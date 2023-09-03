You are here

Saudi Arabia harbors more gender-diverse gaming sector globally, experts say

The US average of women in the gaming industry is typically 20%, Liu said. Using those statistics, Saudi Arabia supersedes that number across its game development studios, Tams said during the panel.
The US average of women in the gaming industry is typically 20%, Liu said. Using those statistics, Saudi Arabia supersedes that number across its game development studios, Tams said during the panel. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
At Next World Forum, the largest esports and gaming conference worldwide, industry leaders and experts stated that Saudi Arabia statistically has a more gender diverse sector compared to its US counterpart.
At Next World Forum, the largest esports and gaming conference worldwide, industry leaders and experts stated that Saudi Arabia statistically has a more gender diverse sector compared to its US counterpart. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Nada Alturki

  • Jessica Tams, the CEO of Seven Falls, participated in a panel discussion featuring prominent female personalities in the esports industry
RIYADH: At the recent Next World Forum in Riyadh, the largest esports and gaming conference worldwide, industry leaders and experts noted that Saudi Arabia has a more gender-diverse sector compared to its US counterpart.

Jessica Tams, the CEO of Seven Falls, participated in a panel discussion featuring prominent female personalities in the esports industry, including Holly Liu of PKO Investments, investor Boyoung Kim, and adviser and investor Fan Shen.

The panel, “Breaking the Code: The Challenges for Women in Gaming Leadership,” explored female success in a male-dominated world as well as the significant challenges women faced, such as fighting stereotypes and making difficult career decisions.

The US average of women in the gaming industry is typically 20 percent, Liu said. Using those statistics, Saudi Arabia supersedes that number across its game development studios, Tams said during the panel. 

“Hopefully that will stay … because of the programs from the government and training, and because they are gender-blind, when they’re coming up, and they’re very data-driven, it’s enabled a lot of women to come up and have jobs,” Tams said. 

They drew an example from one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent game development companies. 

Tams said: “I’ve noticed most of the companies in the gaming space are doing well, because having a diverse company makes better products. The companies that are very toxic, luckily are not producing this product for us. You can see a great example, actually, here in the Kingdom with Manga Productions, where they have over 60 percent women on staff.”

“They have programs for youth where they funnel them up, send them off to Japan and the US to get trained, and bring them back. They’ve noticed that a lot of the people that are coming back, because they’re so highly qualified, are actually women.”

In the US, finding women leaders in the industry is difficult. Griffin Gaming Partners attempted to track the number of female co-founder companies over the past year — but that wasn’t enough, Kim said. The numbers stayed stagnant and low, quarter after quarter, and it became a challenge to actively increase outbound activities to seek out those female founders.

Kim explained that the process involves “intentionally seeking out those opportunities. Same thing for recruiting: we took a data-driven approach, and noticed that there simply wasn’t enough coming down the pipeline from the initial application submission stage. 

“So, what we had to do was reach out to candidates with experiences that we’re looking for, or adjacent experiences if it had to be, and once they came through the interviewer pipeline, really training them, spending extra time giving them the unfair advantage — because they have an unfair playground when they join.” 

A study conducted by the University of California Los Angeles showed that women are more inclined to voice their opinions when there is a representation of at least 30 percent or more women in the room.

One major barrier for women in the gaming industry is the male-dominated company cultures, pay gaps, and lack of belonging as minorities. Women leaders are taking action by actively including women in the field, providing safe spaces for their growth, promoting themselves and other women, and creating opportunities. It is important to incorporate women into corporate and decision-making spaces, as diverse leadership teams lead to greater innovation, growth and creativity.

“I think it’s very important for any company to realize that because females, right now, fall in a lot more economic power. Having female employees in leadership to really capture that is really beneficial for the business,” Shen said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia gaming eSports women empowerment

Saudi royal reserve joins Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition

Saudi royal reserve joins Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition
Saudi royal reserve joins Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition

Saudi royal reserve joins Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition
  • The event will run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center until Sept. 8
RIYADH: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority, representing the Kingdom, launched its exhibition booth at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on Sunday.

Organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club under the title “Sustainability and Heritage ... A Reborn Aspiration,” the event will run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center until Sept. 8.

The authority aims to support environmental, cultural and heritage values, while promoting traditional sports and sustainable hunting.

In the pavilion, visitors can get a glimpse of the reserve’s unique environment, scenic beauty, diverse wildlife and historical landmarks. Modern visual aids and traditional majlis offer an immersive experience of Saudi customs and traditions.

The reserve supports the local community and traditional crafts like sewing, crocheting, embroidery, spinning, drawing, sculpture and beekeeping. The exhibition features honey produced within the reserve during beekeeping season.

Visitors can explore Al-Ashar Pool, located 50 km north of Truba city. The historic site is an important point along the Zubaida Trail, an ancient route used by Hajj pilgrims traveling through the Qassim region on their journey from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah. A 3D model of the pool and its architectural landmarks is on display in the booth.

The reserve plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable hunting practices by sharing insights from the North Reserve, which spans 2,000 sq. km within the broader Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority.

It is the Kingdom’s first sustainable hunting reserve, established to regulate hunting activities and preserve the environment. The authority promotes responsible hunting practices, protects wildlife and habitats, and revives traditional hunting methods.

Topics: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisian counterpart 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday met with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Riyadh.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday met with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Riyadh. (@KSAmofaEN)
Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisian counterpart 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday met with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Riyadh. (@KSAmofaEN)
  • During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the strong fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them across various fields
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday met with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar in Riyadh. 

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the strong fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them across various fields. They also discussed the most prominent developments in regional and international arenas of mutual concern.

After the meeting, the Saudi foreign minister and his Tunisian counterpart chaired the third meeting of the political consultation committee between the two countries, during which both sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination on issues of common interest.

The committee’s meeting was also attended by Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Saleh, the assistant minister of state for African affairs, and Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Tunisia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Riyadh professionals forum empowers youth in heritage preservation

Riyadh professionals forum empowers youth in heritage preservation
Riyadh professionals forum empowers youth in heritage preservation

Riyadh professionals forum empowers youth in heritage preservation
  • The World Heritage Committee will review proposals to add 50 new sites to the World Heritage List
RIYADH: The works of the Extended 45th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee began in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. It includes events and forums, starting with the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum launch.

The Kingdom was appointed as the committee chair in recognition of its outstanding preservation efforts for world heritage, supported by King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science.

The first session of the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum took place on Sunday. Its objective is to empower youth in the preservation of world heritage, by enhancing their skills and nurturing their talent.

The World Heritage Managers’ Forum, starting next Sunday, will provide a platform for managers to share proposals and perspectives on heritage preservation. The forum will address challenges and continue until Sept. 25.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee specializes in making decisions about adding suggested sites to the World Heritage List, assessing the conditions at the sites, and receiving reports and suggestions from the managers of the World Heritage sites. 

The extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from Sept. 10-25 in Riyadh. Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, will chair the committee.

During this session, the committee will review proposals to add 50 new sites to the World Heritage List. These proposals consist of 37 cultural sites, 12 natural sites, and two sites of other forms of significance. Additionally, the committee will discuss potential boundary modifications for five existing heritage sites.

The World Heritage List currently includes 1,157 heritage sites in 167 countries. These sites range from natural wonders like forests and oases to human-made treasures such as culturally significant villages and palaces. Some sites even combine elements of both natural and cultural significance.

Saudi Arabia is home to six registered World Heritage Sites, and during the session, participants will have the opportunity to visit three of them. These include the At-Turaif District in Diriyah, the Al-Ahsa Oasis located in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia, and the Al-Hijr site in AlUla.

The World Heritage Committee was established after UNESCO’s member states signed the World Heritage Convention to establish frameworks and coordinate international efforts to preserve world heritage. The committee includes representatives from 21 out of the 194 countries that have ratified the World Heritage Convention.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi youth heritage

Saudi Arabia’s date festivals reveal a vibrant economy, culture 

Date fairs provide an opportunity to showcase and promote Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage related to date cultivation.
Date fairs provide an opportunity to showcase and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage related to date cultivation.
Saudi Arabia’s date festivals reveal a vibrant economy, culture 

Date fairs provide an opportunity to showcase and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage related to date cultivation.
  • The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair debuted in early August
  • Buraidah Date Festival lasts 30 days and features more than 40 different varieties of dates
RIYADH: Summer is considered the golden season in most regions of the Kingdom because it is when dates are harvested. Many Saudi regions known for producing dates compete by holding festivals to attract more customers to buy their produce.

The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in collaboration with the Riyadh Municipality and the National Center for Palms and Dates, debuted in early August. The 60-day fair, which features a number of agricultural associations, aims to support the palm and date sector, which accounts for SR7.5 billion ($2 billion), or 12 percent of the Kingdom’s total agricultural output.

Riyadh’s production exceeds 400,000 tons, accounting for nearly a quarter of the Kingdom’s total output, while the number of palm trees in the Kingdom exceeds 33 million, accounting for nearly 27 percent of the world’s total palm trees.

According to Sulaiman Al-Jatily, director general of the General Administration of Agricultural Associations and Marketing at the ministry, the fair aims to improve the marketing environment for dates in Riyadh and create the right conditions to increase the benefits for farmers, investors and consumers.

“The fair targets farmers who have obtained the Saudi Dates mark, and the certificate of organic farming and quality, and also seeks to activate the role of the farmer by marketing his crop and displaying it directly inside the fair,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Buraidah Date Festival, which lasts 30 days and features more than 40 different varieties of dates, draws shoppers and date traders from the Arab Gulf nations every year. More than 4,000 young men and women, and a number of productive families and artisans take part, according to the festival’s organizers.

Majid Al-Khamis, director of the Majid Al-Khamis Agricultural Consulting Office, said that date festivals are very important in Saudi Arabia for a variety of reasons, including promoting culture and heritage.

The fairs provide an opportunity to showcase and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage related to date cultivation and production.

They exhibit various types of local dates and hosts heritage events and shows that highlight customs and traditions associated with date cultivation and harvesting.

Al-Khamis said that date festivals help to support the local economy while also attracting tourists and visitors from both within and outside the Kingdom. Many people come to watch and buy different types of dates, as well as to learn about the culture of date cultivation in Saudi Arabia. Visitors also enjoy the accompanying entertainment and cultural activities during these festivals.

The festivals, he said, serve as a venue for the presentation of new date cultivation and development techniques and scientific research. They also showcase modern techniques in date cultivation and improving quality and production efficiency. These events promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among scientists, farmers and those interested in the date industry.

Fawaz Abdulwahhab, a retail date trader from the town of Alkohaifiah, which is renowned for producing a type of date known as Al-Fankha, acknowledged that the Al-Fankha Festival in the town of Al-Khafah (160 km southeast of Hail) inspired him to make investments in the date industry. He also said that he received a sizable financial return from taking part in the festival, which was held in October of last year.

While he does not own a single farm, he has purchased the entire output of many farms and is now in the process of packing them. He begins to dry some of the dates and keeps the others in the palm fronds until it is time to harvest them, then packs them at the factory. After that, he prepares the quantities that are ready to be sold and displayed during festival days.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Date festival Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair Buraidah Date Festival

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi Arabia seeks homegrown hit

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi Arabia seeks homegrown hit
Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi Arabia seeks homegrown hit

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi Arabia seeks homegrown hit
  • The national gaming and eSports strategy is placing growing emphasis on local game production
RIYADH: Young Saudis wander through a museum of video game history stretching from the original Pac-Man to PlayStation 5, a project intended to inspire them to create their own blockbuster titles.
The display of consoles and arcade machines from the past half-century is part of Gamers8, an eight-week festival of eSports tournaments in the capital Riyadh, with a prize pool totaling $45 million.
Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a $38 billion investment strategy for the kingdom’s Savvy Games Group owned by the Public Investment Fund.
As it gathers momentum, the national gaming and eSports strategy is placing growing emphasis on local game production, vowing in its official document to turn the kingdom into “an Eden for game developers” that can produce new titles “promoting Saudi and Arabic culture.”
That’s where the museum and adjacent “game labs” come in: Throughout Gamers8, around 3,000 people, the majority of them Saudis, have flocked to the site for crash courses in skills like coding and animation.
“In the past, Arabs were only buying games, not developing games,” said developer Mohammed Al-Fakih as he honed his skills in a lab one night this week.
“Now there is an opportunity to develop games, design your own ideas and make them a reality, according to local customs and traditions.”
Youthful Saudi Arabia appears ripe for the video game market, with nearly two-thirds of the non-immigrant population aged under 30.
But so far, no one has solved the riddle of how to design a breakout gaming hit that also showcases Saudi culture, acknowledged Faisal bin Homran, chief eSports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation.
There are 25,000 Saudi and foreign developers currently grappling with the challenge, he said.
“With the expertise coming from outside and the knowledge being transferred, we will notice some games that can really go internationally,” he said.
One source of inspiration, he noted, comes from Saudi characters already featured in global franchises, like Shaheen in the Tekken fighting games or Rashid in Street Fighter. Rashid is said to be from an unspecified Middle Eastern country, possibly the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.
Officials like Homran, though, are dreaming bigger: the national strategy targets 30 globally competitive games produced in domestic studios by 2030.
Already, some unpolished Saudi-made games have resonated with Saudi fans, among them Khaled Alghaith, a Rocket League enthusiast who spent his summer vacation at the Gamers8 labs learning to code.
The 14-year-old said he had particularly fond memories of a game titled “Khashem,” or “Nose” in Saudi Arabic, about a character who lost his memory and had to complete a series of challenges drawing on his sense of smell to get it back.
“Every game that is made by a Saudi, I always play it and really enjoy it,” Alghaith said.
“I say, ‘Wow, this is the work of a Saudi’ and I get so proud.”

Topics: eSports Saudi Arabia Gamers8

