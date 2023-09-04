You are here

  API Global heads to Saudi Arabia to showcase UK property

API Global heads to Saudi Arabia to showcase UK property

API Global heads to Saudi Arabia to showcase UK property
Michael Leighton, CEO of API Global
API Global heads to Saudi Arabia to showcase UK property

API Global heads to Saudi Arabia to showcase UK property
Leading UK property investment specialists API Global will be attending CityScape Global in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with UK property developers Elevate Property Group and Investin PLC.

The event, which runs from Sept. 10-13, will see API Global showcase its extensive UK buy-to-let property portfolio to the exhibition’s 180,000 attendees. Following this, the company will launch its eagerly anticipated second office in Saudi Arabia.

With rental demand in the UK at an all-time high, developers across the UK are looking to build more stock to capitalize on the surge in rentals and deliver strong returns for investors both in the UK and overseas. API Global helps investors build passive income through property with their sophisticated end-to-end solution.

With a strong development portfolio, including off-plan, completed, and below-market-value stock, investors can maximize their capital growth from Day 1 of their investment, the company claims.

Michael Leighton, CEO of API Global, said: “API is a truly global business, serving property investors across the UK and the Middle East. We’re proud to work with some of the best developers in the UK, including Investin PLC and Elevate Property Group, to bring high-quality developments to the market.

“We’re the UK’s leading property investment company, and opening our Saudi office will further solidify our position and attract more investment into the UK.”

He added: “If you’re attending CityScape Global, please make sure you pay a visit to the API Stand at H1 V11, near gate 3.”

Census data reveals the scale of the shift in the UK housing market, with the number of households renting in England and Wales more than doubling since 2001. Five million households are now renting privately compared to 1.9 million in 2001, and homeownership rates have fallen from 64.1 percent in 2011 to 62.3 percent in 2021. Looking at more specific markets, hotspots such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester are going through a period of unprecedented, sustained growth. Across the UK, rents have increased by an average of 11 percent, rising to 15.8 percent in London and more than 23 percent in Manchester. In London, rents are increasing at their highest-ever rate, and outside the capital, average rents have reached another new record of over £1,100 pounds ($1,385) per month.

API Global has had an office in the Middle East — in Dubai — since the company’s inception in 2013, serving expats and locals alike looking to invest in one of the most stable and secure asset classes in the world: UK property. Looking to expand further into the region and to cater to the increased demand for their end-to-end investment and management service, API Global is now ready to open its second Middle East office in Saudi Arabia.

DRB Arabia, Extreme International to propel tourism consultancy in KSA

DRB Arabia, Extreme International to propel tourism consultancy in KSA
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

DRB Arabia, Extreme International to propel tourism consultancy in KSA

DRB Arabia, Extreme International to propel tourism consultancy in KSA
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi-based integrated tourism company DRB Arabia and the London-headquartered adventure sports company Extreme International have announced the launch of their collaborative venture, Extreme DRB Consultancy, marking a significant milestone in tourism and hospitality consultancy in Saudi Arabia and the region.

The new venture provides a highly localized and targeted service delivering tourism and hospitality consultancy across design, development, operation and marketing for an array of tourism infrastructure.

It combines Extreme International’s 27 years of operation and a sustained six-year presence in the Kingdom supporting numerous large-scale government and private adventure travel and tourism projects, and DRB Arabia’s solid hands-on expertise and robust understanding within Saudi tourism and investment sectors and Vision 2030 aspirations.

The collaboration has grown and developed through the strong friendship between Extreme CEO and Founder Alistair Gosling, Extreme Destinations Managing Director Ben Barker, DRB Arabia Founder and Group CEO Ahmad Arab and DRB Arabia Founder and Deputy Group CEO Abdulrahman Al-Madani.

Extreme DRB Consultancy aspires to revolutionize the tourism and hospitality consultancy landscape in the Kingdom and the MENA region, to unlock the full potential of tourism and hospitality, fostering growth and sustainability, and making these regions a global beacon for exceptional travel experiences.

Gosling said: “Extreme’s focus is to offer and deliver first-class tourism consulting services, develop adventure hospitality and experiences globally, and promote adventure sports participation, healthy lifestyles, job creation, infrastructure investment, and tourism while maintaining a
solid commitment to sustainability and the environment. We are excited to be able to make this happen within the Kingdom with such passionate and like-minded partners in DRB Arabia.”

Meanwhile, Arab said: “DRB Arabia was founded to discover and reinvent tourism and hospitality. We boldly adapt to industry changes, craft unforgettable journeys, and drive growth in the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Through the DRB Arabia and Extreme International partnership, Extreme DRB Consultancy brings a truly localized service united with global best practices, deep tourism and country knowledge, and innovative tourism solutions, further enhancing the overall quality of services in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi car rental Lumi begins IPO book building to raise up to $290m

Saudi car rental Lumi begins IPO book building to raise up to $290m
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi car rental Lumi begins IPO book building to raise up to $290m

Saudi car rental Lumi begins IPO book building to raise up to $290m
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Lumi Rental Company, a car rental and leasing company in the Kingdom, has announced the offer price range and commencement of participating entities’ bidding and book building for its initial public offering on the main market of the Saudi Exchange. The company’s approved red herring prospectus, which contains full details of the offering, was published on the Capital Market Authority website on Aug. 24.

The price range for the offering has been set between SR62 ($16.5) and SR66 per share, implying a total offering size of SR1.023 billion to SR1.089 billion. The price range for the offering implies a market capitalization at a listing of SR3.410 billion to SR3.630 billion. The institutional book building period commenced on Aug. 30 and will end on Sept. 5. The final offer price will be determined at the end of the institutional book-building period and is expected to be announced on Sept. 7.

On March 29, the CMA approved the company’s application for an IPO of 16,500,000 shares, representing 30 percent of Lumi’s issued share capital. The net proceeds of the offering will be received by the selling shareholder, Seera Group Holding.

Saudi Fransi Capital has been appointed by the company as financial adviser, lead manager, and underwriter. Lumi has appointed Saudi Fransi Capital and EFG Hermes as joint bookrunners.

Established by Seera Group Holding in 2006, Lumi is one of the leading car rental companies in the Kingdom with a diverse offering, including lease services to corporate and government sector clients, car rentals via digital channels and a network of 35 airport and city branches across the Kingdom, and used car sales.

LEGO Group appoints Kristian Imhof as general manager for Middle East and Africa

LEGO Group appoints Kristian Imhof as general manager for Middle East and Africa
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

LEGO Group appoints Kristian Imhof as general manager for Middle East and Africa

LEGO Group appoints Kristian Imhof as general manager for Middle East and Africa
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

The LEGO Group appointed Kristian Imhof as the new general manager for the Middle East and Africa region. Imhof brings a wealth of experience in corporate leadership, with a proven track record in both established and emerging markets.

Imhof takes over the role from Jeroen Bejier who established the LEGO Group’s presence in the Middle East and spearheaded operations in MEA over the past four years. Since joining The LEGO Group in 2012, Imhof has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth. Starting in the Munich office in Germany, he has led innovative initiatives in Austria, Switzerland, and beyond.

In 2017, he moved to Johannesburg to become the general manager of South Africa and the Sub-Saharan region. Imhof’s approach led to the transformation of the route-to-market strategy and established the first LEGO certified stores in Africa, along with a robust e-commerce platform. His visionary leadership expanded wholesale channels in Southern Africa and fostered distributor relationships in both West and East Africa. After an impressive track record, Imhof returned to Europe Central in 2021 and later assumed the role of acting general manager.

“I believe in the transformative power of learning through play, and I am determined to make the LEGO brand and experience accessible to more children as well as adults throughout the MEA region. The collective efforts of the LEGO Group in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and skill development among young minds in this region is evident. I am committed to continue building on the impressive foundation laid by the team here,” said Imhof.

The LEGO Group has been actively engaging consumers in the region, becoming an integral part of the play culture. Imhof plans to build upon this and expand the brand’s footprint through various distribution and communication channels. His expertise in diverse markets will enable him to create tailored strategies that resonate with the unique cultures and preferences of the MEA region.

Additionally, he envisions geographical expansion to ensure the LEGO experience reaches more corners of the region.

Imhof holds a master’s degree in business administration, specializing in marketing and logistics from the University of Applied Sciences in Dresden.

Sipchem’s new venture capital arm ‘InnoVent’ empowers startups

Sipchem’s new venture capital arm ‘InnoVent’ empowers startups
Updated 02 September 2023

Sipchem’s new venture capital arm ‘InnoVent’ empowers startups

Sipchem’s new venture capital arm ‘InnoVent’ empowers startups
Updated 02 September 2023

Sahara International Petrochemical Company has announced the establishment of “Sipchem InnoVent” as part of its 2030 Corporate Strategy. InnoVent is the externally focused venture capital arm of Sipchem, investing into startups and companies from their early stages to their scale and growth phases. 

Sustainability, advanced and digital technologies and new business models are disrupting the chemical industry and InnoVent aims to be at the forefront of these changes. It aspires to accelerate the energy transition and digital transformation in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality and to effectively address the evolving demands of customers in global markets by securing access to the technologies that support core businesses and underpin the drive toward circular economy.

Sipchem InnoVent aims to drive innovation by empowering emerging companies through investments in the field of sustainability and manufacturing, propelling them toward a sustainable future. It aims to forge strategic alliances with local and international research and development partners and clients to deliver transformative solutions and business models. In addition to venture capital investments, Sipchem can provide the startups with its experience in expediting commercialization, entering multiple global markets and providing technology support and know-how. 

Abdullah bin Saif Al-Saadoun, CEO of Sipchem, said that the founding of Sipchem InnoVent is a strategic step toward investing in new technologies in sustainability, which is in full accord with the company’s strategy. The move also asserts Sipchem’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and recycling waste from its manufacturing operations, thereby, making it the first step to a circular economy.

“On this occasion, Sipchem confirms its commitment to the pillars of its ambitious strategy, foremost of which is sustainability and investment to achieve growth, profitability and full support to the environment throughout its operations,” the company said in a press release.

Checkout.com to bring advanced payment solutions to Seamless KSA

Checkout.com to bring advanced payment solutions to Seamless KSA
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

Checkout.com to bring advanced payment solutions to Seamless KSA

Checkout.com to bring advanced payment solutions to Seamless KSA
Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

Global payments solution provider Checkout.com will be showcasing how the world’s most advanced payment solutions can be used to expand Saudi Arabia’s evolving digital economy during this year’s Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023. The highly anticipated conference is scheduled from Sept. 4-5 in Riyadh and sheds the light on global innovations in fintech, retail, and e-commerce.

As a sponsor and first-time exhibitor at Seamless Saudi Arabia, Checkout.com will share insights on how today’s digital payment tools can revolutionize the consumer experience and drive growth for businesses. Furthermore, Checkout.com’s General Manager for MENA Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo will join a special panel discussion on “Navigating the Future of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia,” where he will share best practices on linking digital commerce and customer satisfaction, building on the company’s decade long experience in serving businesses in the Kingdom and region.

Thanks to efforts from local regulators facilitating the ongoing adoption of digital payments and enabling further innovation in this field, Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce and digital payment ecosystem is growing rapidly. According to the latest Checkout.com research, e-commerce in the Kingdom has now settled into a stable, high-growth era, with increased opportunities for both entrepreneurs and established financial institutions. An overwhelming 91 percent of consumers in the Kingdom now prefer to shop online, underscoring the need for seamless and secure payment solutions. Meanwhile, “Buy Now, Pay Later” options are booming across the country, with half of consumers having adopted BNPL services in 2022. This is creating a lucrative $89 billion opportunity for merchants in the MENA region by 2030.

Abdullah Alassaf, general manager for Saudi Arabia at Checkout.com, said: “In today’s fast-paced digital economy, payments are becoming more complex than ever, therefore, businesses need a payments partner that helps them navigate that complexity and drive continuous growth through payments. That is where Checkout.com comes in; we are committed to supporting businesses in Saudi Arabia thrive in the digital economy and drive more growth from their payments, in alignment with Vision 2030 and helping the nation work toward its goal of being a 70 percent cashless society by 2030.”

“Our report shows that 78 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia said they will maintain or increase their level of e-commerce spending this year, with that in mind, merchants need a payments partner not a provider. One that is with them for the long ride, and that can help them optimize their revenue by maximizing acceptance rates, recovering declined transactions, reducing payment costs all while delivering a seamless experience for them and their customers,” said Abbondandolo.

“We look forward to welcoming Seamless Saudi Arabia visitors to our stand and showcase to them how Checkout.com can enable them to innovate and build for the future,” he added.

Checkout.com has been serving businesses in the Kingdom since 2014 and has a dedicated office in Riyadh. The company’s local team is part of a global network of more than 1,800 employees, who are dedicated to helping thousands of businesses worldwide grow through their next-generation payments platform.

Visitors to Seamless Saudi Arabia can meet with Checkout.com at Stand U52 within the Riyadh Front Expo Center.

