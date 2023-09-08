KSrelief assistant supervisor meets Ethiopian ambassador in Riyadh

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, met with the ambassador of Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia, Lencho Bati in Riyadh on Thursday.
Both sides discussed various humanitarian and relief concerns and explored avenues through which to enhance them.
Al-Baiz also met with the deputy special representative for Sudan with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and humanitarian coordinator, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, discussed developments in the relief and humanitarian projects implemented in Sudan and ways to enhance them.
Meanwhile, the center in Pakistan distributed 112 tons of food baskets benefiting 8,106 individuals in the flood-hit areas.
