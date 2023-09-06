You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member's land. (AFP/File)
  • On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation
  • At the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border
BUCHAREST: Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member’s land.
Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones falling on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine did not cause a direct threat.
On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation.
“I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found,” Tilvar told Antenna 3 CNN broadcaster.
He said the area had not been evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat and said the pieces would be analyzed to confirm their origin.
Kyiv had said on Monday that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, where attacks have increased since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Speaking in Bucharest on Wednesday at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border.
“If it is confirmed that the components (found) belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
“We are on alert and in constant contact with our NATO allies,” he added.
Tilvar reiterated there was no direct threat and told Agerpres it was possible the drone did not explode upon impact but rather it simply fell or pieces landed on Romanian territory.
“(That) does not make us happy, (...) but I don’t think that we can talk about an attack and, as I said before, I think we need to know how to distinguish between an act of aggression and an incident,” Agerpres quoted him as saying.
A ministry spokesperson said search teams had been in the area for several days while the minister and other defense officials talked to residents.
Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of the war last year, and Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors several times.
In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November; Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
  • Vigil held to oppose DSEI, one of the world’s biggest defense-sector events
  • ‘We call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel’
LONDON: A vigil organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been held in London against the Defense & Security Equipment International arms fair, one of the biggest defense-sector events in the world.
The vigil called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has previously voiced opposition to DSEI, to cancel the event.
DSEI, a biennial fair due to begin on Sept. 12, will be attended by hundreds of arms manufacturers and dealers, including firms based in or doing business with Israel.
PSC said in a statement that the fair promotes the use of lethal equipment against “indigenous and marginalized communities across the world,” including the Palestinians.
It added that Israeli companies and the Israel Defense Forces use weapons and equipment exhibited at DSEI against the Palestinians, and then advertise and sell them to other customers as “battle-tested.”
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said DSEI “provides a venue to Israel’s apartheid regime to buy weapons, and allows Israeli arms companies to sell their lethal weapons developed through Israel’s attacks on Palestinians to other repressive states. The arms fair must be shut down.
“In addition, we call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel through the introduction of a comprehensive military embargo, as Palestinian civil society has repeatedly demanded.”

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

  • Ankara secured pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: The European Union’s enlargement commissioner told Turkiye on Wednesday to address issues around democracy and the rule of law if it wants to boost its drive to join the bloc.
Ankara secured a pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations in exchange for lifting its blockade of Sweden’s drive to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made mending torn ties with Western allies one of his priorities after winning a difficult election in May.
The EU’s enlargement chief Oliver Varhelyi came to Ankara to try and gauge where the sides could find common ground.
Varhelyi told reporters that he hoped to come up with “something tangible and something positive” for the bloc’s leaders to discuss at a European Council summit in December.
“I think this partnership has huge potential,” he said.
But Varhelyi noted that negotiations were currently at a “standstill” and needed action by Turkiye on human rights issues to move on.
“For this to remobilize, there are very clear criteria to set out ... (that include) democracy and the rule of law,” he said.
Turkiye first applied to be a member of the European Economic Community — a predecessor to the EU — in 1987.
It became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005.
The talks stalled over European concerns about human rights violations that came in the midst of a sweeping crackdown Erdogan launched after surviving a failed 2016 military coup.
But Ankara accuses Brussels of never seriously considering membership for what would be the largest majority-Muslim nation of the 27-nation bloc.
Erdogan has publically raised problems Turks have reported getting European tourist visas and accused Brussels of trying to turn Turkiye into a “warehouse” for migrants.
Turkiye helped stem Europe’s migrant crisis by agreeing to temporarily house millions of Syrians and other people fleeing war zones in exchange for billions of euros in aid in 2016.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Brussels on Wednesday of putting “political” obstacles to the accession talks.
“We expect the EU to demonstrate the will needed to improve relations and to act more brave,” Fidan said.
EU chief Charles Michel said last month that the bloc should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030.
Turkiye’s membership is not currently on the agenda of the expansion wave.

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Updated 06 September 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Central bank assistant governor briefs stakeholders in Riyadh on opportunities in Philippines
  • Last month, Philippine regulator approved first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank
MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank said on Wednesday it has been promoting Islamic banking and finance initiatives in the country and held consultations in Saudi Arabia to expand the sector.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been actively promoting Islamic finance in the country, and the possibilities for its development have been growing since last month, when the country’s monetary board approved the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibility for foreign and private banks to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP’s strategy of promoting Islamic banking and finance supports the BSP’s financial stability mandate as (the) Islamic banking and finance business model emphasizes Shariah governance and risk sharing principles to foster equity, justice and transparency,” the central bank said in a statement.
To expand the sector further, Arifa A. Ala, the bank’s assistant governor who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, held a briefing for Saudi and Filipino stakeholders at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on Aug. 17.
Themed “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines,” the session highlighted investment opportunities and the potential to expand financial inclusion in the Catholic-majority Philippines and for Filipinos abroad.
“The business model of Islamic banking is beneficial to all types of banking clients regardless of religion,” Ala said.
“The goal is to provide the public, in general, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, with appropriate financial choices that suit their risk appetite and financial needs and make the Philippines aligned with global developments.”
Ala has briefed investors in Riyadh on the initiatives undertaken in the Philippines to expand the sector.
“Assistant Gov. Ala shared the major milestones in the development of the Philippines’ Islamic banking and finance ecosystem,” the BSP said. “(She) emphasized the vast opportunities for investments and potential benefits in terms of wider reach.”

Russian strike kills 16 in east Ukraine market: Zelensky

Russian strike kills 16 in east Ukraine market: Zelensky
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

  • “At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region,” Zelensky said
  • Kostyantynivka is a frontline town of an estimated 70,000 people in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv.
“At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.
Prime Minister Denys Shmygal posted security camera footage of a blast tearing into rows of kiosks, sending residents running for cover and sending off car alarms.
He said one child was among the dead.
Ukraine’s interior ministry Igor Klymenko said in a post on social media that the strike had left 28 people injured.
Kostyantynivka is a frontline town of an estimated 70,000 people in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk, which has been the epicenter of fighting since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.
Donetsk has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014 and Russia claimed to have annexed the region alongside three others late last year.

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

  • Death of 10-year-old being treated as murder by Surrey police
  • Sara’s missing father and stepmother release video claiming schoolgirl’s death was ‘an incident,’ say they will co-operate with authorities
London: The mother and grandmother of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif have said they barely recognized her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

The 10-year-old was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with her father, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan along with her uncle, Faisal Malik on Aug. 9, the day before her body was found following a phone call from her father to police in the UK from Islamabad. 

The three adults are wanted for questioning in connection with the death, which is being treated as murder after a postmortem found Sara suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Urfan, 41, Batool, 29, currently in hiding in the country, sent a video to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News this week in which they offered to cooperate with authorities and claimed Sara’s death was “an incident.” 

Batool, contradicting an earlier claim by another of Urfan’s brothers that Sara had fallen down the stairs and broken her neck, said in the video: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house,” she said. 

“No one is leaving the house, the groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety.”

She added: “That is why we have gone into hiding. Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

Urfan, Batool and Malik are currently at the center of an international manhunt, involving police in the UK, Pakistan and organizations including Interpol.

Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that his granddaughter’s death was an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster TVN’s “Uwaga!” program, Olga Sharif, Sara’s mother, said she had difficulty recognizing her daughter. 

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

Olga, a Polish national now living in the UK, added that she separated from Urfan in 2015, but a family court decided in 2019 that Sara and her older brother should live with their father. After a period of contact, Batool prevented her from visiting them.

“Their stepmother wrote to me not to come anymore because the children did not want to see me,” she told TVN. “It’s not normal that once the children were happy and arguing about who would talk to mum first, and then the kids don’t even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names.”

She previously criticized claims Sara’s death could have been an accident, adding that “life will never be the same” without her daughter.

Sara’s grandmother, Sylwia Kurz, told the BBC separately that Olga now wanted to be reunited with her son.

“Olga would very much like to have him so that he can be with her. She would like to get her son back, as we all would,” she said. “My grandson is 13 years old, after all, so he must have known why Sara didn’t fly with them.”

