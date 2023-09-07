You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT
The Kingdom’s non-oil sector witnessed a 1.6 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the ongoing diversification efforts in the nation’s economy. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/97sve

Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product recorded a 1.2 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2023, thanks to a 6.1 percent surge in the non-oil sector, official data showed.  

According to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s non-oil sector witnessed a 1.6 percent increase compared to the first three months of the year, reflecting the ongoing diversification efforts in the nation’s economy.  

Strengthening the non-oil private sector is a key agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom’s economy is steadily reducing its dependence on oil.  

The report, however, added that Saudi Arabia’s seasonally adjusted real GDP fell by 0.2 percent year on year in the second quarter.  

GASTAT further noted that the Kingdom’s oil activities decreased by 4.3 percent in the three months to the end of June, compared to the same period of the previous year, while it dipped by 1.5 percent from the first quarter of 2023.  

The decline in Saudi Arabia’s oil activities is in line with the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce the crude output to maintain market stability.  

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce global oil production, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily trimming output by 500,000 barrels per day.  

Building on this commitment, Saudi Arabia implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023.  

The GASTAT report added that most economic activities recorded positive growth rates on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2023, with transport, storage and communication activities recording the highest growth rates of 12.9 percent.  

Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotel activities also grew by 9.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2022.  

GASTAT added that government services activities recorded an annual growth rate of 2.3 percent in the second quarter.  

On Sept. 7 the International Monetary Fund noted that Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prospects are strong in the near term, with risks largely balanced.  

In a press statement, the IMF said Saudi Arabia was the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries, achieving an overall growth rate of 8.7 percent. 

The financial agency added that the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Kingdom’s economy well.  

Topics: GDP GASTAT non-oil

Related

Dual impact from oil and non-oil sectors ‘to propel Saudi GDP growth by 10 percent’
Business & Economy
Dual impact from oil and non-oil sectors ‘to propel Saudi GDP growth by 10 percent’

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia played a crucial role in advancing economic unity among Gulf Cooperation Council member states during ministerial-level meeting of the GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Saudi Arabia’s representation at the Standing Preparatory Committee on Wednesday in Salalah, Oman was led by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim.

The Gulf ministers convened to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the agenda for the second session of the GCC EDAA, the governance of joint economic and development efforts within the Gulf, and the roadmap for initiatives and projects aimed at achieving economic unity by the year 2025. 

Said Mohammed Al-Saqri, Oman’s Minister of Economy, chaired the meeting and extended a warm welcome to all participants.  

He emphasized the considerable efforts being invested in fostering cooperation, coordination, and integration among member states. Al-Saqri underscored the importance of collective action in realizing shared objectives in the realms of economic and development cooperation within the GCC. 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority

Related

Saudi Arabia to participate in GCC dialogue on children welfare in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to participate in GCC dialogue on children welfare in Abu Dhabi

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to ensure reliable supply to its customers, UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Gas has signed an agreement, valued between $450 million and $550 million, to supply liquefied natural gas to PetroChina International Co.
According to a press release, the deal will help ADNOC Gas to grow its global presence, particularly in the East and Southeast Asian markets.  

“We are pleased to sign this LNG supply agreement with PCI, further strengthening our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing gas markets,” said Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.  

He added: “China continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this agreement further reinforces our role as a major LNG supplier across East and South Asia, and beyond.”  

ADNOC’s efforts to increase the supply of LNG affirms the commitment of the company to reduce emissions as natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel, generating lower-carbon generation compared to other fossil fuels, the press statement added.  

Moreover, LNG serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains and it can be used across a broad range of industries, fostering economic growth.  

“Energy is an important area of collaboration between China and the UAE. We are delighted to partner with ADNOC Gas, a company committed to providing stable and reliable energy supply with low-carbon emissions,” said Wu Junli, chairman of PCI.  

He added: “This agreement signifies an extension of the cooperation between our two companies and reaffirms PCI’s commitment to ADNOC Gas as our global partner.”  

The new agreement with PCI follows several significant international LNG sales agreements by ADNOC Gas with various companies including Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and India Oil Corp.  

ADNOC Gas is one of the most significant players in the energy industry globally. In March, the company reported a 32 percent increase in its 2022 core earnings on a pro forma basis to $8.7 billion, up from $6.6 billion in 2021. 

The company currently supplies approximately 60 percent of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries.  

Topics: ADNOC PCI LNG

Related

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  
Business & Economy
ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company
Updated 54 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company
Updated 54 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a strategic move aimed at expanding its reach and boosting profitability, Saudi Arabia’s Natural Gas Distribution Co. has announced the formation of First Gas Co., according to a bourse filing.  

The newly established limited liability company, with a registered capital of SR500k ($133k), is set to have its headquarters in Riyadh.

This has been achieved through a collaborative effort with TAQA Arabia, Egypt’s leading private-sector natural gas distributor.  

Notably, NGDC and TAQA Arabia have entered into this partnership as equal stakeholders, marking a significant stride forward in the region’s natural gas sector.  

Topics: Natural Gas Distribution Co. First Gas Co TAQA arabia

Related

PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m
Business & Economy
PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The global trade finance deficit increased to a record $2.5 trillion in 2022, up from $1.7 trillion in 2020, as rising interest rates, deteriorating economic forecasts, inflation, and geopolitical unpredictability limited banks’ ability to provide trade financing, according to a survey by the Asian Development Bank.  

The 2023 Trade Finance Gaps, Growth, and Jobs survey noted that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide goods exports increased by 26.6 percent and 11.5 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.     

Demand for trade finance surged as a result of the quick rebound, but increased economic risks made financing more difficult to obtain than previously, according to the survey.    

Despite the post-pandemic resurgence, the global trade environment remains daunting for traders. The survey revealed that global trade exports in value slowed year-to-date, showing a 3 percent decline as of April 2023 after experiencing zero growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.  

“The global trade finance funding gap has now widened to well over $2 trillion, as the global economy still struggles to rebound from the pandemic,” said Suzanne Gaboury, director general for private sector operations at ADB.  

“That growing gap strangles the potential of trade to deliver critical human and economic development through jobs and growth,” Gaboury added.  

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had an impact on the trade finance portfolios of about 60 percent of the surveyed banks, primarily due to heightened geopolitical uncertainties and surging commodity prices. 

The survey also highlighted that inadequate funding was identified by polled businesses as the biggest supply chain challenge. They identified easy access to sufficient funding, efficient logistics, and the adoption of digital technologies as the three most critical elements of resilient supply chains.  

The 2023 trade deficit study takes a unique approach by focusing on environmental, social, and governance factors and digitalization, assessing their impact on relevant supply chains and the trade finance shortfall.  

A significant portion of the surveyed banks and firms believed that aligning with ESG principles could potentially help alleviate the trade financing deficit.

Topics: Asian Development Bank global trade

Related

Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with Asian Development Bank
Pakistan
Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with Asian Development Bank

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking significant steps in the production of green iron to supply to other industries and for export, an official said.    

Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that the project is set to “see the light soon in the Kingdom.”     

Al-Mudaifer stated that the Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in the Saudi Iron & Steel Co., also known as Hadeed, from Saudi Basic Industries Corp. earlier this month will lead to the creation of the largest iron industry entity in the Arab world.    

Al-Mudaifer further noted that Saudi Arabia produces iron with the lowest carbon emissions globally.  

The Kingdom has an estimated 780 million tons of iron ore reserves, ranking it 20th globally in terms of iron and steel production capacity and the fourth-largest producer of steel utilizing environmentally friendly direct reduction technologies. 

The industry and construction sector in Saudi Arabia have witnessed substantial growth driven by mega-projects exceeding $1 trillion in expenditure. Over the next decade, it is anticipated that the sector will invest more than SR27 billion ($7.2 billion), underscoring the imperative need for a robust and expanding iron industry, Al-Mudaifer explained. 

To support the Kingdom’s iron strategy, he said the Kingdom requires major investments exceeding SR35 billion by 2030. This underscores the necessity of establishing a viable and robust entity backed by the PIF.  

The vice minister emphasized that the iron sector will be a vital pillar of the mining industry, ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes one of the largest iron producers in the Middle East and on the global stage.  

When the PIF acquired Hadeed, the company also announced its acquisition of a 100 percent stake in AlRajhi Steel Industries Co. from Mohamed Abdulaziz AlRajhi & Sons Investment Co. in exchange for newly issued shares in Hadeed.  

In a separate statement to Tadawul, SABIC disclosed that the deal is valued at a total of SR12.5 billion, equivalent to $3.33 billion. 

Topics: iron green iron

Related

Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn
Business & Economy
Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn

Latest updates

Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 
Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting 
Japan, Saudi FMs attend first strategic dialogue meeting
Japan, Saudi FMs attend first strategic dialogue meeting
Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013
Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.