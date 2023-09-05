You are here

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
The company intends to build a factory in the Kingdom to produce 120,000 tons of polysilicon a year. (Shutterstock)
 

 
RIYADH: Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology Holdings is in the advanced stages of discussions with Saudi Arabia on establishing its first overseas factory, marking a pivotal move as both nations seek to broaden their energy collaboration beyond traditional oil-based ties.     

The company intends to build a factory in the Kingdom to produce 120,000 tons of polysilicon annually, according to a statement by GCL Technology’s joint CEO Lan Tianshi to Bloomberg. He added that the factory could start operations by 2025. 

Lan went on to say: “Saudi Arabia has mature infrastructure and experience in industrial manufacturing.” 

In addition, he said, the Kingdom’s abundant sunlight resources could facilitate its shift from being an oil giant to a solar energy producer.     

While GCL Tech is exploring opportunities in other countries, he said their progress in Saudi Arabia has also advanced.  

The company has already initiated the registration process in the Kingdom, deployed an on-site team of approximately 12 individuals, and actively engaged with local government authorities and the Royal Commission. 

This development follows President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December 2022 which focused on expanding energy cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia.  

During the visit, both leaders discussed investment opportunities and explored shared interests in regional and international developments. 

China’s invitation last month to major oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia, to join the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc  – known as BRICS – further highlights the growing energy collaboration between the two nations. 

According to the Bloomberg report, Lan and other GCL Technology executives have traveled to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, emphasizing their commitment to expediting project implementation. 

Furthermore, GCL Technology is contemplating expansion into Australia and Mexico to access the North American market, he said. 

Lan anticipates a consolidation in the solar energy sector within the next two to three years, driven by competition, scale, talent, technical expertise, and research and development capabilities. 

According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, reduced solar energy costs have stimulated demand not only in China but also in other regions. China, the largest economy in Asia, is on track to achieve a record-breaking installation capacity this year, potentially reaching an astonishing 140 gigawatts, as reported by Bloomberg. 

By establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia, GCL aims to leverage the Kingdom’s substantial market potential and capitalize on favorable overseas polysilicon prices.



Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

  
Updated 33 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

  

  
Updated 33 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding.  

The agreement includes a focus on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices 

There’s also support for family businesses and small-medium enterprises, corporate governance, and data exchange and research, according to a press release.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of STG, and Cai Jianchun, president of the SSE, during a visit by a high-level delegation from the SSE to Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the agreement, Cai said they are pleased to announce the partnership with the Saudi side to explore potential opportunities in fintech, ESG, as well as other areas of mutual interest. 

He added: “We look forward to working closely with the Saudi Tadawul Group to advance ETF and other product cooperation and further strengthen the cooperation between China and Saudi Capital Market.” 

For his part, Al-Hussan said STG’s partnership with SSE is an important step towards advancing the growth of the Saudi capital market, in line with Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program, which is working on shaping the Kingdom’s financial sector to promote income diversification, boost savings, and offer various financing and investment opportunities.  

“This partnership will help facilitate greater connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and encourage companies in both countries to consider cross-listing,” Al-Hussan said.  

He added that the new partnership was a testament to their shared commitment to promote the development of capital markets for the benefit issuers and investors in both countries.  

Saudi Arabia’s financial market is continuing to gain momentum with 13 more companies listed on Tadawul at the end of June compared to a year earlier.   

According to the Capital Market Authority’s statistical bulletin issued on Monday, the number of firms on the Tadawul All Share Index stood at 228 at the end of the second quarter compared to 215 some 12 months earlier.  

Meanwhile, the number of listed companies on the parallel market, Nomu, surged 100 percent to stand at 62 at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to 31 a year ago.  



ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China


Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News




Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of China, the Saudi-listed company has announced.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the power generation and desalination firm said the move represents a “deepening (of) our strategic partnership and strengthening (of) our long-term cooperation with the Chinese entity.”



Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 

 
Updated 05 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

 

 
Updated 05 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a move to promote the maritime sector, Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program has partnered with the Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference taking place in Jeddah as a strategic sponsor.

Organized by the Transport General Authority, this two-day event is scheduled to run until Sept. 6 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

NIDLP’s participation foreshadows new and promising horizons for solutions, ideas, and initiatives aimed at further developing sector growth opportunities.



Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

  

  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Beond, a newly established luxury airline with its primary hub in the Maldives, has announced Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as the inaugural origin cities for its flights to Malé. 

Scheduled to commence on Nov. 9, Beond’s first flight will depart from Riyadh to the Maldives, the company said in a press release. Munich and Zurich will follow with flights on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, respectively. 

Sascha Feuerherd, Beond’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce Riyadh, Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination.”   

He added: “Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us.” 

Founded by Feuerherd, along with aviation veterans Max Nilov and Tero Taskila in January 2022, Beond is a joint venture formed by the investment firm Arabesque and the Maldivian hospitality company SIMDI Group. 

The airline plans to operate to over 50 destinations in more than 25 countries with a fleet of over 30 aircraft in the next five years. 

Beond recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, the press statement added. 

Beond is focusing exclusively on premium travel in the leisure sector, with no economy-class seats, as it aims to distinguish itself from other airlines that typically cater to the business travel market. 

The Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is one of Asia’s most sought-after tourism destinations. It has received accolades, including “Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year”  at the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022, and the title of the “World’s Leading Destination”  for the third consecutive year in 2022 at the World Travel Awards. 



Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 

 
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

 

 
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a significant announcement at the Arab Banking Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy, the director general and chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund, projected a growth rate of 3.4 percent for Arab economies this year.    

Speaking at the conference, held under the theme “Arab Economic Outlook in Light of International Changes,” he went on to forecast that growth could rise to 4 percent by 2024, indicating an optimistic outlook for the region.    

Highlighting the need to accelerate the shift towards digitalization, Al-Hamidy noted the Arab nations that quickly recovered from the COVID-19 fallout were those with higher levels of digital readiness.    

He also underscored the importance of intensifying efforts in financial and banking sector reforms across Arab countries.    

Furthermore, Al-Hamidy advocated for broader access to financing and financial services, a strengthening of domestic capital markets, and promoting regional financial integration to bolster economic stability and growth.    

Al-Hamidy pointed out that the Arab banking industry has fortified its resilience against financial turbulence and economic uncertainties.   

This robustness is attributed to heightened liquidity and solvency measures, stringent adherence to Basel III regulations, and compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard 9, he explained.  

Furthermore, the chairman noted that the supervisory mechanisms governing the sector have been upgraded to meet top-tier international standards.  

Expanding on the pivotal role of banks in Arab economies, Al-Hamidy revealed that the sector’s assets have swelled to an impressive $4.1 trillion. This figure represents a 124 percent of the collective gross domestic product of Arab nations, he stated.  

Despite global economic volatility, the Arab banking sector has demonstrated remarkable stability, largely due to strong fundamentals in capital reserves, asset quality, and overall profitability, Al-Hamidy explained.   

He went on to credit the proactive governance of Arab central banks in sustaining financial stability across the region.   

The chairman emphasized that the sector’s capital adequacy ratio stood at an above-average 17.4 percent by the close of 2022, exemplifying its high level of solvency. 



