Bahrain all set to sparkle with ‘Jewellery Arabia’ in November

Jewellery Arabia, the region’s largest and most anticipated consumer jewelry and watch exhibition in the Middle East, will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir from Nov. 14 to 18. The event will be held under the patronage of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain.

Organized by Informa Markets, this edition will be featured in five exclusive halls, to enhance the experience of both vendors and visitors. As in the past years, Bahrain will transform into a sparkling destination, attracting visitors and luxury aficionados from all over the world.

Bringing together 650 jewelry brands from 30 countries, the event offers a dazzling five-day display of classic and contemporary designs, a huge range of finished jewelry, timepieces, precious gems, clocks, fine writing instruments, luxury accessories and much more from around the globe.

Renowned watch and jewelry houses will be making a return appearance at Jewellery Arabia 2023, including leading brands such as Asia Jewellers, Bahrain Jewellery Center, and many others. These high-profile international exhibitors use the event as a platform to showcase exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East buyers’ market. The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia also sees a 20 percent surge in the participation of new brands, among which is Jawhara Jewellery W.L.L and many more.

Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets exhibition director, said: “As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate by 5.23 percent (CAGR 2023-2026). It is more important than ever that jewelers are attuned to changing consumer preferences, and successful exhibitions such as Jewellery Arabia play a vital role in ensuring their commercial success.”

“Jewellery Arabia aims to strengthen the national economy and industry in the region. With a long history of providing shoppers with access to luxury jewelry brands that are not available in the local retail market. This, combined with the careful selection of brands that meet the taste of all clients, has made Jewellery Arabia’s presence inevitable,” he added.

This year, the exhibition will include a VIP room and a Gentlemen’s Club to network and relax. Moreover, a wristwatch zone and home electronics area has been arranged. The returning “Rising Stars” pavilion will grant young jewelry designers the opportunity to showcase their designs.

Dubai Design Academy, which provides accredited professional jewelry making and design courses, will offer workshops throughout the event. Finally, a comprehensive Talks program for jewelry enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia.