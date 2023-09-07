What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World

Authors: Maxwell Barclay & Patrice Bouchard

Beetles make up about a quarter of known animal species and are arguably the most diverse group of organisms on Earth.

Almost 400,000 species have been formally described so far, and it is likely that this number merely scratches the surface.

In “Beetles of the World,” Maxwell Barclay and Patrice Bouchard—two of the world’s foremost beetle experts—celebrate these remarkable creatures in all their variety, from their size and appearance to their ecological importance.