Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Japanese FM

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday received Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Jordan News Agency reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah also attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening economic, investment, trade and defense cooperation. They also discussed the outcomes of the king’s April visit to Japan and how to build on them.

King Abdullah thanked Hayashi for Japan’s assistance to Jordan. He cited the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in economy and energy during Hayashi’s visit. He also praised Japan’s support for Syrian refugees and host communities, as well as for Palestinian refugees through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

The meeting covered the refugee crisis and its impact on host communities; the importance of maintaining international support; and enabling the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

The most recent regional and international developments, particularly the Palestinian cause, were also on the agenda.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the king’s office Jafar Hassan, and Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Jiro Okuyama also attended the meeting.

Hayashi’s visit comes a year before the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties being established between the two countries. He later met Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to review the countries’ strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Safadi held discussions with Ibrahim Jazi, minister of state for prime ministry affairs, and Zeina Toukan, minister of planning and international cooperation.

Khasawneh praised Sunday’s announcement of a $102.8 million Japanese loan to support Jordan’s electricity sector. Furthermore, a $6.4 million grant authorized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency will help to enhance the operational capacity of Jordan’s energy system.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, Khasawneh emphasized the importance of a comprehensive solution. He said this should be a two-state solution involving a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the need to preserve Jerusalem’s historic status and sanctities, a responsibility entrusted to King Abdullah under the Hashemite custodianship.

Hayashi highlighted the appeal of Jordan’s investment prospects to Japanese firms, saying the Jordanian-Japanese Business Forum in Amman in July unveiled cooperative opportunities.

Hayashi expressed his eagerness to contribute to the third Arab-Japanese political dialogue in Cairo on Tuesday, and the inaugural ministerial meeting of Jordan, Egypt and Japan later this month.



