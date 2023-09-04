WakeCap signs long-term partnership with ENPPI KSA

WakeCap, a construction technology provider with offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and San Francisco, has announced a strategic long-term agreement with ENPPI KSA, an engineering, procurement, and construction and management contractor in the Kingdom and Gulf.

The new partnership will see WakeCap, whose wearable technology is transforming construction processes, join hands with ENPPI KSA, a prominent Egyptian-origin EPC company that provides comprehensive services to the petroleum, natural gas, and other process industries. WakeCap’s technology-driven solution will be coupled with ENPPI’s expertise in delivering engineering, procurement, construction management, and project management solutions.

“As the construction sector evolves, incorporating industry-specific technology will remain a critical development driver. We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with ENNPI KSA, one of the leading entities in construction in the Middle East. We established WakeCap on the belief that increased visibility on construction sites benefits everyone, from the site manager to the workers. With this new partnership, we are able to provide higher-quality deliverables, reduce project delays, and boost overall industry transparency,” said WakeCap CEO Hassan Albalawi.

The world’s largest energy provider company, Saudi Aramco took the lead and paved the road for both companies to join hands on a long-term partnership with immediate effect in different important and critical projects.

“Our journey toward digitization began in accordance with the mission of ENPPI to execute projects in the energy field in the Middle East and Africa and support the national economies, primarily by providing state-of-the-art technologies, leadership, and standards of excellence,” said Wael Lotfy, chairman assistant — projects, ENPPI.

“We built a Project Control Center as a single source of reliable information about manpower and equipment to enhance safety measures in construction sites, while also providing precise insights into production rates and the optimal usage of project resources. Utilizing such cutting-edge tools not only enhances safety monitoring but also demonstrates our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation. This initiative seeks to optimize the expertise, skills, and safety of our employees. On the strength of these foundations and to aid in the advancement of digitalization technologies, a corporate agreement has been reached with WakeCap, one of the top providers of enterprise IoT solutions,”

WakeCap is a wearable technology that conveniently integrates with pre-existing infrastructure and does not require training or cause disruptions. The device itself is a small knob powered by a long-life battery that can be easily attached to a worker’s safety helmet to measure their movements, location, and time. With these three essential metrics, a wealth of data about the building site can be obtained, leading to increased efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness for both owners and contractors. WakeCap not only offers its core technology but also professional implementation and integration services, along with an advanced work packaging platform and BIM integration to further enhance productivity monitoring.

The value of the long-term agreement is reflected in the combined expertise of ENPPI KSA’s industry knowledge with WakeCap’s most advanced technology. WakeCap’s automated data-gathering solution streamlines processes, reduces errors, saves costs, and enhances project management. By drawing on combined expertise to service large construction projects, WakeCap and ENPPI KSA will enhance the project timelines, resource utilization, and overall operational efficiency of the region’s largest construction companies.