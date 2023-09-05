You are here

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

  • The series of leading global sports events will launch on Oct. 21 and feature five dynamic sports
Arab News

Beach Games will host Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC Masters.

NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, announced the return of the NEOM Beach Games that will welcome world-class sports events with international athletes.

The series of leading global sports events will launch on Oct. 21 and feature five dynamic sports: Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) Masters.

The event will commence with the grand finale of short course Super League Triathlon NEOM on Oct. 21, followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition. Next will be a three-day international NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition.

The NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia mountain bike race will return to the region for the second time on Nov. 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering between 80 and 120 kilometers per stage.

The series will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians, from Nov. 22 to 24.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”

This year’s event will see the introduction of the NEOM Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers from the NEOM community helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for spectators and athletes.

The program is open to those aged 18 years and over.

Topics: NEOM NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023 International Federation of Sport Climbing

Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw

Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw
  • Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12
  • Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hosted the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 draw on Tuesday, with the tournament emblem being unveiled during a live broadcast on FIFA’s digital platforms and Saudi sports channels.

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah with the participation of seven clubs: the host Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia; CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners Al-Ahly from Egypt; AFC Champions League 2022 winners Urawa Reds from Japan; Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners Club Leon from Mexico; OFC Champions League 2023 winners Auckland City from New Zealand; UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners Manchester City from England; and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

The draw was conducted by Jaime Yarza, director of FIFA Tournaments, with Samantha Johnson presenting and the roles of assistants performed by City legend Yaya Toure and Al-Ittihad icon Manaf Abushugair.

Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

In the same round, Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds. The winners of the two matches will qualify for the semifinals to face Manchester City and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

Al-Ahly will play against the winner of the match between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City.

This is the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Urawa Reds Al-ittihad Al-Ahly

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club

Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: On June 8, Hanan Al-Qurashi became the first Saudi woman sports club president in the Kingdom’s history after she was appointed head of Taif-based Wej Club by the Ministry of Sport.

Al-Qurashi had previously served as a member of the board of directors at the Wej Club, and she was assigned to handle women’s sports in 2021. In August 2022, she was appointed vice president of the Wej Club.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Qurashi said: “I am truly honored to be Wej’s president, and would like to thank the Ministry of Sport for putting its faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life.”

She added: “This represents an affirmation of confidence in women and an enhancement of their pioneering role in all fields with the support of the leadership in the country that has provided and continues to provide all citizens of the country, men and women, with all support and confidence, in order to accomplish many difficult tasks for this dear country.

“This confidence is ‘a crown on our heads’ as Saudi women, as it confirms that there is no difference between men and women except through work and achievement, which determines the competence and ability to perform the tasks assigned to each of us.”

She called being the first woman in the club’s history to be made chairperson “a good gesture and a breakthrough for all women.”

She said it will be a challenging job, revealing that the club has great ambitions for the future.

“It is a big job, so you’ve got to be brave in a lot of ways, and come out of your comfort zone if you want to create change,” she told Arab News.

When asked about her plan to develop the club in all sports, she said: “My ambition is to work, strive and be up to the responsibility entrusted to us to work on a new path for the club, from where we already started by forming a new council that will be integrated and work together to expand the club’s games in order to be more competitive with other clubs, and achieve the aspirations of the people of Taif.”

Al-Qurashi said that she did face difficulties when first entering the sports field. “I certainly experienced opposition from the family at the beginning, but I saw that the way would one day be paved for women to enter this field, and this is what was achieved so far,” she said.

“In fact, I was keen to learn, train and attend courses, whether in the Kingdom or outside it,” she added.

On the privatization of clubs, she said: “The privatization of clubs, I see it as a good thing for the clubs; it will raise levels a lot. We have generous support. It just needs us to take a serious stand, whether officials or others, to make this vision a success.”

As for the future, Al-Qurashi said she wants to make Wej Club competitive in all sports, especially football, adding: “Our football is playing in the first division and I hope we can see it someday in the Saudi Pro League. I look forward to a successful sporting future for Wej Club in the coming years, with the support of the people of Taif.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Saudi women empowerment

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close

Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Speculation over Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool continued Monday as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Roshn transfer deadline approached – despite Jurgen Klopp saying the Egyptian was not for sale.

The transfer window closed before the weekend in England with a whopping $2.98 billion spent in the Premier League.

But Saudi teams have until Thursday, Sept. 7 to seal their deals.

Al-Ittihad could potentially increase their previously rejected offer for Salah, of  £189.5 million.

This is despite Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp insisting that the 31-year-old is not for sale and reports that Salah told teammates he intended to stay.

The next transfer window for the men’s game is on Jan. 1 to 30 in the Kingdom according to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation website.

Topics: Mo Salah

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part

Updated 04 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

World Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh with 2,500 athletes taking part
  • Opening ceremony of 14-day event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex
  • 170 countries are represented in the competition, a qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 04 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Some 2,500 athletes representing more than 170 countries are participating in the World Senior Weightlifting Championship, which opens on Sunday in Riyadh.

Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation, and the heads of the participating national federations will lead the opening ceremonies for the 14-day sporting event at 7 p.m., at the Ministry of Sports Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in the Saudi capital.

The competition, which will run until Sept. 17, is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The opening ceremony is set to last 40 minutes and expected to include artistic performances by international teams, national heritage segments, folklore performances, and visual and acrobatic shows. It will be broadcast on Saudi sports channels and a number of global channels.

Mohammed Al-Harbi (left), president of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, welcomes Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation, on his arrival in Riyadh. (SPA)

The “Zurcaroh” Austrian acrobatic team, which won second place in the “America’s Got Talent” program, will present an artistic performance for the first time in the history of the World Weightlifting Championships, with more than 43 artists from Brazil, Russia, Ukraine and Switzerland participating. The group is headed by Petterssonhora, a Brazilian artist and choreographer with more than 25 years of experience.

Organizers said that they started preparing for the event more than a year ago after Riyadh was announced as the host city. Nine hotels have been selected for the accommodation of participating teams.

Twenty buses are to operate 16 hours a day for the transportation of athletes from their accommodation to the training and competition hall, where more than 70 training platforms have been provided for athletes.

Participating teams began landing in Riyadh last week, with Kyrgyzstan as the earliest arrival, followed by the Thai and Canadian teams.

Members of the South Korean national team working out in preparation for the competition. (Supplied)

An anti-doping committee will conduct daily examinations, in addition to distributing informative publications in training halls, aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of using doping substances in general, and for athletes in particular.

Topics: World Weightlifting Championship 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex

Saudi Cup winners back in action on King Faisal Cup Day

Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Cup winners back in action on King Faisal Cup Day
  • Commissioner King and Asfan Al Khalediah on card featuring Taif’s 2 biggest races for purebred Arabians
  • A victory for Foo De Pine on Saturday would give Collington his first victory in Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

TAIF: Commissioner King, last year’s G3 Saudi Derby winner, returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 2, on a high-profile day of racing at King Khalid Racecourse in Taif, which includes two SR1 million ($266,000) Listed contests, the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup and the King Faisal Cup for purebred Arabians.
Commissioner King, the FMQ Stables-owned gelding, won three of his four starts last season, culminating in the $1.5 million Saudi Derby, and lines up under regular rider Luis Morales in the 1,600-meter SR500,000 Taif Cup, presented by Boutique Group, one of four valuable Taif Cup races on the day.
Speaking about Commissioner King’s win in the Saudi Derby, owner Faisal Mohammed Al Alqahtani said: “It was a historic night; a night that I’ll never forget.”
Explaining the preparation Commissioner King has had ahead of his seasonal return and the plans for the campaign ahead, he added: “We have a special program for him. He was off for six months and he has been training gradually since the beginning of the Taif season, but to get fully fit he has to race.
“Most horses start their season in allowance races and then go to the cups, but these are regular horses. He’s way above that.
“Saturday’s race is a cup that of course we want to win, but it’s not the target. We’re taking in this race to get him fit before Riyadh. Then we have some cup races planned for him before he goes to the Saudi Cup.
“If you go back to Commissioner King’s debut in Taif, he ran a fabulous race, so I think he loves the track.”
Another of last season’s Saudi Cup winners, Asfan Al Khalediah, who won the G2 Al Mneefah Cup on Saudi Cup weekend and was also the winner of last season’s King Faisal Cup, recently returned this season with a win, and bids to preserve his perfect eight-from-eight career record in the Listed Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup over 2,000 meters.
The King Faisal Cup, the other Listed race on the card, offers Athbah Stables the chance to shine with Foo De Pine, a recent transfer to UK-based trainer Phil Collington from the yard’s Saudi stables run by Lucas Gaitan.
A victory for Foo De Pine on Saturday would give Collington his first victory in Saudi Arabia.
Collington said: “I’ve known Lucas since he started training for Athbah and we’ve had a good relationship with horses passing from the UK to Saudi, and vice versa.
“With his owner Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed being from Saudi Arabia, he’s obviously keen to have runners in all the big cup races.
“Foo De Pine came to me as a two-year-old from the owner’s stud in France. He was broken-in in the UK last year and then won a race in Belgium this July before he came out to Saudi Arabia.
“He won over 1,200 meters last time out and has a lot of speed. At the moment 1,600 meters would probably be far enough for him.
“We’ve had winners in eight countries now, so to win in Saudi Arabia and Taif would be great. I actually brought a horse out for the King Faisal Cup last season, but unfortunately he didn’t make the race.
“In the last few years, since the Al Mneefah has been added, the program for Arabian horses in Saudi has got so big. The Obaiya and the Al Mneefah are both very important races.”
Saturday’s card also features the 2,000-meter SR700,000 Okaz Cup, where multiple G1-winning US trainer Jimmy Jerkens will be aiming to record his biggest win since moving to train in Saudi Arabia this summer. Jerkens runs Media Storm, a son of Frankel that was formerly trained in France by Andre Fabre.
Other valuable contests on the card include two two-year-old cup races over 1,400 meters, the Taif Cup and Taif Cup presented by Sports Boulevard, both worth SR400,000.

Topics: King Faisal Cup Day Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup Commissioner King Horse Racing

