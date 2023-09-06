Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets

KSrelief, Kuwait Red Crescent sign $1m deal for Sudan cancer patients

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief and the Kuwait Red Crescent Society have teamed up to provide $1 million for drugs and personal hygiene kits for cancer patients in Sudan.

The two bodies on Wednesday signed a cooperation program to this effect at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Salah bin Fahd Al-Mazrou, assistant general supervisor for financial and administrative affairs at KSrelief, and Maha Barjas Hamoud Al-Barjas, secretary-general of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief; Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

The hygiene kits will be shipped from Saudi Arabia to Port Sudan.

KSrelief and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also recently signed a joint $9.16 million agreement to support Sudan.

The two bodies will each contribute $4.58 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the regional emergency response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The funding aims to provide support for health, protection and food security, and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan.

KSrelief has undertaken 2,402 projects in 92 countries worth more than $6.2 billion — in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners — since its inception in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries that have benefited the most are Yemen ($4.2 billion), Syria ($372 million), Palestine ($370 million), Somalia ($256 million), and $259 million in other multiple countries.

KSrelief’s programs include those involving food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education and telecommunications.

Meanwhile, in Yemen KSrelief recently launched a training course in Aden governorate to employ social workers in emergency education. This involves 20 schools in the emergency response project, ensuring access to a safe and inclusive learning environment.

Participants from the governorates of Lahij, Abyan, Dhale and Taiz will receive five-day knowledge and skills training as part of the project. They will be taught to provide psychological support to students and teachers during emergencies and various crises.

The training also aims to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and help identify and address students’ psychological and social problems.

Dr. Zaid Qahtan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the training and qualification sector in Yemen, commended KSrelief’s role and purposeful efforts in strengthening the educational sector in his country. This includes building schools and conducting training programs, recognizing education as an essential sector.

This project is part of Saudi Arabia’s grant to support the humanitarian response plan in Yemen. Under this, 28 classrooms will be expanded and 10 schools, along with their sewage facilities, will be rehabilitated.

