallah fired home.

It was no surprise that Al-Hilal made most of the running early in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, though the hosts looked dangerous on the counter, with Bounou saving well from Benzema. The next goal was going be crucial, either in putting the game to bed or blowing it wide open.

On the hour mark, it proved to be the latter outcome. That man Abdulhamid once again floated a cross towards Mitrovic at the far post, and while his header from close range was spectacularly saved by Grohe, the former Fulham man bundled home the rebound. Suddenly it was 3-2, with all to play for.

Just two minutes later, lively substitute Michael was fouled in the area and up stepped Mitrovic to level what was proving to be a roller coaster of a game.

The hosts were shell-shocked and things got even worse for them after 70 minutes. Abdulhamid picked out a run by Milinkovic-Savic on the left side of the area and the Serbian’s header into the six-yard box was met by Salem Al-Dawsari, who fired home and then treated the traveling support to his famous somersaults.

Al-Ittihad’s players must have been feeling just as dizzy by then and they threw everything they could forward in an attempt to get back on level terms. Bounou might have been beaten three times in the first half but the Moroccan was in fine form in the second to keep the home side out.

In the end, after a generous 12 minutes of added time, Al-Hilal took the win in a game that will never be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it.

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
  • Portuguese star shows love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia, say fans online
  • Ardah was in 2015 added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo endeared himself further to his fans in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as he celebrated scoring by performing the Ardah, one of the Kingdom’s most recognizable traditional dances.

The Al-Nassr captain had a good night in front of goal, scoring two, and despite having a goal disallowed.

When he slotted home the team’s second, the Portuguese international turned to the home supporters and with a hand held high, performed his version of the Ardah.

The dance is one of the Kingdom’s foremost performance traditions, and in 2015 was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

It is performed on special occasions including official visits by world leaders, national holidays, and cultural festivals.

“Since his first day in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano’s statements contain love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia and for the great project that we are pursuing, and today he celebrates with Ardah,” one user said on social media.

Another posted: “The best player in the world doesn’t just score goals, he is also exporting Saudi culture to the world.”

In the Ardah, performances start with a chant that was once used to rouse warriors facing an enemy.

And in that spirit the global superstar was looking to lead his team to victory after a disastrous start to the season, losing to Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Taawoun.

And that was exactly what he did.
Ronaldo’s two penalties lifted Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Shabbab at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital.

Al-Shabab were without doubt Al-Nassr’s toughest challenge yet of the new season, but the home team looked comfortable throughout.

Ronaldo also selflessly stepped aside to allow Abdulrahman Ghareeb to take a penalty kick in the 63rd minute even though the Portuguese star was on the verge of securing a hat trick. Ghareeb’s kick was well saved and his follow-up shot disallowed.

A looping Ronaldo header found the Shabab net in the 18th minute, but it too was disallowed after VAR harshly ruled that he had shoved Fawaz Al-Sagourq before the strike.

Despite their woeful start to the season, Nassr are still one of the favorites to win the Saudi Pro League, and the vital victory in the Riyadh derby steers them back on course.

One of the world’s most decorated footballing talents, Ronaldo has settled into life in his new home as he aims to add to his achievements.

He has been seen out and about with his family enjoying the tourist attractions and nightlife in his new city. He has even been spotted wearing the traditional Saudi thobe in public.

“The most beautiful experience I ever had here was when I went to Boulevard World, which is something I really enjoyed,” he said in an SPL interview. “I brought all my family there.”

And Saudi citizens have taken to the player too.

Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. (AFP)

Revelers in Taif have combined Ronaldo’s well-known “Siuu” goal celebration with a traditional dance known as “majroor,” with the resulting video going viral on social media.

One of the first major names to move to the SPL, Ronaldo has been joined in the championship by a host of top talent from European leagues including Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane and Riyadh Mahrez.

In June, the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the country, took a 75 percent ownership stake in four clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

The move is a part of the Kingdom’s strategy to make the SPL one of the best in the world.

Ronaldo believes that it is certainly an achievable target, with the right effort from the league.

“In my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be the fifth (top league) in the world,” he told the SPL.

Ronaldo said the Nassr unveiling was one of his “best moments in football,” saying he is happy to be in Saudi Arabia.

“I will be part of your culture. I will be here.”

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby
Updated 30 August 2023
John Duerden

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby
  • Al-Nassr thrash rivals 4-0 to record second win of the season, climb to sixth in the SPL table
Updated 30 August 2023
John Duerden

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once more on Tuesday as he inspired Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with two goals, two assists and plenty more besides, just four days after a hat-trick against Al-Fateh.

It was, on paper, the toughest test of the campaign so far for the Yellows against the six-time champions who finished fourth last season, and they strolled through it.

The Portuguese player seems to enjoy taking on Al-Shabab as he had his best game of last season in a 3-2 win against the same opponents. This was a much more emphatic victory, with Ronaldo putting the hosts ahead from the spot after 13 minutes, slotting the ball past Kim Seung-gyu, who dived the wrong way to his right.

After 19 minutes, Ronaldo netted again with one of the best headers ever seen in the Saudi Arabian league, albeit for no gain.

A Marcelo Brozovic corner from the right was met at the far post by the 38-year-old who nodded the ball back across goal in a perfect fashion. It was a sublime strike but was then ruled out for a push by the Portuguese star seeking to get clear of his marker. It looked harsh and not just because it denied a memorable goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his second seven minutes before the break, also from the spot, after he was clipped in the area by Gustavo Cuellar..

Al-Nassr, their two defeats in the first two games of the season forgotten, were starting to enjoy themselves and so were the fans. Ronaldo created the third three minutes later with a first time pass from a central position outside the area to lay it on a plate for the lively Sadio Mane, coming in from the right, to sweep home from the edge of the six yard box.

It could have been worse in the second half for Al-Shabab. The home fans were waiting for another Ronaldo hat-trick and the chance came just after the hour.

Otavio’s shot hit Iago Santos on the arm and the referee pointed to the spot once more. Instead of going for his third, Ronaldo handed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was then hugged by Mane. The two foreign stars urged the crowd to support the local man but Ghareeb shot against the post.

Very quickly afterwards, Al-Nassr somehow missed the chance to make it 4-0 anyway. Ronaldo had space down the left but his pass into the middle was not a great one and was intercepted by Santos who almost put the ball into his own net with Kim having to make a quick reaction save. Mane was there for the rebound but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo headed against the post and Sultan Al-Ghannam reacted the quickest to make it 4-0. By that time, Al-Shabab had been reduced to 10 men as Ever Banega was ejected for stamping on Aymeric Laporte who enjoyed his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City. It was a great night all round for Al-Nassr.

Down in Jeddah, Al-Ahli made it four wins out of four to move back into second behind local rivals Al-Ittihad, thanks to a 2-0 win over Al-Tai. Allan Saint-Maximin danced down the left to pull the back back to the penalty spot where Riyad Mahrez hit a low first-time shot into the opposite corner.

Al-Tai, already reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alfa Semedo struggled to get back on track and it was no surprise when Franck Kessie scored for the second successive game with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere Al-Khaleej drew 1-1 with Al-Hazem, Damac and Al-Fateh ended 2-2 and Al-Taawoun won 1-0 at Al-Okhdood but this day was all about Ronaldo once again.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Football Club

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
  • Program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation, on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent and providing opportunities in the sport to children of all abilities across the Kingdom.

The initiative will provide high-level professional training programs under the supervision of experts from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, the Shuhub program in its second year is organizing four events in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh from September 2023 until March 2024.

This will assist talented boys and girls in developing their football skills and is expected to host more than 3,500 talented individuals from all over the Kingdom.

The program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training.

The specialized techniques will be used to measure the participants’ football performance and abilities, their shooting and passing accuracy and their reaction speed, all of which aim to develop their football skills.

Friendly matches will also be organized to provide participants the opportunity to implement what they have learned on the ground.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub program reflects NEOM’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment in order to nurture the next generation of football talent in Saudi Arabia, by offering them the opportunity to develop their football skills.

“The program’s role will go beyond individual growth, as it will also contribute to the development of community sports throughout the Kingdom,” she added.

The program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on cultivating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12 can now register in the program in Tabuk and Jeddah at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com.

Registration for Riyadh and Dammam events will be available later.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

