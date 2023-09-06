Saudi deputy FM expresses concern at termination of Sudanese talks

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji expressed deep concern about the cessation of Sudanese talks aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a permanent cease-fire agreement.

Al-Khuraiji’s comments came during the 160th ordinary session of the Council of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, as he spoke on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that the present challenges necessitate a united Arab front so that the region may achieve “development and prosperity” and become a safe and stable place “where peace and cooperation prevail.”

He cited the humanitarian efforts of Saudi Arabia, which has donated billions of dollars to countries in need over the years, and reiterated the Kingdom’s emphasis on the importance of peace in the Middle East.

Al-Khuraiji expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the continuous attacks on Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces, which have undermined efforts to achieve peace.

Speaking on Syria’s return to the Arab League, he asserted that the move would contribute positively to efforts to restore stability to the country and the wider region.

Al-Khuraiji reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a way that preserves its unity, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s demand for the withdrawal of foreign forces and armed militias from Syria.

He called on the international community to intensify efforts to ensure that the Middle East is free from weapons of mass destruction and stressed the need to “confront the scourge of terrorism,” urging world leaders to stand up to countries that support and sponsor terrorism and extremism.