What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

Author: ETIENNE GILSON

In this book, Étienne Gilson puts forward a bold interpretation of the kind of reality depicted in paintings and its relation to the natural order. Drawing on insights from the writings of great painters—from Leonardo, Reynolds, and Constable to Mondrian and Klee—Gilson shows how painting is foreign to the order of language and knowledge.

Painting, he argues, seeks to add new beings to nature, not to represent those that already exist. For this reason, we must distinguish it from another art, that of picturing, which seeks to produce images of actual or possible beings.

 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’

Photo/Supplied
  • The book emphasizes the importance of self-awareness as the foundation for understanding and interacting with others
“The Laws of Human Nature” by Robert Greene was published in 2018. Greene, who is known for his books on strategy, power and human behavior, is the bestselling author of “The 48 Laws of Power.”

His latest book delves into the fundamental principles that govern human behavior, aiming to provide readers with a deeper understanding of themselves and others.

Building upon historical examples and case studies, Greene comprehensively examines human behavioral patterns and motivations. He also provides practical advice and strategies for readers to navigate these dynamics effectively.

The book emphasizes the importance of self-awareness as the foundation for understanding and interacting with others. By becoming aware of your own emotions, tendencies and biases, you can gain better control over your behavior and responses. This self-awareness allows you to project authenticity and build trust with others.

The author highlights the value of active listening, which involves fully engaging with, and understanding, what others are saying. By giving your full attention and demonstrating genuine interest, you can foster stronger connections and deeper understanding in your interactions. Active listening also helps you pick up on subtle cues and nonverbal communication.

Nonverbal cues play a significant role in interpersonal interactions. “The Laws of Human Nature” emphasizes the importance of observing and interpreting body language, facial expressions and other nonverbal signals. Developing the ability to read these cues can help you better understand the emotions, intentions and underlying feelings of other people.

Understanding human nature and the factors that motivate people can help you become more influential. “The Laws of Human Nature” provides insights into persuasion techniques, negotiation strategies and how to navigate power dynamics. It emphasizes the importance of building rapport, understanding desires and fears, and framing your arguments in ways that appeal to the self-interest of others.

These strategies, among others discussed in the book, can help individuals enhance their interpersonal skills, build stronger relationships and navigate social dynamics more effectively.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Only Connect’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Only Connect’

Photo/Supplied
Author: JOHN K.G. SHEARMAN

“Only Connect” constructs a history of Renaissance paintings and sculptures that are by design completed outside themselves by the spectator, that draw the spectator into their narrative plot or aesthetic functioning, and that reposition the spectator imaginatively or in time and space. John Shearman’s concern is mostly with anterior relationships with the viewer—that is, relationships conceived and constructed as part of a work’s design, making, and positioning.
He also proposes unconventional ways in which works of art may be distinguished from one another.

 

What We Are Reading Today: “How Women Became Poets,” A Gender History of Greek Literature

What We Are Reading Today: “How Women Became Poets,” A Gender History of Greek Literature

Photo/Supplied
Author: Emily Hauser

When Sappho sang her songs, the only word that existed to describe a poet was a male one—aoidos, or “singer-man.” The most famous woman poet of ancient Greece, whose craft was one of words, had no words with which to talk about who she was and what she did.

In How Women Became Poets, Emily Hauser rewrites the story of Greek literature as one of gender, arguing that the ways the Greeks talked about their identity as poets constructed, played with, and broke down gender expectations that literature was for men alone.

Bringing together recent studies in ancient authorship, gender, and performativity, Hauser offers a new history of classical literature that redefines the canon as a constant struggle to be heard through, and sometimes despite, gender.
Women, as Virginia Woolf recognized, need rooms of their own in order to write. So, too, have women writers through history needed a name to describe what it is they do.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Villa

What We Are Reading Today: The Villa

Author: James S. Ackerman

In “The Villa,” James Ackerman explores villa building in the West from ancient Rome to 20th-century France and America.

In this wide-ranging book, he illuminates such topics as the early villas of the Medici, the rise of the Palladian villa in England, and the modern villas of Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier.

Ackerman uses the phenomenon of the “country place” as a focus for examining the relationships between urban and rural life, between building and the natural environment, and between architectural design and social, cultural, economic, and political forces.

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Thousand Things

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Thousand Things

Author: Lothar Ledderose 

Chinese workers in the 3rd century BC created 7,000 life-sized terracotta soldiers to guard the tomb of the First Emperor.

In this book, Lothar Ledderose takes us on a remarkable tour of Chinese art and culture to explain how artists used complex systems of mass production to assemble extraordinary objects from standardized parts or modules.

He reveals how these systems have deep roots in Chinese thought and reflect characteristically Chinese modes of social organization.

