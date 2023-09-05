NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes

Beach Games will host Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC Masters.
NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, announced the return of the NEOM Beach Games that will welcome world-class sports events with international athletes.
The series of leading global sports events will launch on Oct. 21 and feature five dynamic sports: Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) Masters.
The event will commence with the grand finale of short course Super League Triathlon NEOM on Oct. 21, followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition. Next will be a three-day international NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition.
The NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia mountain bike race will return to the region for the second time on Nov. 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering between 80 and 120 kilometers per stage.
The series will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians, from Nov. 22 to 24.
Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”
This year’s event will see the introduction of the NEOM Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers from the NEOM community helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for spectators and athletes.
The program is open to those aged 18 years and over.