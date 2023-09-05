50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all

RIYADH: Growing up in an artistic household helped multidisciplinary Saudi artist Azhar Saeed to flourish, allowing her to see life in a multitude of colors and draw inspiration from the beauty around her.

Speaking about this influence on her growth as an artist, Saeed said: “My mother was an artist … and worked with art in her free time, teaching us how to look at things with an artistic view until she refined our taste aesthetically, in addition to (teaching us) general refined behavior.”

By experimenting in different forms of art, Saeed has gained exceptional skills in a variety of media; she is a sculptor, potter, painter and art teacher.

‘Permanence’ was the artist’s contribution to Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture event. (Supplied)

Commenting on how an artist can evolve and develop various skills and disciplines, she explained the secret of her success: “It was through continuous knowledge, experimentation and education in all areas of life, which contribute to discovering new horizons in the world of visual art, which leads you to benefit from them in creating new designs.”

Her art is fueled by inspiration, whether it be a loved one or nature. She said people can “inspire me with their spirit. Their inner world, sufferings, joys and sorrows (motivate me), which makes me hopeful to what extent this great (person) can reach in terms of creativity in all aspects of life.”

She added: “There are other inspirations such as the beauty of nature on Earth and the splendor of outer space.”

Saeed’s work was featured in Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture, an annual sculpture symposium that showcases the works of local and international artists in a collaborative space.

Her sculpture, titled “Permanence,” is inspired by human existence and the shape of the Earth.

She said of its meaning: “Permanence is inspired by the pulse of human existence, as it refers to nature and the land of Riyadh. The three circles are inspired by the culture of art, architecture and originality leading to the continuous movement of life.

“The meeting of flowing lines designate the Arabic oud melodies that symbolize live communication and beautiful coexistence, which gives positivity and creativity in artistic achievement and keeps pace with development in light of Vision 2030.”

She said participating at Tuwaiq Sculpture was a great opportunity. “It was very fruitful on a personal level. I met elite sculptors from around the world, we shared experiences and I was very happy with my work.”

She said the experience was tough as it involved “dealing with dangerous machines”, but that it was “fun to be able to adapt the hard stone, granite, into a very beautiful sculpture.”

Aside from Tuwaiq Sculpture, Saeed has also participated in many art exhibitions and symposiums outside the Kingdom in countries such as Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Canada, the US, Bahrain and Lebanon, among many others.

She has also taken part in various artistic activities at charitable societies and art centers.

I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research. Azhar Saeed, Artist

In 2018, Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province. In 2019, her sculpture, titled “Love,” was featured in Misk Art.

Saeed said her greatest achievements as an artist were “to see your work in a public field for future generations and to see it featured in your homeland.”

She said she loved being an art teacher on top of her own artistic endeavors. “I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.”

Her aim is to empower the younger generation of artists in the Kingdom, advising them to “be patient and dedicated to your work and art. Continue to develop your capabilities and talents to reveal new horizons and new creativity.”

As an artist who believes in the innate value of art for society, Saeed said if she could go back in time, she would not change a thing: “Time that passes doesn’t return, so all my tremendous energy must be devoted to art and the field of creativity. This advice I gave to myself previously, and I give it to myself again. Providing beautiful art makes society happy and contributes to raising their visual taste.”

To view more of Saeed’s work, visit azharsaeedgallery.com.