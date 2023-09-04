You are here

  • Home
  • UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, state news agency WAM reported. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cw4zs

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has established a regulatory body that would implement a framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming.

Kevin Mullally has been appointed as chief executive of the newly established General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), state news agency WAM reported, with industry veteran Jim Murren sitting as chairman of the board of directors.

“The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly,” WAM reported.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
Business & Economy
UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
Wynn Resorts run luxury hotels and entertainment facilities worldwide, some of which have gaming facilities, with its flagship hotel in Las Vegas. (Shutterstock)
Offbeat
Las Vegas’s Wynn announces UAE resort with gaming facilities

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 9 sec ago
REUTERS 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 9 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected 58.94 percent in August, official data showed on Monday, rising for a second month after a steep fall in the lira currency and recent tax increases. 

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 9.09 percent, easing slightly from 9.49 percent a month earlier. Price rises in transportation drove the monthly measure higher, while price increases for hotels, cafes and restaurants drove the annual measure. 

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — who has spear-headed a summer policy U-turn meant to rein in prices — said the fight against inflation would take time and patience was needed in the transition period. 

“We will do whatever is necessary (monetary tightening, credit policy and income policies) to bring inflation under control and then lower it,” he said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“We are absolutely determined to fight inflation.” 

In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was predicted to be 55.9 percent with monthly inflation seen at 7.0 percent. In July, the annual figure was 47.83 percent. 

President Tayyip Erdogan’s aggressive policy of interest rate cuts set off a currency crisis in late 2021, and sent inflation soaring to a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last October. 

Since an election runoff in late May this year, the lira has shed 25 percent of its value as authorities loosened their grip on the exchange rate as part of Erdogan’s U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies, including rate rises. 

The currency slipped slightly after the price data to 26.78 versus the dollar by 0724 GMT. 

The domestic producer price index was up 5.89 percent month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 49.41 percent, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute. 

Topics: Turkey Inflation CPI

Related

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Business & Economy
Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Oman’s OQ Gas Networks, the pipelines business of state oil giant OQ, said on Monday it planned to float up to 49 percent of its shares, in what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering in the sultanate in almost two decades. 

The offering, which begins this month, will give investors with access to growth in the company that holds a natural monopoly over essential gas transport in the country, the company said in a statement. 

As the exclusive operator of Oman’s gas transport system, OQGN supplies natural gas to power plants, free zones, industrial clusters, LNG complexes and other customers. 

The IPO could raise between $700 million and $800 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, which would make it the largest since Oman Telecommunications raised 288 million rials ($748 million) by selling a 30 percent stake in 2005. 

OQGN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IPO size. 

OQ, directly and indirectly through Oman Energy Trading Co. Limited and Oman Oil Services Limited, is offering up to 49 percent of the shares, the document said. 

The selling shareholders reserve the right to amend the size at any time before the end of the subscription period. Immediately after the offering, OQ will continue to hold a minimum of 51 percent. 

OQGN will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering, according to the statement. 

The company plans to pay a semi-annual dividend in cash to investors after the offering. A first dividend of 33 million rials for the first nine months of 2023 is estimated to be paid around next January, and a second dividend of 11 million for the last three months of 2023 will be paid around April next year. 

Reuters first reported the IPO plans last May. 

The plan follows the flotation of OQ’s oil drilling business, Abraj Energy Services, in March which raised $244 million by selling a 49 percent stake. 

Oman follows Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors and boost interest on their respective exchanges. 

OQGN’s IPO is part of a divestment programme by the Sultanate’s sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, Monday’s statement quoted OQ’s Group Chief Executive Talal Al Awfi as saying. 

“The listing of OQGN, which owns and operates critical gas transportation infrastructure in Oman, is in line with this ambition, while enriching the dynamically developing Omani stock market,” Al Awfi said. 

Seen as one of the Gulf’s weaker economies, Oman is primarily reliant on hydrocarbon revenue despite some reforms and plans to diversify its economy. 

The reforms and a shake-up of state entities are being driven by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took the throne in early 2020 after the death of Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the small oil producer for nearly five decades. 

Topics: Oman OQ Oil

Related

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Business & Economy
Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Updated 16 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Updated 16 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices were stable on Monday, amid expectations that major producers would keep supplies tight, as hopes grew for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged to avoid dampening the US economy, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for November traded down 3 cents at $88.52 a barrel by 9:48 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures were unchanged at $85.55 a barrel.

Both contracts ended last week at their highest in more than half a year, after two previous weeks of losses.

“Crude oil prices have been primarily driven by the anticipation of additional supply cuts from major oil-producing nations, Russia and Saudi Arabia,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, executive vice president and chief strategist at Acme Investment Advisers.

Sachdeva added that the steady increase in US oil production could limit further significant gains in price.

Russia had agreed with partners in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on the parameters for continued export cuts, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

An official announcement detailing the planned cuts is expected this week.

Russia has already said it will cut exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, following a 500,000-bpd reduction in August. Saudi Arabia is also expected to roll over a voluntary 1 million-bpd cut into October.

Speaking on Monday at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy said the global crude market should become less tight in the next six to eight weeks because of refinery maintenance, but supplies of sour crude, with higher sulfur content, will stay tight.

“Because of the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) cuts, there’s not sufficient supply (of sour crude) for all these complex refineries in India, Kuwait, Jazan, Oman and China,” Hardy said.

In the US, job growth gained momentum in August, but the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8 percent and wage gains moderated, suggesting that labor market conditions were cooling and cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not put a further dampener on the economy by raising interest rates this month.

In China, manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in August, data from Caixin’s manufacturing PMI survey indicated, reducing some of the pessimism about the economic health of the world’s largest oil importer.

Beijing’s economic support measures last week, such as deposit rate cuts at some of the largest state-owned banks and an easing of borrowing rules for home buyers, have also supported prices.

However, investors continue to await more substantial moves to prop up the embattled property sector, one of the main drags on the Chinese economy since it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Oil Updates  OPEC+ China

Related

Oil Updates — crude set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began the week by shedding 35.42 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 11,455.78 on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also dipped 70.74 points to close the trading session at 23,583.59. However, the MSCI Tadawul Index marginally edged lower and lost 0.01 points to 1,482.18.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.31 billion ($1.146 billion) as 106 of the stocks advanced, while 104 declined.   

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. emerged as the top performer of the day. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR18.70.

Other top gainers included Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. whose share prices surged by 8.86 percent and 4.85 percent, respectively.   

Riyadh Cables Group Co.’s stocks reached a 52-week high by surging 85 percent touching SR79.50. The company’s share price increased 2.32 percent to close at SR77.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC hit its highest level in 52 weeks today increasing 71 percent to close at SR4.59. However, its share price dropped by 0.66 percent to close at SR4.50

Seera Group Holding performed poorly, as its share price edged down 3.45 percent to SR29.

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its share price going up by 20.45 percent to SR74.10.

On Nomu, the worst performer was National Environmental Recycling Co. with share price dropping by 6.89 percent to SR8.55.   

On the announcement front, Tam Development Co. announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company’s net profit increased by 100.7 percent to SR4.76 million in the first six months compared to SR2.37 million in the same period in 2022.

Amwaj International Co. also announced its financial results for the first half. Its net profit decreased by 32.43 percent to SR10.15 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.

The company’s revenues decreased by 6.8 percent, attributed to a drop in the sales of  heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and home appliances solution sector.

Moreover, Jahez International Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company recorded an increase in net profit by 17.81 percent to SR62.7 million, compared to SR53.22 million in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

Related

Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 

No audit for Saudi firms with revenues under $2.7m

No audit for Saudi firms with revenues under $2.7m
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

No audit for Saudi firms with revenues under $2.7m

No audit for Saudi firms with revenues under $2.7m
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up its efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the country, with the Commerce Ministry exempting micro and small businesses with annual revenues below SR10 million ($2.66 million) from auditor’s requirements. 

In a tweet, the ministry stated that companies with total assets not exceeding SR10 million and workforce less than 49 are also exempted.

The initiative aims to ease regulatory burdens and support the growth of micro and small businesses in the Kingdom. 

In fact, the new Companies’ Law enabled over 2,000 institutions to transition into companies in the first quarter of 2023, supporting efforts to revise and modernize the Kingdom’s trade and investment legislation and laws. 

The new system, launched on Jan. 19 by the Ministry of Commerce and the Capital Market Authority, saw the establishment of 2,048 companies in the first three months.  

Of these, 2,011 transitioned from an institute into a company, according to the criteria specified by the ministry.    

Additionally, 20 companies and 14 establishments converted into joint-stock companies, even as three were listed publicly during the first quarter of 2023. 

“The new Companies’ Law will enable companies to grow, expand, address challenges, and keep on top of economic trends in the Kingdom at all levels. This is essential for realizing the goals and implementing the plans in the Vision 2030 programs,” noted the ministry on its official website. 

The system aims to enhance corporate sustainability and support investment in SMEs by facilitating regulatory procedures and requirements. 

It also seeks to achieve greater market diversity by adding new corporate entities, raising flexibility in systems, preserving customers’ rights, reducing disputes and ensuring fair treatment among stakeholders. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SMEs Audit exemption

Latest updates

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Title holder Swiatek dumped out by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises through to last eight
Title holder Swiatek dumped out by Ostapenko at US Open as Djokovic cruises through to last eight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.