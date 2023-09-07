Riyadh book fair opens new chapter with varied cultural program

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 will feature one of the most diverse cultural programs in the Arab world when it gets underway later this month.

More than 200 events, including seminars, poetry evenings and workshops, will be staged as part of the fair, which will be launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at its new headquarters at King Saud University from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

A large area will be dedicated to younger readers, while musical events, as well as local and international theatrical performances, are also expected to be popular.

Titled “An Inspiring Destination,” the fair will be the largest in the Kingdom and Arab world in terms of the diversity of cultural programs and range of activities.

Past fairs have attracted strong participation from publishing houses, cultural bodies and institutions presenting publications and titles to more than a million visitors.

International publishers have also displayed valuable items, including rare books, paintings and manuscripts.

A “Book Talk” segment this year will feature influential thinkers and authors discussing aspects of contemporary culture.

A book signing space will allow readers to meet their favorite authors.

To nurture young Saudi talents, the fair will allocate a corner for self-published authors, displaying more than 400 titles.

For the first time, a poetry recitation competition will be held for children, encouraging poetry writing and the art of recitation.

The fair’s award ceremony will cover five categories for excellence in publishing, with winners receiving a translation grant provided by the fair’s partner, ROSHN real estate development company.

An International Publishers Conference will also be organized on Oct. 4.