Sudan Unrest
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs

Volunteers from a charitable organization distribute food to internally displaced people at a camp in Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazirah state, on August 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • “This is a two-fold increase of what was initially estimated in May to be required to respond to the crisis, as displacement and needs continue to soar,” UNHCR said
GENEVA: The UN on Monday more than doubled its aid appeal to assist nearly two million people expected to flee conflict-torn Sudan by the end of this year amid soaring needs.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said it and partners were appealing for $1 billion “to provide essential aid and protection to over 1.8 million people expected to arrive in five neighboring countries by the end of 2023, fleeing ongoing conflict in Sudan.”
“This is a two-fold increase of what was initially estimated in May to be required to respond to the crisis, as displacement and needs continue to soar,” UNHCR said in a statement.
The agency had initially appealed for $445 million for the regional refugee response this year, and already hiked the estimate twice prior to Monday’s announcement.
Since war began between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, around 5,000 people have been killed, according to conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
The violence has spurred a massive exodus.
Less than five months into the crisis, more than one million refugees, returnees and third country nationals had fled Sudan, often into dire situations in neighboring countries.
“Those arriving in remote border areas find themselves in desperate circumstances due to inadequate services, poor infrastructure and limited access,” the UNHCR regional refugee coordinator for the Sudan situation Mamadou Dian Balde said in the statement.
“Partners active in this response are making every effort to support those who are arriving and their hosts, but without enough donor resources, these efforts will be severely curtailed.”
UNHCR said that so far, only 19 percent of the $1 billion appealed for had been received, as humanitarians scramble to provide refugees critical necessities like water, food and shelter.
The dire health situation among new arrivals required particularly urgent attention, it said, pointing to high malnutrition rates and outbreaks of diseases like cholera and measles.
“It is deeply distressing to receive reports of children dying from diseases that are entirely preventable, should partners have had sufficient resources,” Balde said.
UNHCR said countries receiving refugees — Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan — were already hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced people before this crisis.
“Countries in the region are facing major challenges of their own,” Balde said, insisting that “we cannot take their hospitality for granted.”
“The international community needs to stand in solidarity with host governments and communities and address the persistent underfunding of humanitarian operations.”

Middle-East
Middle-East
Egypt highlights tourism development to boost economic growth

People visit a newly discovered ancient tomb in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo. (File/AFP)
People visit a newly discovered ancient tomb in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo. (File/AFP)
Egypt highlights tourism development to boost economic growth

People visit a newly discovered ancient tomb in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo. (File/AFP)
  • Key to develop heritage sites, says local development minister
  • Cairo seeks to strengthen ties with China at forum in Zhengzhou
CAIRO: Egypt is focusing greater attention on developing tourist and heritage sites to help achieve sustainable economic growth and improve quality of life for citizens, said Local Development Minister Hisham Amna in Zhengzhou, China, on Monday.

Amna made the remarks in a speech at the opening session of the International Mayors’ Forum on Tourism, which is being held until Wednesday.

He said Egypt’s government has been allocating resources to develop needed infrastructure in cities with these sites.

The state has taken broad steps and adopted important initiatives over the past decade “to boost the sustainability of our cities,” said Amna.

He said the government was committed to “maximizing the benefits of the natural and cultural heritage in all our tourist cities to achieve sustainable tourism goals related to enhancing economic viability and social justice at the local level.”

The minister also touched on the unprecedented challenges that “threaten our tourist and heritage cities, such as climate change and rapid urbanization.”

Amna said: “All of this has led to pressure on our cities, especially with the rapid growth of cities, lack of planning, congestion, pollution, inefficient infrastructure, and a lack of investments in sustainable urban development ... all of which represent great burdens on our cities.”

He said that developing a sustainable tourism industry requires striking a balance between environmental, economic, social and cultural needs and concerns.

Amna invited the forum’s participants to attend the 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo next year.

Amna began his China visit by meeting with Wang Kai, deputy secretary of the local Communist Party of China committee and governor of Henan Province, to discuss ways to improve cooperation on development projects.

During the meeting, Amna said that China and Egypt have strengthened ties under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Xi Jinping.

He said that Egypt hopes to benefit from China’s experience in successfully tackling growing urbanization, developing infrastructure, and dealing with municipal solid waste.

Amna also stressed Egypt’s commitment to supporting Beijing’s One-China policy.

Wang called for the exchange of expertise between the two countries, and for Egypt’s local government officials to visit Henan Province and sign development agreements.

Wang added that a feasibility study should be undertaken on a possible direct air link between Henan and Cairo; and for the Egyptian government to set up a consulate in the Chinese province to boost trade, tourism and investment.

The Egyptian delegation comprised Khaled Abdel Aal, governor of Cairo, Mostafa Alham, governor of Luxor in southern Egypt, and several senior officials from the Ministry of Local Development.

During the meeting, Abdel Aal said that the government had adopted several strategies and policies to improve services provided to citizens, and hoped for further cooperation with China in tourism and other sectors.

Alham said that the Egyptian government seeks to increase the participation of the private sector to boost investment. He was expected to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials and heads of delegations participating in the forum this week.

Middle-East
World
Gaza landfill fire rages for days, officials appeal for help

A Palestinian extinguishes a fire at a landfill in Juhr al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, September 3, 2023. (Reuters)
A Palestinian extinguishes a fire at a landfill in Juhr al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, September 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Gaza landfill fire rages for days, officials appeal for help

A Palestinian extinguishes a fire at a landfill in Juhr al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, September 3, 2023. (Reuters)
  • “We are working day and night, but unfortunately fires may go on for at least till the end of the week,” said municipality spokesperson Hosni Mhana
  • Fire has been burning in an area of roughly 50,000 square meters (539,000 sq. ft) of a landfill site
GAZA: Authorities in Gaza have appealed for help to put out a fire that has been burning for days in a waste landfill site, sending foul-smelling smoke spiralling across the blockaded enclave which already suffers from severe environmental problems.
“We are working day and night, but unfortunately fires may go on for at least till the end of the week,” said municipality spokesperson Hosni Mhana.
Boosted by a severe heatwave, the fire, southeast of Gaza City, close to the separation fence with Israel, has been burning in an area of roughly 50,000 square meters (539,000 sq. ft) of a landfill site which has swollen in the absence of recycling facilities.
“We have been unable to tolerate the smell of the fires for three days, it is not normal, you can’t breathe,” said Salem Abeid, 64, who lives around 1 km (0.6 mile) away from the landfill.
Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt have enforced a blockade of Gaza since the Islamist Hamas movement seized control of the densely-populated coastal enclave in 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.
Palestinians say these restrictions have severely impeded their ability to respond to emergencies.
Mhana said the lack of ways to recycle the garbage made the problem chronic, and the landfill only got bigger and bigger over the years.
“The environmental impact is huge because while some materials degrade, some other materials such as plastic do not and they stay in the soil,” he said.

Middle-East
Offbeat
Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war

Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war
Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war

Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war
  • Fighting has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city
CAIRO: Sudan’s top military general arrived in South Sudan on Monday for talks with its president on his second trip abroad since the war in his country started earlier this year.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council, landed at the airport in South Sudan’s capital and was received by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. Both leaders inspected an honor guard and then headed for talks that would focus on the conflict in Sudan, according to the council.
In April, simmering tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital and elsewhere.
The fighting has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city. The military headquarters, where Burhan has purportedly been stationed since the conflict began, has been one of the epicenters of the conflict.
In the western Darfur region — the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the United Nations.
The conflict is estimated to have killed at least 4,000 people, according to the UN human rights office, though activists and doctors on the ground say the toll is likely far higher.
More than 4.8 million people have been displaced, according to the UN migration agency. Those include over 3.8 million who fled to safer areas inside Sudan and more than 1 million others who crossed into neighboring countries.
In his trip to Juba, Burhan is accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, head of the General Intelligence Authority, and other military officers, according to the Sovereign Council.
South Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro said that the South Sudanese president has a solution “to resolve the conflict” in Sudan, according to a statement by the South Sudanese presidency.
“It is known that President Kiir is the only person who has intimacy and knowledge about Sudan and can find a solution to the Sudanese crisis,” Lomuro said.
Al-Sadiq, the Sudanese acting foreign minister, meanwhile, was quoted as saying that South Sudan is the best candidate to meditate the ongoing conflict “because we have been one country for so long and we know each other, we know the problems and we know our needs.”
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long conflict.
Early in the ongoing war in Sudan, South Sudan’s Kiir attempted to mediate between the warring generals, as part of an initiative by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-member regional bloc that includes Sudan.
The Sudanese leader met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt last week in the Egyptian coastal city of el-Alamein. It was his first trip abroad since the war. Both Egypt and South Sudan are neighbors of Sudan.

Middle-East
Middle-East
UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran has slowed its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium

UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran has slowed its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium
UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran has slowed its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium

UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran has slowed its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium
  • The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has 121.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, a far-slower growth than in previous counts
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Monday reported no progress in talks with Iran on sensitive issues such as reinstalling surveillance cameras and explaining uranium traces at undeclared sites, according to two quarterly reports seen by Reuters.
At the same time, Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, close to the roughly 90 percent of weapons grade, continued to grow albeit at a slower pace, despite some of it having been diluted, one of the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency reports to member states showed.
“The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) regrets that there has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues in this reporting period,” one report said, referring to Iran’s failure to credibly explain the origin of uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.
The reports, sent to IAEA member states ahead of a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week, also said that after limited progress on re-installing IAEA surveillance cameras in the previous quarter, there had since been none, further raising tensions with Western powers.
Iran and the IAEA announced an agreement in March on re-installing surveillance cameras introduced under a deal with major powers in 2015 but removed at Iran’s behest last year. Only a fraction of the cameras and other monitoring devices the IAEA wanted to set up have been installed.
Adding to the issues likely to cause tension with the West, Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent grew by an estimated 7.5 kg to 121.6 kg, the report said, even though 6.4 kg of it was diluted with uranium enriched to a lower level.
Iran’s production of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent has slowed to around 3 kg a month from about 9 kg a month previously, a senior diplomat said.
Other diplomats have said the slowdown could be part of so-called “de-escalation” efforts between Iran and the United States also involving Iranian funds frozen abroad and US prisoners held in Iran, though US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has denied the issues are linked.
“Of course, Iran claims (the slowdown in enrichment to up to 60 percent) as a positive, but more HEU (highly enriched uranium) is still more HEU,” one Western diplomat said.
Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to 60 percent is now almost three times the roughly 42 kg that by the IAEA’s definition is theoretically enough, if enriched further, to produce a nuclear bomb. Experts add, however, that some uranium would be lost in the process. Iran denies wanting to produce nuclear weapons.

Middle-East
World
Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: Media

Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: Media
Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: Media

Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: Media
  • Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning
Tehran: An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on Monday.
The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters (440 yards) in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
“Six miners were trapped underground on Sunday when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan,” IRNA said.
Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning, it added.
IRNA showed footage of other workers at the site trying to recover the remains of their colleagues’ bodies from under the rubble.
In May 2021, two miners died in a collapse at the same mining site, local media reported at the time.
At Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, in 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast, triggering anger toward Iranian authorities.

Middle-East
