Pakistani, Saudi forces conclude counterterrorism exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Saudi forces on Monday concluded a two-week counterterrorism exercise in the northwestern hill station of Cherat in Pakistan, the country’s military said.
The joint exercise, AL BATTAR-I, began on Aug. 22 with the participation of special forces contingents from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistani military’s media wing.
The exercise aimed at further strengthening historic military relations between the two countries, including the development of a “joint employment concept” to help in the fight against terrorism.
It also focused on identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have consistently nurtured robust strategic ties over the years. Pakistan’s history entails providing military training and counsel to Saudi Arabia, with the Kingdom reciprocating by procuring armaments and munitions from the South Asian country’s ordnance factories.
“Combat aviation along with the special forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence,” the ISPR said.
Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, along with senior members of the military leadership, witnessed the exercise’s final-day activities.
“The exercise concluded with the fly past,” the ISPR added.
Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi earlier this year bestowed the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the “Crescent of Excellence,” one of the country’s distinguished civilian awards, upon Maj. Gen. Awad bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Kingdom’s defense attache in Pakistan.
From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, Azhar Saeed is an artistic force to be reckoned with
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Growing up in an artistic household helped multidisciplinary Saudi artist Azhar Saeed to flourish, allowing her to see life in a multitude of colors and draw inspiration from the beauty around her.
Speaking about this influence on her growth as an artist, Saeed said: “My mother was an artist … and worked with art in her free time, teaching us how to look at things with an artistic view until she refined our taste aesthetically, in addition to (teaching us) general refined behavior.”
By experimenting in different forms of art, Saeed has gained exceptional skills in a variety of media; she is a sculptor, potter, painter and art teacher.
Commenting on how an artist can evolve and develop various skills and disciplines, she explained the secret of her success: “It was through continuous knowledge, experimentation and education in all areas of life, which contribute to discovering new horizons in the world of visual art, which leads you to benefit from them in creating new designs.”
Her art is fueled by inspiration, whether it be a loved one or nature. She said people can “inspire me with their spirit. Their inner world, sufferings, joys and sorrows (motivate me), which makes me hopeful to what extent this great (person) can reach in terms of creativity in all aspects of life.”
She added: “There are other inspirations such as the beauty of nature on Earth and the splendor of outer space.”
• In 2018, Azhar Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province.
• In 2019, her sculpture, titled ‘Love,’ was featured in Misk Art.
• The Saudi artist has showcased her work around the world.
Saeed’s work was featured in Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture, an annual sculpture symposium that showcases the works of local and international artists in a collaborative space.
Her sculpture, titled “Permanence,” is inspired by human existence and the shape of the Earth.
She said of its meaning: “Permanence is inspired by the pulse of human existence, as it refers to nature and the land of Riyadh. The three circles are inspired by the culture of art, architecture and originality leading to the continuous movement of life.
“The meeting of flowing lines designate the Arabic oud melodies that symbolize live communication and beautiful coexistence, which gives positivity and creativity in artistic achievement and keeps pace with development in light of Vision 2030.”
She said participating at Tuwaiq Sculpture was a great opportunity. “It was very fruitful on a personal level. I met elite sculptors from around the world, we shared experiences and I was very happy with my work.”
She said the experience was tough as it involved “dealing with dangerous machines”, but that it was “fun to be able to adapt the hard stone, granite, into a very beautiful sculpture.”
Aside from Tuwaiq Sculpture, Saeed has also participated in many art exhibitions and symposiums outside the Kingdom in countries such as Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Canada, the US, Bahrain and Lebanon, among many others.
She has also taken part in various artistic activities at charitable societies and art centers.
I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.
Azhar Saeed, Artist
In 2018, Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province. In 2019, her sculpture, titled “Love,” was featured in Misk Art.
Saeed said her greatest achievements as an artist were “to see your work in a public field for future generations and to see it featured in your homeland.”
She said she loved being an art teacher on top of her own artistic endeavors. “I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.”
Her aim is to empower the younger generation of artists in the Kingdom, advising them to “be patient and dedicated to your work and art. Continue to develop your capabilities and talents to reveal new horizons and new creativity.”
As an artist who believes in the innate value of art for society, Saeed said if she could go back in time, she would not change a thing: “Time that passes doesn’t return, so all my tremendous energy must be devoted to art and the field of creativity. This advice I gave to myself previously, and I give it to myself again. Providing beautiful art makes society happy and contributes to raising their visual taste.”
To view more of Saeed’s work, visit azharsaeedgallery.com.
Saudi doctor develops herbal feminine hygiene products
Al-Badr said switching from being a doctor to an entrepreneur posed challenges, including a lack of business knowledge and finding a laboratory to develop and produce the formula
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Gynecologist Dr. Ahmed Al-Badr says he is revolutionizing women’s health in the Kingdom with his Saudi Food and Drug Authority-approved line of feminine products called Bylsan.
Driven by Al-Badr’s dedication to enhancing women’s health and meeting their unique needs, he says these offer innovative herbal solutions that could transform the industry.
The former King Fahad Medical City researcher and executive director for research, who is also an expert in urogynecology (also known as female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery), Al-Badr has a passion for herbal medications. He created Bylsan after noticing the need for properly formulated and hygienic herbal products for women.
The founder of Byslan is a former King Fahd Medical City researcher and executive director for research and an expert in urogynecology.
“While working as a researcher, I saw the potential of herbal medications for women’s health, but they were not available in the market,” Al-Badr said. “After retiring, I finally had the opportunity to create products that could make a difference in women’s lives.”
Al-Badr said switching from being a doctor to an entrepreneur posed challenges, including a lack of business knowledge and finding a laboratory to develop and produce the formula.
“I had to find a lab, work on samples, make content changes and handle registrations,” he added. “It was a steep learning curve, but I was determined to bring my vision to life.”
Despite being diagnosed with cancer, his passion for creating his products remained unwavering. Although he had to slow down during his treatment, he continued to develop them.
Al-Badr used social media extensively to spread the word about Bylsan, providing videos and engaging with his followers on women’s health issues.
“When introducing Bylsan, I emphasized its purpose and potential benefits beyond commercial gain,” he said. “Building trust and credibility was crucial in showing people the true usefulness and purpose behind what I’m doing.”
The first Bylsan product is a vaginal wash with myrrh and lavender extracts. Al-Badr said it improves healing, provides post-surgery or delivery pain relief, and reduces infection risk. He is developing four other women’s health products.
“This is just the beginning,” Al-Badr said. “I have 15 products ready for manufacturing, but financial limitations are currently hindering production. However, I’m committed to expanding the Bylsan range for comprehensive women’s health solutions.”
Dr. Samir Ghazi Hamada, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at the National Guard Hospital in Dammam, hailed the benefits of the Bylsan wash. He said it is especially beneficial for women experiencing fungal infections, odorous discharge or recurrent infections.
Dr. Ghadeer Al-Shaikh, a professor and consultant in urogynecology, said the Bylsan wash could be used as an antiseptic agent after gynecological surgery.
She added that Bylsan reduces the risk of infection by killing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms in the intimate area.
“Patients have reported fewer symptoms of discharge and irritation postoperatively, expressing high satisfaction with the product,” Al-Shaikh said.
Customers have also praised the products. Alia from Riyadh said: “I have used it for two months and the results are great. For the first time, I used a wash that suits me and does not cause me allergies.”
Tagreed from Jeddah described Bylsan as a safe wash that helped her overcome inflammation.
Saudi Geological Survey achieves 4-star rating for Rawasi digital platform project
The four-star certification was awarded for outstanding work on the Rawasi Digital Platform Project for Geological Hazards, which was launched in the middle of 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Geological Survey has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the International Best Practice Certification.
The recognition was earned through the participation of the SGS in the ninth International Best Practice Competition, which took place in New Zealand.
The four-star certification was awarded for outstanding work on the Rawasi Digital Platform Project for Geological Hazards, which was launched in the middle of 2023.
Tareq Abalkhail, the official spokesperson of the SGS, said that the achievement should be considered alongside the survey’s other accomplishments this year.
These had helped to showcase the survey’s commitment to “developing and digitizing its scientific and research outputs in line with international standards and in the manner that serves the community, researchers and the government of the Kingdom,” he said.
Who’s Who: Awad Al-Sulami, executive vice president at the General Authority of Civil Aviation
Arab News
Awad Al-Sulami was appointed as executive vice president of economic policies and logistics services at the General Authority of Civil Aviation in March this year.
Prior to this, he served as an advisor to the president and later vice president of logistics and special economic zones at the authority.
Al-Sulami began his logistics career at Saudia Cargo in 2007 and has since served in various leadership roles in the public and private sectors.
In his current role, Al-Sulami is leading the restructuring of the aviation sector and also oversees regulatory reforms to enable the growth of a competitive aviation ecosystem that attracts investment.
During his tenure at the authority, Al-Sulami led the launch of the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, and designed its regulations, by-laws, incentives schemes, and operating model.
Al-Sulami has also spearheaded the restructuring of the air cargo and logistics ecosystem at Saudi airports by enhancing governance mechanisms, increasing quality of services, and enacting regulatory reforms to enable fair competition in the market.
He was appointed as acting CEO and board member in October 2022 and April 2021, respectively, at the Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company, which is the operator and master developer of the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone. He developed and implemented the strategic direction of the company, ensuring its financial and operational success.
Prior to his tenure at the authority, Al-Sulami worked at the General Investment Authority (currently the Ministry of Investment) as the director of the aviation sector.
As director, he made significant contributions to the design and launch of strategic engagements for generating quality investment opportunities in the Kingdom, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan. He also designed initiatives for the transport and logistics sector that contributed to the development of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and improvement of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.
Prior to serving in the public sector, Al-Sulami held positions at Saudia Cargo as the executive director of commercial and business development in Jeddah and at Qatar Airways as the cargo manager.
Al-Sulami earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from King Abdulaziz University in 2013.
He also earned a certificate for completing the strategic management program at Harvard Graduate School of Design, and a certificate for completing the supply chain management program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.