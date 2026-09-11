A record eight Red Sea Film Foundation-supported films are featured at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, running 10–20 September — the highest number of Red Sea-supported titles to participate at TIFF to date.

Seven have been selected for the Centerpiece program, while Angh, directed by Theja Rio and supported by the Red Sea Fund, has been selected for Platform.

The Foundation will also take part in the inaugural edition of TIFF: The Market, the Festival’s first official content market, while Holly Daniel, Director of the Red Sea Souk, joins The Summit — extending the Foundation’s presence in Toronto across both the Festival and its international industry program.

The eight films, championed through the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Souk, are "A Girl Unknown", "Angh", "Ben’Imana", "Conversation with the Sea", "Four Seasons in Java", "Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars", "The Violinist", and "We Are All Strangers".

Running September 10–16, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, TIFF’s first official market is a seven-day international marketplace bringing together the global film, series and innovation industries, connecting creators, producers, buyers, sales agents, financiers, distributors, platforms and other industry leaders to develop partnerships and advance projects.

“This record presence at TIFF is an important milestone for the foundation and, above all, a reflection of the extraordinary filmmakers and projects we have had the privilege to support,” said CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation Faisal Baltyuor.

“Seeing eight films from across our ecosystem reach audiences in Toronto — and joining the inaugural TIFF: The Market — demonstrates the value of sustained pathways that carry filmmakers from development and financing through to international exhibition.”

This article was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat.