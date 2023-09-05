50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the nomination of 50,000 urban heritage assets from across the Kingdom for registration.
This collaborative effort complies with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System. The objective is to develop a strategy for registering, categorizing, and encoding nominated assets in the Architectural Heritage Register using modern technologies.
The register catalogs heritage sites, assessing their national, urban, or cultural significance in accordance with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System.
This process uses the geospatial information system to accurately manage, store, and preserve information about sites and structures.
The intention is to identify and enforce preventive and protective measures, ensuring the conservation of sites for future generations. This effort is of great significance in preserving the urban heritage of the Kingdom.
The process of registering urban heritage assets in Saudi Arabia involves five stages: discovery, nomination, registration, classification, and assigning a code.
Registering urban heritage sites provides advantages such as protection, documentation, support, and preservation. These sites will be included in future development plans, and their coding encourages community involvement.
The Architectural Heritage Register currently has more than 3,400 registered sites across the Kingdom.
Heritage Commission scheme opens world of archaeology for young Saudis
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage
Updated 05 September 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission in Abha recently concluded the Little Explorer initiative — a national scheme designed to inspire the next generation’s curiosity and interest in the region’s heritage and archaeological discoveries.
The program, which is being held around Saudi Arabia, aims to educate children in antiquities and explore the history of the Kingdom and its civilizations in a fun and informative manner.
The Heritage Commission told Arab News that the Little Explorer initiative was launched by Prince Badr bin Abdullah, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission’s board of directors, in March 2022.
The scheme targets young children and youth in all regions of the Kingdom, to prepare a generation that understands the importance of heritage and involve them in archaeological excavations.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first stage of Little Explorer initiative targets children aged six to 12.
• The ‘Excavation Simulation’ teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
• The second stage targets students aged 13 to 17.
• Initiative involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom.
The commission added that the activities are divided into two main stages. The first stage targets children aged six to 12 and is held in a number of commercial centers in 10 regions of the Kingdom.
It involves various events, including guidance on methods of discovering, extracting, documenting and restoring antiquities, as well as preserving archaeological collections using simplified scientific methods, accompanied by entertainment. It aims to build a relationship between children and antiquities, link them to their history and develop their spirit of teamwork.
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage. It also reinforces in children the importance of the Kingdom’s archaeological sites.
The “Interactive Glasses” section uses virtual reality glasses to allow children to explore a three-dimensional map of the Kingdom, through which they can learn about 10 significant archaeological sites.
In the “Earth Layers” corner, children learn about the internal structure of land layers. They can simulate layers of the earth using sand and clay to better understand the excavation process.
The “Excavation Simulation” corner provides children with a practical application of archaeological excavation in virtual archaeological sites that simulate real locations throughout the Kingdom. The simulation teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
In the “Registration of Antiquities” corner, children learn how to maintain and restore antiquities, and how to transport and preserve them.
In the “Satisfy Your Curiosity about Antiquities” section, children can ask an expert archaeologist any questions they have.
After that, children move to the “Write Your Name in Musnad Script” corner to learn about ancient writing scripts. A photograph opportunity commemorates the day for the participants.
The commission said that the second stage of the activities targets students aged 13 to 17, and involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom. An archaeological expert at each site introduces the students to the history of the location, its archaeological significance and the most prominent events that took place at the site.
Learning about the Kingdom’s history and archaeological value enhances national belonging among students.
The initiative is part of efforts by the commission to increase children’s awareness of cultural heritage, strengthen their relationship with their homeland, encourage the preservation of heritage and antiquities, and develop their spirit of creativity.
The largest such event in the Netherlands will screen 28 films, and hold discussions and workshops
Saudi Arabia is represented by 3 films: a comedy-drama, a short, and the country’s first-ever musical
Updated 05 September 2023
Aimee Doeksen
AMSTERDAM: The Rotterdam Arab Film Festival, running until Sept. 10, is making its annual return to the Dutch city known for its artistic, multicultural and lively nature.
The festival showcases films from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Tunisia.
The event will feature 28 films, along with discussions and workshops involving directors, actors, industry professionals and cinephiles.
The festival’s aim is to bolster Arab cinema and filmmakers while also fostering cultural exchange between the Arab world and Europe.
The organizers carefully selected films that break stereotypes and explore the cultural, political, social and artistic realms of the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia is represented by three compelling titles: the hit comedy-drama “Sattar,” which broke all box office records in the Kingdom; the short film “Yallah, Yallah, Beenah,” directed by Mohammed Hammad; and the country’s first-ever musical film “Valley Road.”
Throughout the coming week, there will be specific attention given to Arab music pioneers, the role of women in Arab cinema, and the development of Iraqi filmmaking in the last 30 years.
The festival will commence with a concert celebrating Arabic music. It will feature the Marmoucha Orchestra, the DoelenEnsemble, composer Martin Fondse and Moroccan artist Zakaria Ghafouli, all in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of Sayid Darwish.
Often recognized as the pioneer of Egyptian pop music, Darwish played an important role in bridging the gap between traditional Egyptian rhythms and Western musical influences.
The festival will also highlight the position of women in contemporary Arab cinema. Under the theme “Spotlight on Women in Arab Cinema,” the event will include the screening of five films, a panel discussion and a masterclass elaborating on these transformations.
Prominent figures from the Arab film industry such as Hana Shiha, Dalia El-Behery and Nisrin Erradi will meet the audiences and participate in open conversations.
With films such as “Inshallah a Boy,” “Riverbed” and “Big Little Women,” the program represents the narratives of women’s daily lives in various Arab countries through cinematic storytelling.
In the context of showcasing Iraqi cinema, a seminar titled “The Guardian of the National Memory” is scheduled with distinguished Iraqi film director Kassem Hawal.
He will be discussing topics such as the impact of the political landscape on film production and collective memories in Iraq.
All screenings and side events are scheduled to be held at two of Rotterdam’s renowned cinemas, LantarenVenster and Pathe Schouwburgplein, as well as the cultural center Verhalenhuis Belvedere.
Initiative will contribute to ‘spreading the culture of music as a global language’
Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has approved the country’s first diploma course for music, which will be offered by the Music Home School of Art in Riyadh, it was announced by the latter on Tuesday.
Traditional instruments such as the oud, duff, rebab and mizmar, commonly played at celebrations in the Kingdom, are a key part of the country’s musical culture.
Moataz Al-Shabanah, the executive director of the school, made the announcement in the presence of Noha Kattan, deputy minister for national partnerships and development at the Ministry of Culture, along with various prominent figures from the media and music industry.
Al-Shabanah said the world-class two-year diploma course starts in September. It would contribute to spreading the global language of music, which helps create bridges between cultures.
Al-Shabanah said the course covers education and performance, and that it would qualify graduates to become teachers or professionals.
The diploma course is one of several initiatives undertaken recently by the ministry to develop the music industry in the country.
The Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh and invited applications from people interested in learning how to play Arab musical instruments.
Oud House has been set up as a training center for musicians under the guidance and supervision of maestro Naseer Shamma and will offer lectures and workshops.
The oud, which has been used for more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important string instruments in the Arab world.
The Oud House curriculum will include lessons by experts on instruments including the flute, bezek, cello and violin.
The project aims to promote Arab culture, raise awareness about the significance of the oud, and foster a global community of professional players.
After undergoing a period of training and rehearsals, students will have the opportunity to participate in concerts.
From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all
Azhar Saeed is an artistic force to be reckoned with
Updated 04 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Growing up in an artistic household helped multidisciplinary Saudi artist Azhar Saeed to flourish, allowing her to see life in a multitude of colors and draw inspiration from the beauty around her.
Speaking about this influence on her growth as an artist, Saeed said: “My mother was an artist … and worked with art in her free time, teaching us how to look at things with an artistic view until she refined our taste aesthetically, in addition to (teaching us) general refined behavior.”
By experimenting in different forms of art, Saeed has gained exceptional skills in a variety of media; she is a sculptor, potter, painter and art teacher.
Commenting on how an artist can evolve and develop various skills and disciplines, she explained the secret of her success: “It was through continuous knowledge, experimentation and education in all areas of life, which contribute to discovering new horizons in the world of visual art, which leads you to benefit from them in creating new designs.”
Her art is fueled by inspiration, whether it be a loved one or nature. She said people can “inspire me with their spirit. Their inner world, sufferings, joys and sorrows (motivate me), which makes me hopeful to what extent this great (person) can reach in terms of creativity in all aspects of life.”
She added: “There are other inspirations such as the beauty of nature on Earth and the splendor of outer space.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• In 2018, Azhar Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province.
• In 2019, her sculpture, titled ‘Love,’ was featured in Misk Art.
• The Saudi artist has showcased her work around the world.
Saeed’s work was featured in Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture, an annual sculpture symposium that showcases the works of local and international artists in a collaborative space.
Her sculpture, titled “Permanence,” is inspired by human existence and the shape of the Earth.
She said of its meaning: “Permanence is inspired by the pulse of human existence, as it refers to nature and the land of Riyadh. The three circles are inspired by the culture of art, architecture and originality leading to the continuous movement of life.
“The meeting of flowing lines designate the Arabic oud melodies that symbolize live communication and beautiful coexistence, which gives positivity and creativity in artistic achievement and keeps pace with development in light of Vision 2030.”
She said participating at Tuwaiq Sculpture was a great opportunity. “It was very fruitful on a personal level. I met elite sculptors from around the world, we shared experiences and I was very happy with my work.”
She said the experience was tough as it involved “dealing with dangerous machines”, but that it was “fun to be able to adapt the hard stone, granite, into a very beautiful sculpture.”
Aside from Tuwaiq Sculpture, Saeed has also participated in many art exhibitions and symposiums outside the Kingdom in countries such as Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Canada, the US, Bahrain and Lebanon, among many others.
She has also taken part in various artistic activities at charitable societies and art centers.
I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.
Azhar Saeed, Artist
In 2018, Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province. In 2019, her sculpture, titled “Love,” was featured in Misk Art.
Saeed said her greatest achievements as an artist were “to see your work in a public field for future generations and to see it featured in your homeland.”
She said she loved being an art teacher on top of her own artistic endeavors. “I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.”
Her aim is to empower the younger generation of artists in the Kingdom, advising them to “be patient and dedicated to your work and art. Continue to develop your capabilities and talents to reveal new horizons and new creativity.”
As an artist who believes in the innate value of art for society, Saeed said if she could go back in time, she would not change a thing: “Time that passes doesn’t return, so all my tremendous energy must be devoted to art and the field of creativity. This advice I gave to myself previously, and I give it to myself again. Providing beautiful art makes society happy and contributes to raising their visual taste.”
Lebanon approves ‘Barbie’ film for release after bid to ban it
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon this week approved the “Barbie” film to be screened in cinemas following an initial attempt to ban it by its culture minister over claims it contradicts conservative values.
Lebanon’s General Security agency, which is responsible for reviewing any films, plays or books to be released in Lebanon, issued a decision on Friday allowing the film’s screening, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.
The only condition listed was that viewers be restricted to those aged 13 and above.
Last month, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada asked the interior ministry to ban the film, saying it had been found to “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi in turn asked General Security’s censorship committee to review the film and give its recommendation.
Kuwait has banned “Barbie” and supernatural horror film “Talk to Me” to protect “public ethics and social traditions,” the state news agency said last month.
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s Barbie doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.