Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month

Kuwait’s defense minister Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed preparations for the crown prince’s visit during a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwel. (KUNA)
  • Kuwait is expected to sign agreements with China across several fields
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will visit China later this month, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
Kuwait’s defense minister Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed preparations for the crown prince’s visit during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwel.
The visit is “expected to include the signing of a number of important and vital agreements between the two countries in several fields,” said the KUNA statement.
The defense minister will lead a delegation to China that includes Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, oil minister Saad Al Barrak, and finance minister Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri.

Topics: Kuwait China Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

  • Burhan and Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani set to discuss bilateral relations
PORT SUDAN: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan traveled Thursday to Doha for talks with Qatar’s emir, Sudan’s ruling sovereign council said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.
Burhan and Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will “discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan,” a council statement said.
Since April 15, Sudan’s regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan’s former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
After spending months under seige inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.
He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country’s east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.
It also hosts Sudan’s only functioning airport.
Late last month, he took his first trip abroad to Egypt, historically his closest ally, followed by a visit to South Sudan this week.
Both Cairo and Juba have sought to mobilize efforts to end the fighting, after attempts to mediate in the early months of the war repeatedly floundered.
Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia were systematically violated, before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.
So far, the war has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
It has also forced 4.8 million people out of their homes — one million of whom have crossed borders — according to the UN, which expects those numbers to rise further.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Qatar

  • Aleppo province was the scene of fierce battles from 2012 until Syrian government forces, aided by Russians, ousted rebels and Daesh extremists
  • While the violence has waned in the area, the ancient houses have been abandoned amid instability and economic hardship 
UMM AMUDA KABIRA, Syria: Traditional mud-brick houses that the people of northern Syria have built for thousands of years risk disappearing, as 12 years of war have emptied villages and left the buildings crumbling.
Also knowns as “beehive houses,” the conical adobe structures are designed to keep cool in the blazing desert sun, while their thick walls also retain warmth in the winter.
Umm Amuda Kabira village in Aleppo province is among a handful of places where residents long used to live in the small domed houses, made of mud mixed with brittle hay.
“Our village once had 3,000 to 3,500 residents and some 200 mud houses,” said Mahmud Al-Mheilej, standing beside deserted homes with weeds growing out of the roofs.
“Everyone left” after the region saw heavy fighting and was overrun by Daesh group jihadists, the schoolteacher in his 50s told AFP.
Aleppo province was the scene of fierce battles between Syrian government forces, rebels and Daesh extremists from 2012 until Russian-backed government forces gradually ousted them.
While the violence has waned in the area, instability and economic hardship have long become a fact of life across Syria.
“No more than 200 of us have returned” to the village, said Mheilej, who now lives in a concrete building close by.
Inside one traditional house, crevasses snaked along white walls riddled with holes.
All of the mud-brick homes have been abandoned, Mheilej said, pointing at a tumbledown wall, the remnants of a collapsed house.
“There is no one left to take care of the houses, that’s why they are decaying,” he added. “In time, they will disappear without a trace.”

Syria’s war broke out in 2011 and quickly escalated into a conflict that pulled in foreign powers and jihadists.
The fighting has killed more than 500,000 people, and millions have been displaced.
“We were born and raised inside the mud houses,” said Jamal Al-Ali, 66, from outside the ancestral home his family was forced to abandon in nearby Haqla.
The domed structure kept inhabitants cool in the summer and warm in the winter, said Ali, as he shared a meal with his family on a straw carpet.
Local masons were among those who fled the fighting, leaving the region short of their ancestral know-how.
Issa Khodr, 58, who took refuge in neighboring Lebanon, is one of the last Syrians with expertise in building the structures, which require regular upkeep.
With support from local charity Arcenciel, he has recreated the rustic dwellings in the Bekaa Valley, home to a large Syrian refugee population.
“I learnt the trade in the village when I was 14 because every time someone wanted to build a mud house, others would help,” said the former civil servant.
“Because of the war, the houses are disappearing, and so is our profession,” said Khodr.
Lebanese architect Fadlallah Dagher said the construction technique “is believed to have originated during the Neolithic period some 8,000 years ago.”
The project aims to pass on knowledge among the refugees, Dagher said, so that “once they return to their devastated country, which lacks resources, they can build their own homes.”
 

Topics: Syria Aleppo Syrian War Daesh

  • Faith leaders from world’s major religions will discuss their ethical responsibilities in dealing with the climate crisis
LONDON: Abu Dhabi will host a global summit for faith leaders on Nov. 6-7 to highlight the critical role of faith communities in combating climate change, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The two-day summit will take place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28, in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

It will be organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the COP28 Presidency, the UN Environment Programme, and the Catholic Church, and under the patronage of the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Faith leaders from the world’s major religions, as well as academics and environmental experts, are set to participate to discuss their ethical responsibilities in dealing with the climate crisis.

The meeting will also look at how faith and science can work together to bridge the gap between empirical evidence and spiritual teachings; discuss ways for raising religious leaders’ voices to improve climate justice; and ways to involve grassroots communities in  sustainable development.

MCE Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “As our world inches closer to irreversible climate damage that can only be addressed through collective effort, the preliminary summit of religious leaders for COP28 comes at a critical moment where scaling up climate action in all sectors of society, eradicating climate change ignorance, and raising awareness of environmental issues have become imperative.”

COP28 Director General Majid Al-Suwaidi said: “Inclusion is the foundation of the COP28 Presidency — faith-based communities and organizations play a crucial role in helping the world address climate change.

“Our goal is to provide a global stage for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the aim of inspiring ambitious goals and concrete actions to address the climate crisis.”

Al-Suwaidi added that the MCE and the UNEP will co-host the Faith Pavilion at COP28, the first of its kind at a COP event.

COP28 UAE is expected to attract about 70,000 people, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youngsters, and non-state players.

It will carry out the first-ever Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of progress toward climate targets, as mandated by the Paris Agreement.
 

Topics: COP28 UAE

  • The announcement came just a day before Enaam Mayara was scheduled to visit Israel’s Knesset
  • Mayara was to be the first Moroccan official and one of the few Muslim leaders ever to set foot in the Knesset
JERUSALEM: Morocco’s senate president has postponed a historic visit to Israel due to a medical emergency, the Israeli parliament announced Wednesday.
The announcement came just a day before Enaam Mayara was scheduled to visit Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, on a trip aimed at cementing the fledgling ties between the two countries.
Mayara was to be the first Moroccan official and one of the few Muslim leaders ever to set foot in the Knesset. The parliament had planned to greet him with a red carpet and a ceremonial guard of honor.
Israel and Morocco fully normalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords, a series of diplomatic agreements between Israel and four Arab countries brokered by then-President Donald Trump.
The Knesset issued a statement late Wednesday saying that Mayara had been hospitalized during a stop in neighboring Jordan. He was forced to reschedule his Israel trip and call off a visit earlier in the day to the Palestinian government in the West Bank, the statement said.
“I am sorry that because of a medical emergency, I am unable to come to the Knesset,” the statement quoted Mayara as saying. It gave no details on the nature of his illness but said he would return to Morocco.
“The connection between the kingdom of Morocco and the state of Israel is a shared interest of the two countries, and together we will deepen it,” he added.
Israel’s Knesset speaker Amir Ohana, who visited Morocco earlier this year, said Mayara’s visit was supposed to be a highlight of the new relations. He said Israel wished Mayara “a speedy and full recovery.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in expanding the Abraham Accords to bring in additional Arab and Muslim countries. But relations with Israel’s Arab partners have cooled due to the treatment of Palestinians by Netanyahu’s far-right government.
The government is dominated by ultranationalist politicians who oppose Palestinian independence and have promoted settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Morocco delayed a summit of Israel and its Abraham Accord partners earlier this year due to the political climate.
Still, Israel’s relations with Morocco appear strong.
Israel is home to a large community of Jews of Moroccan descent. Morocco and Israel have agreed to military cooperation and boosted trade. Earlier this year, Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, joining the United States as the only two countries to acknowledge the kingdom’s annexation of the disputed north African territory.

Topics: Morocco Israel

  • Convoy’s mission assisted by Qatar Red Crescent, in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation
  • Checkups completed, 47 cases treated, 29 surgeries
DOHA: A Qatari medical team has completed a humanitarian mission in northern Syria in a move intended to alleviate the suffering of displaced patients.
The convoy’s mission was assisted by the Qatar Red Crescent and in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Dr. Abdulla Al Naimi, HMC’s consultant urologist, headed the medical team which included a group of doctors experienced in the fields of urology and pediatric surgery.
The team conducted medical checkups, treated 47 cases and conducted 29 surgeries, some of them complex operations.
These included repairs, through laparoscopic surgery, of congenital malformations in children, and the repair of urethral strictures.
The surgical interventions also included extraction of urinary stones by endoscopic percutaneous nephrolithotomy, which is a complex surgery unavailable in northern Syria due to lack of medical equipment or experts.
The consultant physicians also provided workshops for 12 urology specialists and four pediatric surgeons from medical centers in northern Syria to transfer expertise and advanced technologies to help strengthen their capabilities.

Topics: Qatar Syria Qatar Red Crescent Hamad Medical Corporation

