You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World
Short Url

https://arab.news/n33j6

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Maxwell Barclay & Patrice Bouchard

Beetles make up about a quarter of known animal species and are arguably the most diverse group of organisms on Earth.

Almost 400,000 species have been formally described so far, and it is likely that this number merely scratches the surface.

In “Beetles of the World,” Maxwell Barclay and Patrice Bouchard—two of the world’s foremost beetle experts—celebrate these remarkable creatures in all their variety, from their size and appearance to their ecological importance.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
books
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Authors: Scott Miller & James C. Moore

The Summit Mindset is based on insights the authors have acquired through experience and study, says a review published on goodreads.com. 

They developed a methodology to guide careers, grow revenues, exercise positive influence, and deliver happiness. 

In business, this increases productivity by improving the lives of employees, who become a part of something greater than themselves. The authors share stories of their experiences while providing examples and understanding of what made companies and individuals excel when others faltered.

You can increase performance by using the processes and perspective outlined in these pages.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Author: Jonathan Brown

Old master paintings are among the most valuable and prestigious of the visual arts, and the best examples command the highest prices of any luxury commodity.

In “Kings and Connoisseurs,” Jonathan Brown tells the story of how painting rose to this exalted status.

The transformation of painting from an inexpensive to a costly art form reached a crucial stage in the royal courts of Europe in the 17th century, where rulers and aristocrats assembled huge collections, often in short periods of time.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Author: Paul Sterry

Over the past decade, wildlife author and photographer Paul Sterry has nurtured, both through action and by doing nothing, what has become a small island of flourishing biodiversity in the half-acre garden that surrounds his north Hampshire cottage.

In this inspiring and informative book, Sterry tells the story of his own experiences in biodiversity gardening and offers detailed practical advice to anyone who wants to give nature the upper hand on their own bit of land, no matter how small.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Author: John Boardman

In this book, acclaimed archaeologist and art historian John Boardman explores Greek art as a foreign art transmitted to the non-Greeks of antiquity—peoples who weren’t necessarily able to judge the meaning of Greek art and who may have regarded the Greeks themselves with great hostility.

Boardman examines how and why the arts of the classical world traveled and to what effect, from Britain to China, from roughly the 8th century BCE to the early centuries CE. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Author: ETIENNE GILSON

In this book, Étienne Gilson puts forward a bold interpretation of the kind of reality depicted in paintings and its relation to the natural order. Drawing on insights from the writings of great painters—from Leonardo, Reynolds, and Constable to Mondrian and Klee—Gilson shows how painting is foreign to the order of language and knowledge.

Painting, he argues, seeks to add new beings to nature, not to represent those that already exist. For this reason, we must distinguish it from another art, that of picturing, which seeks to produce images of actual or possible beings.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Only Connect’

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World
What We Are Reading Today: Beetles of the World
King Charles III reign will be more about evolution than revolution
King Charles III reign will be more about evolution than revolution
Saudi journalist empowering women with real stories
Saudi journalist empowering women with real stories
New fighting in eastern Syria ‘risks re-emergence of Daesh’
A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
‘Art and Sea’ reflects Jeddah’s marine sustainability
‘Art and Sea’ reflects Jeddah’s marine sustainability

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.