WakeCap signs long-term partnership with ENPPI KSA
ENPPI Chairman Assistant — Projects Wael Lotfy and WakeCap CEO Hassan Albalawi.
Updated 24 sec ago
WakeCap, a construction technology provider with offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and San Francisco, has announced a strategic long-term agreement with ENPPI KSA, an engineering, procurement, and construction and management contractor in the Kingdom and Gulf.

The new partnership will see WakeCap, whose wearable technology is transforming construction processes, join hands with ENPPI KSA, a prominent Egyptian-origin EPC company that provides comprehensive services to the petroleum, natural gas, and other process industries. WakeCap’s technology-driven solution will be coupled with ENPPI’s expertise in delivering engineering, procurement, construction management, and project management solutions.

“As the construction sector evolves, incorporating industry-specific technology will remain a critical development driver. We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with ENNPI KSA, one of the leading entities in construction in the Middle East. We established WakeCap on the belief that increased visibility on construction sites benefits everyone, from the site manager to the workers. With this new partnership, we are able to provide higher-quality deliverables, reduce project delays, and boost overall industry transparency,” said WakeCap CEO Hassan Albalawi.

The world’s largest energy provider company, Saudi Aramco took the lead and paved the road for both companies to join hands on a long-term partnership with immediate effect in different important and critical projects.

“Our journey toward digitization began in accordance with the mission of ENPPI to execute projects in the energy field in the Middle East and Africa and support the national economies, primarily by providing state-of-the-art technologies, leadership, and standards of excellence,” said Wael Lotfy, chairman assistant — projects, ENPPI.

“We built a Project Control Center as a single source of reliable information about manpower and equipment to enhance safety measures in construction sites, while also providing precise insights into production rates and the optimal usage of project resources. Utilizing such cutting-edge tools not only enhances safety monitoring but also demonstrates our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation. This initiative seeks to optimize the expertise, skills, and safety of our employees. On the strength of these foundations and to aid in the advancement of digitalization technologies, a corporate agreement has been reached with WakeCap, one of the top providers of enterprise IoT solutions,”

WakeCap is a wearable technology that conveniently integrates with pre-existing infrastructure and does not require training or cause disruptions. The device itself is a small knob powered by a long-life battery that can be easily attached to a worker’s safety helmet to measure their movements, location, and time. With these three essential metrics, a wealth of data about the building site can be obtained, leading to increased efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness for both owners and contractors. WakeCap not only offers its core technology but also professional implementation and integration services, along with an advanced work packaging platform and BIM integration to further enhance productivity monitoring.

The value of the long-term agreement is reflected in the combined expertise of ENPPI KSA’s industry knowledge with WakeCap’s most advanced technology. WakeCap’s automated data-gathering solution streamlines processes, reduces errors, saves costs, and enhances project management. By drawing on combined expertise to service large construction projects, WakeCap and ENPPI KSA will enhance the project timelines, resource utilization, and overall operational efficiency of the region’s largest construction companies.

Jewellery Arabia, the region’s largest and most anticipated consumer jewelry and watch exhibition in the Middle East, will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir from Nov. 14 to 18. The event will be held under the patronage of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain.

Organized by Informa Markets, this edition will be featured in five exclusive halls, to enhance the experience of both vendors and visitors. As in the past years, Bahrain will transform into a sparkling destination, attracting visitors and luxury aficionados from all over the world.

Bringing together 650 jewelry brands from 30 countries, the event offers a dazzling five-day display of classic and contemporary designs, a huge range of finished jewelry, timepieces, precious gems, clocks, fine writing instruments, luxury accessories and much more from around the globe.

Renowned watch and jewelry houses will be making a return appearance at Jewellery Arabia 2023, including leading brands such as Asia Jewellers, Bahrain Jewellery Center, and many others. These high-profile international exhibitors use the event as a platform to showcase exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East buyers’ market. The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia also sees a 20 percent surge in the participation of new brands, among which is Jawhara Jewellery W.L.L and many more.

Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets exhibition director, said: “As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate by 5.23 percent (CAGR 2023-2026). It is more important than ever that jewelers are attuned to changing consumer preferences, and successful exhibitions such as Jewellery Arabia play a vital role in ensuring their commercial success.”

“Jewellery Arabia aims to strengthen the national economy and industry in the region. With a long history of providing shoppers with access to luxury jewelry brands that are not available in the local retail market. This, combined with the careful selection of brands that meet the taste of all clients, has made Jewellery Arabia’s presence inevitable,” he added.

This year, the exhibition will include a VIP room and a Gentlemen’s Club to network and relax. Moreover, a wristwatch zone and home electronics area has been arranged. The returning “Rising Stars” pavilion will grant young jewelry designers the opportunity to showcase their designs.

Dubai Design Academy, which provides accredited professional jewelry making and design courses, will offer workshops throughout the event. Finally, a comprehensive Talks program for jewelry enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia.

Leading UK property investment specialists API Global will be attending CityScape Global in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with UK property developers Elevate Property Group and Investin PLC.

The event, which runs from Sept. 10-13, will see API Global showcase its extensive UK buy-to-let property portfolio to the exhibition’s 180,000 attendees. Following this, the company will launch its eagerly anticipated second office in Saudi Arabia.

With rental demand in the UK at an all-time high, developers across the UK are looking to build more stock to capitalize on the surge in rentals and deliver strong returns for investors both in the UK and overseas. API Global helps investors build passive income through property with their sophisticated end-to-end solution.

With a strong development portfolio, including off-plan, completed, and below-market-value stock, investors can maximize their capital growth from Day 1 of their investment, the company claims.

Michael Leighton, CEO of API Global, said: “API is a truly global business, serving property investors across the UK and the Middle East. We’re proud to work with some of the best developers in the UK, including Investin PLC and Elevate Property Group, to bring high-quality developments to the market.

“We’re the UK’s leading property investment company, and opening our Saudi office will further solidify our position and attract more investment into the UK.”

He added: “If you’re attending CityScape Global, please make sure you pay a visit to the API Stand at H1 V11, near gate 3.”

Census data reveals the scale of the shift in the UK housing market, with the number of households renting in England and Wales more than doubling since 2001. Five million households are now renting privately compared to 1.9 million in 2001, and homeownership rates have fallen from 64.1 percent in 2011 to 62.3 percent in 2021. Looking at more specific markets, hotspots such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester are going through a period of unprecedented, sustained growth. Across the UK, rents have increased by an average of 11 percent, rising to 15.8 percent in London and more than 23 percent in Manchester. In London, rents are increasing at their highest-ever rate, and outside the capital, average rents have reached another new record of over £1,100 pounds ($1,385) per month.

API Global has had an office in the Middle East — in Dubai — since the company’s inception in 2013, serving expats and locals alike looking to invest in one of the most stable and secure asset classes in the world: UK property. Looking to expand further into the region and to cater to the increased demand for their end-to-end investment and management service, API Global is now ready to open its second Middle East office in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-based integrated tourism company DRB Arabia and the London-headquartered adventure sports company Extreme International have announced the launch of their collaborative venture, Extreme DRB Consultancy, marking a significant milestone in tourism and hospitality consultancy in Saudi Arabia and the region.

The new venture provides a highly localized and targeted service delivering tourism and hospitality consultancy across design, development, operation and marketing for an array of tourism infrastructure.

It combines Extreme International’s 27 years of operation and a sustained six-year presence in the Kingdom supporting numerous large-scale government and private adventure travel and tourism projects, and DRB Arabia’s solid hands-on expertise and robust understanding within Saudi tourism and investment sectors and Vision 2030 aspirations.

The collaboration has grown and developed through the strong friendship between Extreme CEO and Founder Alistair Gosling, Extreme Destinations Managing Director Ben Barker, DRB Arabia Founder and Group CEO Ahmad Arab and DRB Arabia Founder and Deputy Group CEO Abdulrahman Al-Madani.

Extreme DRB Consultancy aspires to revolutionize the tourism and hospitality consultancy landscape in the Kingdom and the MENA region, to unlock the full potential of tourism and hospitality, fostering growth and sustainability, and making these regions a global beacon for exceptional travel experiences.

Gosling said: “Extreme’s focus is to offer and deliver first-class tourism consulting services, develop adventure hospitality and experiences globally, and promote adventure sports participation, healthy lifestyles, job creation, infrastructure investment, and tourism while maintaining a
solid commitment to sustainability and the environment. We are excited to be able to make this happen within the Kingdom with such passionate and like-minded partners in DRB Arabia.”

Meanwhile, Arab said: “DRB Arabia was founded to discover and reinvent tourism and hospitality. We boldly adapt to industry changes, craft unforgettable journeys, and drive growth in the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Through the DRB Arabia and Extreme International partnership, Extreme DRB Consultancy brings a truly localized service united with global best practices, deep tourism and country knowledge, and innovative tourism solutions, further enhancing the overall quality of services in Saudi Arabia.”

Lumi Rental Company, a car rental and leasing company in the Kingdom, has announced the offer price range and commencement of participating entities’ bidding and book building for its initial public offering on the main market of the Saudi Exchange. The company’s approved red herring prospectus, which contains full details of the offering, was published on the Capital Market Authority website on Aug. 24.

The price range for the offering has been set between SR62 ($16.5) and SR66 per share, implying a total offering size of SR1.023 billion to SR1.089 billion. The price range for the offering implies a market capitalization at a listing of SR3.410 billion to SR3.630 billion. The institutional book building period commenced on Aug. 30 and will end on Sept. 5. The final offer price will be determined at the end of the institutional book-building period and is expected to be announced on Sept. 7.

On March 29, the CMA approved the company’s application for an IPO of 16,500,000 shares, representing 30 percent of Lumi’s issued share capital. The net proceeds of the offering will be received by the selling shareholder, Seera Group Holding.

Saudi Fransi Capital has been appointed by the company as financial adviser, lead manager, and underwriter. Lumi has appointed Saudi Fransi Capital and EFG Hermes as joint bookrunners.

Established by Seera Group Holding in 2006, Lumi is one of the leading car rental companies in the Kingdom with a diverse offering, including lease services to corporate and government sector clients, car rentals via digital channels and a network of 35 airport and city branches across the Kingdom, and used car sales.

The LEGO Group appointed Kristian Imhof as the new general manager for the Middle East and Africa region. Imhof brings a wealth of experience in corporate leadership, with a proven track record in both established and emerging markets.

Imhof takes over the role from Jeroen Bejier who established the LEGO Group’s presence in the Middle East and spearheaded operations in MEA over the past four years. Since joining The LEGO Group in 2012, Imhof has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth. Starting in the Munich office in Germany, he has led innovative initiatives in Austria, Switzerland, and beyond.

In 2017, he moved to Johannesburg to become the general manager of South Africa and the Sub-Saharan region. Imhof’s approach led to the transformation of the route-to-market strategy and established the first LEGO certified stores in Africa, along with a robust e-commerce platform. His visionary leadership expanded wholesale channels in Southern Africa and fostered distributor relationships in both West and East Africa. After an impressive track record, Imhof returned to Europe Central in 2021 and later assumed the role of acting general manager.

“I believe in the transformative power of learning through play, and I am determined to make the LEGO brand and experience accessible to more children as well as adults throughout the MEA region. The collective efforts of the LEGO Group in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and skill development among young minds in this region is evident. I am committed to continue building on the impressive foundation laid by the team here,” said Imhof.

The LEGO Group has been actively engaging consumers in the region, becoming an integral part of the play culture. Imhof plans to build upon this and expand the brand’s footprint through various distribution and communication channels. His expertise in diverse markets will enable him to create tailored strategies that resonate with the unique cultures and preferences of the MEA region.

Additionally, he envisions geographical expansion to ensure the LEGO experience reaches more corners of the region.

Imhof holds a master’s degree in business administration, specializing in marketing and logistics from the University of Applied Sciences in Dresden.

